US Cities Lose Tree Cover Just When They Need It Most (scientificamerican.com) 64
An anonymous reader shares a report: Scientific evidence that trees and green spaces are crucial to the well-being of people in urban areas has multiplied in recent decades. Conveniently, these findings have emerged just as Americans, already among the most urbanized people in the world, are increasingly choosing to live in cities. The problem -- partly as a result of that choice -- is that urban tree cover is now steadily declining across the U.S.
A study in the May issue of Urban Forestry & Urban Greening reports metropolitan areas are experiencing a net loss of about 36 million trees nationwide every year. That amounts to about 175,000 acres of tree cover, most of it in central city and suburban areas but also on the exurban fringes. This reduction, says lead author David Nowak of the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), translates into an annual loss of about $96 million in benefits -- based, he says, on "only a few of the benefits that we know about." The economic calculation involves several such benefits that are relatively easy to express in dollar terms -- the capacity of trees to remove air pollution, sequester carbon, conserve energy by shading buildings and reduce power plant emissions.
Lots of trees out here in suburb land, which isn't even close to rural land.
Why are you city folk cutting down your trees? To put up more high rises?
With the emerging (but still very small) movement to add a lot of plants to the roofs / sides of buildings, I would like to see a study making a quantitative evaluation as to how much said plants can compensate for the loss of trees.
I don't know, but I can take a semi-educated guess. Old forests with mature trees typically (that is, for almost all species) sequester more carbon than young ones which are still growing. It seems counterintuitive, but the key is that old forests have substantially more biomass — the trees have to respirate in order to maintain it, and it's their respiration which is the basis of most of the benefits of trees. Therefore, the benefits will essentially scale with the biomass, which is to say that trees
Old forests with mature trees typically (that is, for almost all species) sequester more carbon than young ones which are still growing.
Is that supposed to be a joke?
Obviously it is the opposite around, growing trees convert CO2 into wood
... grown out trees only "breath" to stay alive.
Pardon me, you rubber glove filled with mayonnaise, but this is a line from the article: Last time I checked, Georgia, Alabama and Nebraska had rock-ribbed, family-values, bible-believing Trump-loving Republicans running those states.
To each their own.. Personally I'm growing some really nice Live Oaks in the front yard and a couple of Pecan's in the back. Over the last 10 years they've been growing quite well.
This NYer was appalled at the lack of trees and green space.
Now Chongqing is a different story but that's due mostly to the mountainous region surrounding the city.
Dying off. (Score:1)
Dutch Elm Disease.
Dutch Elm Disease.
Chestnut blight.
Pine bark borers.
Lady Eboshi.
All the positive (Score:3)
On a positive note, that's an addition of 175,000 acres per year that are NOT susceptible to forest fires!
Not everybody lives in California...(ducking for cover...)
I like trees, but (Score:2)
What is the "just when they need it most" part? Is there a sudden, unforeseen shortage of firewood or lumber in the cities?
I'm guessing the submitter must've been recently watching one of those movies where the hero's gun jams just as the bad guy comes around the corner with his own gun drawn.
Google "urban heat islands." As summers get longer and hotter, the problem is exacerbated in cities due to low albedo surfaces, heat retention by high thermal mass cement and asphalt, and runoff of surface water that in other areas would be absorbed by the soil. As a result, cities end up being several degrees hotter than their surrounding regions. Vegetative cover helps to offset these effects.
Canada (Score:3)
Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal are not part of Canada, at least if you look at house prices.
You must be in a province other than British Columbia...
This is one reason why I never left Canada. You have to move certain places to find it, but you can still find an affordable house on a well-treed lot, 20-30 minutes away from work here.
Got that in Michigan, not too far from one of the major cities. Of course now I'm putting 40 miles a day on my car, driving a route with no buses, compared to 20 miles a day when I was more in the city (driving a route that buses would have taken an hour and a half...). Win some, lose some...
Disease prevention (Score:2)
As mentioned by others, trees can get sick and die. But, government agencies can (and usually do) over-react to finding any sign of disease or insect attack, and wipe out entire species from any area that MIGHT be affected. Find a particular beetle in a trap? All trees of that type within 500' are cut down within a week.
One of the local colleges planted a lot of fast-growing trees around campus at the turn of the 21st century, as they expanded the "green spaces". Virtually all of those trees are gone now, r
Not a Choice (Score:3)
I don't believe it's a choice in the direct sense, but rather an economic reality. To be competitive globally and against automation requires high collaboration among experts and specialists. You mostly find this in populated areas.
Farming automation has reduced the need for rural workers, and mining automation is also ramping up.
If your job allows you to do remote work, then it more likely can be outsourced to Timbuktu for 1/3 your wages.
Happened after Irma here (Score:2)
Here in Miami after Hurricane Irma I saw a LOT of trees being cut down that only had minor damage (maybe a branch or two down) from the hurricane. People would rather get rid of the whole tree rather than trim it back so it can recover after the storm.
It was extremely depressing as my part of the city is already lacking in tree cover and this hacking and slashing just made it worse. So many people just don't care. One house in particular used to be almost completely shaded in the afternoons but is now in th
Trees don't make businesses money! (Score:2)
Hiding places ... (Score:2)
Trees don't pay property tax (Score:2)
But new developers bring in the cash.
We need some bean-counter friendly environmentalism.
America needs more changes (Score:2)
Now, we have California size yards such that 1 and only 1 tree goes in.
To top that off, here in the west, our forest have been devastated by pine beetle kill. That has done a real number on the pine, killing 1/2 of the trees. Thankfully, the spruce were hold up. Until now. Now, Spruce beetle is coming through with similar or same fungus that is killing them off.
So, rather than harvest these trees AND r