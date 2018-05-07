Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


US Cities Lose Tree Cover Just When They Need It Most

Posted by msmash
An anonymous reader shares a report: Scientific evidence that trees and green spaces are crucial to the well-being of people in urban areas has multiplied in recent decades. Conveniently, these findings have emerged just as Americans, already among the most urbanized people in the world, are increasingly choosing to live in cities. The problem -- partly as a result of that choice -- is that urban tree cover is now steadily declining across the U.S.

A study in the May issue of Urban Forestry & Urban Greening reports metropolitan areas are experiencing a net loss of about 36 million trees nationwide every year. That amounts to about 175,000 acres of tree cover, most of it in central city and suburban areas but also on the exurban fringes. This reduction, says lead author David Nowak of the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), translates into an annual loss of about $96 million in benefits -- based, he says, on "only a few of the benefits that we know about." The economic calculation involves several such benefits that are relatively easy to express in dollar terms -- the capacity of trees to remove air pollution, sequester carbon, conserve energy by shading buildings and reduce power plant emissions.

US Cities Lose Tree Cover Just When They Need It Most

  • Compensating (Score:5, Interesting)

    by zmaragdus ( 1686342 ) on Monday May 07, 2018 @05:24PM (#56569856)
    With the emerging (but still very small) movement to add a lot of plants to the roofs / sides of buildings, I would like to see a study making a quantitative evaluation as to how much said plants can compensate for the loss of trees.

      I don't know, but I can take a semi-educated guess. Old forests with mature trees typically (that is, for almost all species) sequester more carbon than young ones which are still growing. It seems counterintuitive, but the key is that old forests have substantially more biomass — the trees have to respirate in order to maintain it, and it's their respiration which is the basis of most of the benefits of trees. Therefore, the benefits will essentially scale with the biomass, which is to say that trees

        Is that supposed to be a joke?

        Obviously it is the opposite around, growing trees convert CO2 into wood ... grown out trees only "breath" to stay alive.

  • Liberal cities... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Doing themselves in.

    Liberals, you are hypocrites again. Cutting your own down.

      Pardon me, you rubber glove filled with mayonnaise, but this is a line from the article: Last time I checked, Georgia, Alabama and Nebraska had rock-ribbed, family-values, bible-believing Trump-loving Republicans running those states.

      "The biggest losses on a percentage basis were in Rhode Island, Georgia, Alabama and Nebraska, "

  • Dying off. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Dutch Elm Disease.

      Chestnut blight.
      Pine bark borers.
      Lady Eboshi.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward
        Paul Bunyan.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Ogive17 ( 691899 )
        Emerald Ash Borer has wiped out just about every Ash tree in the region... they get most treated ones as well. My town took the preemptive action to cut them down and replace them with other native species.

  • All the positive (Score:3)

    by sdinfoserv ( 1793266 ) on Monday May 07, 2018 @05:38PM (#56569954) Homepage
    On a positive note, that's an addition of 175,000 acres per year that are NOT susceptible to forest fires!

      Not everybody lives in California...(ducking for cover...)

  • What is the "just when they need it most" part? Is there a sudden, unforeseen shortage of firewood or lumber in the cities?

    I'm guessing the submitter must've been recently watching one of those movies where the hero's gun jams just as the bad guy comes around the corner with his own gun drawn.

    • Re: I like trees, but (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Google "urban heat islands." As summers get longer and hotter, the problem is exacerbated in cities due to low albedo surfaces, heat retention by high thermal mass cement and asphalt, and runoff of surface water that in other areas would be absorbed by the soil. As a result, cities end up being several degrees hotter than their surrounding regions. Vegetative cover helps to offset these effects.

  • Canada (Score:3)

    by fluffernutter ( 1411889 ) on Monday May 07, 2018 @05:49PM (#56570024)
    This is one reason why I never left Canada. You have to move certain places to find it, but you can still find an affordable house on a well-treed lot, 20-30 minutes away from work here.

    • Yeah, but the work is building igloos.

    • Yeah, you would never find anything like that anywhere else in the planet. Only Canada.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Strider- ( 39683 )

      You must be in a province other than British Columbia...

      Got that in Michigan, not too far from one of the major cities. Of course now I'm putting 40 miles a day on my car, driving a route with no buses, compared to 20 miles a day when I was more in the city (driving a route that buses would have taken an hour and a half...). Win some, lose some...

  • As mentioned by others, trees can get sick and die. But, government agencies can (and usually do) over-react to finding any sign of disease or insect attack, and wipe out entire species from any area that MIGHT be affected. Find a particular beetle in a trap? All trees of that type within 500' are cut down within a week.

    One of the local colleges planted a lot of fast-growing trees around campus at the turn of the 21st century, as they expanded the "green spaces". Virtually all of those trees are gone now, r

  • Not a Choice (Score:3)

    by Tablizer ( 95088 ) on Monday May 07, 2018 @06:18PM (#56570180) Journal

    Americans, already among the most urbanized people in the world, are increasingly choosing to live in cities. [Emphasis added]

    I don't believe it's a choice in the direct sense, but rather an economic reality. To be competitive globally and against automation requires high collaboration among experts and specialists. You mostly find this in populated areas.

    Farming automation has reduced the need for rural workers, and mining automation is also ramping up.

    If your job allows you to do remote work, then it more likely can be outsourced to Timbuktu for 1/3 your wages.

  • Here in Miami after Hurricane Irma I saw a LOT of trees being cut down that only had minor damage (maybe a branch or two down) from the hurricane. People would rather get rid of the whole tree rather than trim it back so it can recover after the storm.

    It was extremely depressing as my part of the city is already lacking in tree cover and this hacking and slashing just made it worse. So many people just don't care. One house in particular used to be almost completely shaded in the afternoons but is now in th

    • exactly. Hopefully, if they are in the sun, they will add solar and use that to block the higher temps. It really makes a difference esp. for cooling.
  • Trees are bad for capitalism! Why have space- and resource-wasting nonsense like TREES when you could pave over that space and charge people to park their cars there? Or get rid of that completely useless public park and put up another high-rise office building, or better yet, luxury 'loft' spaces to lease out to rich people for HUGE profits?</sarcasm>

    ..yeah, sure. Just pave over the whole gods-be-damned country, especially with someone occupying the Whitehouse who wants to open up National Parks to
    • Actually, Tampa is a great example of just that attitude. They are now in SERIOUS water trouble and the temps have shot way up.

  • ... for drop bears.

  • But new developers bring in the cash.

  • We used to plant loads of trees. And up in our mountains when we cut trees, we would plants new ones.
    Now, we have California size yards such that 1 and only 1 tree goes in.
    To top that off, here in the west, our forest have been devastated by pine beetle kill. That has done a real number on the pine, killing 1/2 of the trees. Thankfully, the spruce were hold up. Until now. Now, Spruce beetle is coming through with similar or same fungus that is killing them off.
    So, rather than harvest these trees AND r

