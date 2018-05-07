UK Police Say 92 Percent False Positive Facial Recognition Is No Big Deal (arstechnica.com) 45
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: A British police agency is defending its use of facial recognition technology at the June 2017 Champions League soccer final in Cardiff, Wales -- among several other instances -- saying that despite the system having a 92-percent false positive rate, "no one" has ever been arrested due to such an error. New data about the South Wales Police's use of the technology obtained by Wired UK and The Guardian through a public records request shows that of the 2,470 alerts from the facial recognition system, 2,297 were false positives. In other words, nine out of 10 times, the system erroneously flagged someone as being suspicious or worthy of arrest.
In a public statement, the SWP said that it has arrested "over 450" people as a result of its facial recognition efforts over the last nine months. "Of course, no facial recognition system is 100 percent accurate under all conditions. Technical issues are normal to all face recognition systems, which means false positives will continue to be a common problem for the foreseeable future," the police wrote. "However, since we introduced the facial recognition technology, no individual has been arrested where a false positive alert has led to an intervention and no members of the public have complained." The agency added that it is "very cognizant of concerns about privacy, and we have built in checks and balances into our methodology to make sure our approach is justified and balanced."
Rate of 8% successful, meaning almost 1 in 10 people are correctly identified. Not that bad.
Indeed. If you are looking for a suspect in a city of a million people, and this system flags 10 people, and upon double checking you find that one of the ten is the suspect, then that is pretty darn good.
The false positive rate, by itself, tells you nothing about the usefulness of a test.
The real problem is that most violent criminals are black and facial recognition has a harder time with black faces because of lower contrast.
I'm pretty sure that a lot of people will be happy with this anti-profiling affirmative action.
They are clever lads. They can figure something out.
I'd rather err on the side of false positives than false negatives (which let them slip away). A minor inconvenience is worth the extra security by far.
Exactly!
A few innocent lives may be lost, but that's a small price to pay for my peace of mind.
how do those boots taste?
Intermediate false positive rate (Score:5, Interesting)
despite the system having a 92-percent false positive rate, "no one" has ever been arrested due to such an error
I may have concerns about the civil liberty impact of broad-net surveillance systems in general, but the algorithmic deficiencies of this particular system are portrayed incorrectly in this article. I.e., the front-end of the system (the facial recognition system) has a 92% false positive rate, but together with the post-processing in the back-end, the total system has a false-positive rate of 0%. This is similar to saying that the object detection failure probabilities for a ADAS system need to be viewed in the context of the entire system, and it's the performance of the total system that is significant.
Yeah let's say it's run in New York City with 8.5 million people. They put out a facial ID profile of a suspect and out 8.5 million people 13 possible suspects are returned. That's a lot better than stopping and questioning every "black guy around 6 feet tall who is wearing wearing shoes in a 2 mile radius".
the total system has a false-positive rate of 0%
A quick fact check on that assertion
of the 2,470 alerts from the facial recognition system, 2,297 were false positives... the SWP said that it has arrested "over 450" people as a result of its facial recognition efforts
saying that despite the system having a 92-percent false positive rate, "no one" has ever been arrested due to such an error.
I think someone is not being totally honest with the facts here, and experience tells me it might be the guy in uniform on a power trip.
It actually makes sense (Score:2)
For police work, identifying suspects, false positives only affect the overhead portion - rejecting someone identified. If however it had a false negative, then it would be an issue as it would let people who should be suspects go away free. For the moment, as long as they aren't looking for too many people , false positives just allow them to remind the LEO fearing folk that there is law and order in the land.
What is dangerous is that if the rate does not improve, and you have 10/% of their population doin
I basically agree, but I will note that you are making one false assumption. You're assuming that the false positives are uniformly distributed over the population.
Indeed, thanks for catching that. I was also assuming that the criminals are distributed equally between all facial phenotypes
Because of the number of false convictions, it seems unlikely in the extreme that such false positives have led to an erroneous conviction. I'm afraid that conviction for drug charges, with mandatory sentencing, has been particularly problematic in the USA for decades. There is also a strong racial trend towards convicting black men, innocent black men, of drug crimes. I'm afraid this will be exacerbated by facial recognition systems that do not differentiate well among black people's faces.
That's worse than polygraphs (Score:2)
Yellow Alert (Score:1)
"We"? Don't checks and balances typically require outside stakeholders to be directly involved?
Bad maths or fishing (Score:2, Interesting)
2,470 alerts - 2,297 false positives = 173 true positives.
>450 people arrested from "facial recognition efforts".
Either that means there were >277 false arrests due to facial recognition, or they are counting arrests due to "facial recognition efforts" as also including the results of things they found when the searched people based on those false positives.
Since they claim "no one has ever been arrested due to such an error", so this means that both that the number of successful arrests has been inf
The real problem to me is, (Score:2)
Just my 2 cents
Simplified algorithm (Score:2)
Here is a proposal for a simplified facial recognition algorithm. It features 0% false negative, at the price of an acceptable false positive rate
bool is_suspect(char *picture, size_t picture_len) { return true; }
And not as robotic! (Score:2)
"That's much better than officers!"
Working as intended (Score:3)
Catching criminals is a side effect. The main purpose is to create justification to investigate anyone they want.