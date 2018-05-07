Google Will Ban Bail-Bond Ads (arstechnica.com) 102
First Google banned ads from payday lenders in 2016, now it will no longer allow ads from bail-bond companies. Ars Technica reports: In a blog post, the company suggested that such ads constitute a "deceptive or harmful product," citing a 2016 study concluding that minority and low-income communities are typically most affected by such services. "For-profit bail-bond providers make most of their revenue from communities of color and low-income neighborhoods when they are at their most vulnerable, including through opaque financing offers that can keep people in debt for months or years," Google wrote. Also in 2016, another study found that "there are 646,000 people locked up in more than 3,000 local jails throughout the U.S.," simply for their inability to pay a bond, which is what drives many people to the services of a bondsman. The change will take effect in July 2018.
this is a mistake (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
They can still Google for a bondsman. They just won't see ads. It is a commodity service, and the only thing that matters is the fee. The ads just run up the costs.
Last time I was in jail there was a list of bail bond companies, in alphabetical order, posted on the wall next to the phone.
Re: (Score:2)
I am looking forward to the GOP roundup
By which you mean, the GOP rounding up the people who actually spent money to get Russians to help them impact the election. Hillary and the DNC, right?
Re: (Score:2)
John Kerry violated the Logan Act and committed treason, *for the 3rd time*, just the other day. After a year and a half of witch hunting, nothing aside from highly dubious "process crimes" has ever surfaced against anyone in the current administration. On the other hand, FISA warrants were acquired under false pretenses and used to spy on a presidential candidate and then predident-elect, while covering the now incontrovertible fact that the entire investigation was based on an opposition research paid for
Re: (Score:2)
If that's treason, then what would you call this?
https://www.theguardian.com/uk... [theguardian.com]
Re: this is a mistake (Score:2)
Fake news from "anonymous sources"?
Google could fix all those problems... (Score:3)
...if google used their influence to increase bail bond competition and demand clear and fair terms as a condition of being listed on google. Google could become the go-to place for fair and affordable bail bonds!
Let them eat cake (Score:2)
Spot on. Just like payday loans, bail bonds are predatory but they're also the last resort for people who are laughed out of banks and credit unions. If they no longer have access to this type of short term credit, where will those people go? No credit cards, no lines of credit, no valuables to pawn - what's left? Nothing legal.
The rich hypocrites who decides for the poor always bring up those shameful annual interest rates or those people who pay loans for years. What they fail to mention is that payday lo
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
When you are stuck in jail you will pretty much pay anything to get out ASAP. You can worry about the financial details from outside a jail cell.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Frankly, if we still had a decent human like Holder as Attorney General,...
Did he do anything about this during the 6 years that he was the Attorney General?
If the answer is "no,", then why do you think it would be different now? Besides wishful thinking?
Re: (Score:2)
Holder also temporarily ended Federal co-operation with civil forfeiture (aka asset theft without trial). He also quietly told US attorneys not to overcharge crimes. He supported closing the abominable prison camp at Gitmo. A good man.
Fast and Furious was actually started under Dubya Bush (so Mukasey or Ashcroft were A.G.) -- it wasn't Holder's brainchild at all.
The true problem aren't the bondsmen... (Score:3, Insightful)
The problem isn't the bail bondsmen. The problem are American courts that set excessive bail and keep people in jail for relatively minor crimes (often victimless crimes like drug possession) in the hope that they agree to a plea bargain.
Granted, it might be a symbiotic relationship of corruption in some cases. But we should be going after the courts themselves, not the bondsmen. Google would do well donating to organizations like the ACLU and SPLC, which are starting to sue on Constitutional grounds (prohibition of excessive bail, speedy trial rule) as well as working on legislative reform in some states.
Moves towards bail reform in CA and NJ are a good start, hope this spreads to other states. Same with drug law liberalization.
Re:The true problem aren't the bondsmen... (Score:4, Informative)
The problem isn't the bail bondsmen. The problem are American courts that set excessive bail and keep people in jail for relatively minor crimes (often victimless crimes like drug possession) in the hope that they agree to a plea bargain.
You don't know what the fuck you're talking about. The arraignment doesn't even start until after your bond hearing, so you don't plea anything at that point, let alone make a plea bargain. The purpose of the bond is an assurance that you'll show up to court when it is time for your arraignment, which is when you'll make your plea. If you don't show up to court, the court keeps all of your money, then they issue a warrant for your arrest, only now you're guilty of another offense as well. If you don't post bond, then you wait in detention until it is time for your arraignment.
Judges don't always require you to pay a bond. They make this decision based on whether they think you're a flight risk. Chances are that if you have a decent job, own a business, own a house, have a reputation of being a responsible person, or have other life situations that you aren't likely to want to just suddenly abandon, then the judge will do what's called an RoR, which requires no bond. Things like not paying child support, showing a propensity towards violence, believing that your decision to shoplift was somebody else's fault (i.e. you're irresponsible,) and the like, will make the judge more likely to raise your bond price, or even deny bond outright.
While the seriousness of the charge will also likely raise your bond (if not have it denied completely, i.e. for capital murder) the judge will still make you pay bail for smaller crimes if they think you're likely to not show up for your arraignment. So yeah, drug possession will demand a high (for you) bond if you have a reputation of being an irresponsible dickwad, and yes, you're more likely to be poor if you're an irresponsible dickwad.
Re: (Score:2)
(1) Bonds are often set excessively high for minor crimes -- so high that some people can't bail out, since they have nothing to offer as collateral.
(2) Even if there's no real evidence of a crime, people are often jailed or kept on bail, and prosecutors collude with judges to keep delaying a fair trial.
(3) Why the fuck are we prosecuting people for drug possession in the first place? Costs money, and consenting adults should be able to do what they want with their own bodies.
Re: (Score:2)
consenting adults should be able to do what they want with their own bodies
And they should expect everyone else to bear the costs to them and the people they damage. Right? No?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
consenting adults should be able to do what they want with their own bodies
And they should expect everyone else to bear the costs to them and the people they damage. Right? No?
Sure! Right after the trial, the one that "procedural due process" guarantees them as is their right, concludes with a guilty verdict should you even consider charging them for it.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The problem are American courts that set excessive bail and keep people in jail for relatively minor crimes
... and a big cause of that is elected judges. 38 states have elected judges.
Democracy is a good thing, but not in a courtroom.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
... and a big cause of that is elected judges.
Also elected prosecutors. But yes, elected judges.
Re: (Score:2)
On the flip side, if someone is doing a truly bad job, but is being kept in office by friends or family who happen to be in a position to appoint them to those jobs, then giving voters the ability to vote them out is a good idea.
IMO, the way it should work is that judges and prosecutors should be appointed, but the people should have the right to periodically have a confidence/no-confidence vote. And should voters decide to throw someone out, the people in charge of appointing them would then have to appo
Re: (Score:2)
Democracy is a good thing, but not in a courtroom.
That's one of the good sides of ISIS. They have an excellent justice system that is not hindered by something as finicky as the will of the citizens living in the area. When they stone liars or throw traitors from the roof of buildings, when they crucify thieves or burn spies alive, they not only remove problems from the equation, they also send a clear message.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, I do.
You're talking about the consequences of dirty needles (disease transmission), more so than the drugs themselves. Clean syringes are cheap. Allow over-the-counter sale and/or distribute them for free to people that need them, regardless of why they're needed.
Treatment should be on a case-by-case basis - hospitals can and do evaluate whether an addict (or former addict) that needs treatment is likely to relapse.
Re: (Score:2)
Too bad (Score:2)
The song was so catchy [youtube.com]!
Wrong approach (Score:2)
While I agree with the intent, and even the assessment of Bail Bond providers, Google should not be the entity deciding and enforcing what is correct speech!
That is entirely the purview of government, and once we let private companies start using their judgment we're in for a whole world of hurt.
For example, a legal proceeding (judgment and enforcement by government) usually has well-defined definitions that have been tested in court, refined by previous cases, and there's a clear-cut path for disagreement
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's making a conscious decision to be political and interfere with a legal and voluntary business. It's only after it starts making such subjective decisions that it becomes "associated" - until then, being content neutral, they were no more associated than, say, someone writing a history book about Josef Mengele was "associated" with him.
And, they are regulating speech. Advertising is commercial speech, and they're undenia
Re: (Score:2)
Newspapers have been doing this almost since the invention of advertiser-supported media. Why are you taking umbrage now?
Re: (Score:2)
Newspapers have been doing this almost since the invention of advertiser-supported media. Why are you taking umbrage now?
Wrong. Newspapers refusing a specific sponsor are like owners of a website refusing specific types of ads.
Google is the platform, the exchange and the clearinghouse. They're abusing their power to further a social agenda.
Re: (Score:2)
Bail: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) [youtube.com] — June 2015
When the product category is more trouble than it's worth, time to dump it.
What tends to happen in outlaw industries like this one is that the sensible parties form a trade association to enforce some kind of standard of conduct internally, and then they're allowed to play with the nice kids again.
If somehow Google = speech, then the conversation we need to be having
Silly. Who uses bondsman? People in jail (Score:5, Insightful)
I learned a bit about the bail system and I think this is a pretty silly move on Google's part. As for who uses bondsmen - people in jail, that's who.
The choices are:
1. Pay the bail in cash.
2. Use a bondsman.
3. Sit in jail.
People who end up in jail are typically not people who have a couple thousand dollars to spare they've saved up. They're not going to bail themselves out in most cases, though they do have that option.
It's typically family members who feel somewhat obligated to bail someone out of jail. Their choice is pay the bail in cash, which might be about $2,000, or pay 10%, $200, to a bondsman. Since people who end up in jail are typically not the most reliable people, putting up $2,000 cash and hoping to get it back a year later if your drunk brother shows up to all his court appearances doesn't seem like a good idea.
I HAVE $2,000 in savings, I could *afford* to put $2,000 to bail someone out, but I'd rather just pay the bondsman $200 and not have to worry about it. The bondsman will have him call in a few times per week, and try to make sure he doesn't "forget" his court appearance. I don't want to do all that, hoping to eventually get my cash back from court. I'd rather let a professional handle that.
The bondsman isn't making some outrageous profit. If they were, more people would go into that line of business. The bondsman loses money on anyone who doesn't show up to court. If they use a recovery agent (bounty hunter) and successfully recover the fugitive, the bondman only loses a little bit of money. If they don't recover the fugitive, they lose a lot of money.
I can understand reasons people might point to problems with the bail SYSTEM, but bail is much older than bail bondsman. Bondsmen didn't create the bail system. Bondsmen make it possible for people who aren't rich to get out on bail.
The bail system itself has advantages and disadvantages. It allows people freedom while they await trial. That's good. It protects society in general by giving an incentive for professionals to make sure people charged with a crime actually show up to court, including tracking down fugitives who run. On the other hand, like everything else, money doesn't buy happiness, but it does make things easier. We'd like to have a criminal justice system in which nobody has any advantage, but the fact is there are advantages to having resources. Bail isn't perfect. On balance, weighing the positives and negatives, I think the bail system has more advantages than disadvantages.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't really see the problem of bail bonds in and of themselves.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Think about that a little more. Read the your own (Score:2)
> > People who end up in jail are typically not people who have a couple thousand dollars to spare they've saved up.
> Then bail is obviously too high.
So you're thinking that because my brother was too irresponsible to save up $20 while he was committing his daily crimes such as shoplifting and domestic abuse, he should be set free and not have to face trial? Or are you thinking that his bond should be $5, because certainly he'll show up to court to get his $5 back?
> It sounds like you're accepti
Re: (Score:2)
> > People who end up in jail are typically not people who have a couple thousand dollars to spare they've saved up.
> Then bail is obviously too high.
So you're thinking that because my brother was too irresponsible to save up $20 while he was committing his daily crimes such as shoplifting and domestic abuse, he should be set free and not have to face trial? Or are you thinking that his bond should be $5, because certainly he'll show up to court to get his $5 back?
If he's that irresponsible, he shouldn't get out on bail in the first place.
> it shouldn't take anything close to a year to get your money back because it shouldn't take a year to resolve a criminal dispute.
Are you under the impression that bail bondsmen set the courts' schedules?
In a manner of speaking, they do. More precisely, the existence of bail bondsmen facilitates the slowness of our system of justice.
You see, if the bondsmen didn't exist, then most of those people would be in jails, which means the jails would quickly fill up with people waiting to go to trial, and the flow of people into the system would be limited to no more than the flow of people out of the system. The net effect would be that
Re: (Score:2)
Ray, you will still be able to search for bail bondsmen via Google. You just won't get their ads pushed at you
Why don't you give it a moment's thought before you weigh in?
True, and that's when the ads show up (Score:2)
That's true, you can still search.
A bail bondsman is of course someone you call when you need a bandsman; it's not an impulse buy at all. Since people are only going to call a bandsman when they need one, it seems to me it only makes sense for bondsmen to advertise on Google to those searching for bondsmen. So it should make very little difference. Search for bondsmen, get listings for them. Whether or not some of the listings are paid listings doesn't change much that I can see. Other than perhaps opening
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly, so why all the pearl-clutching about how there won't be any bail bondsmen any more?
Google has decided that they don't need to take money from these predators. That is their choice.
Seriously, if you needed some service like bail bonds, would you even click on a paid Google ad? No, you wouldn't. You'd type "bail bonds near me" in the search box and you'd be in business.
Re: (Score:2)
Ray, you will still be able to search for bail bondsmen via Google. You just won't get their ads pushed at you
If you see nothing wrong with that, then don't come here to whine and bitch the day they decide to block stuff you personally care about.
Such arrogance, smh
Re: (Score:2)
Wait what? (Score:2)
Google is deciding which businesses are valid and which are not? Wow. Queue evil overlord music already?
You know I could almost say "Sure why not." but then I remembered this is the same company probably serving malware over their networks because they're not vetting very well.
Then I noticed a post in this same discussion about the target market for bondsmen services isn't likely using the internet regularly, if at all. So, Google takes a moral stance on bullshit when it doesn't even matter cuz bondsmen
Re: (Score:2)
Yes Google is deciding which companies it will sell its own ad space to.
Re: (Score:2)
It’ll start or stop where Google wants it to since its their own ad service.
The real reason (Score:2)
Googles business re-enforces the very stereotypes they'll tell us we shouldn't have. It's profiling its users based on race and social status and showing them ads for pay day loans and bail bonds. How un SJW of them.
The fuck? (Score:2)
"Today, weâ(TM)re announcing a new policy to prohibit ads that promote bail bond services from our platforms. Studies show that for-profit bail bond providers make most of their revenue from communities of color and low income neighborhoods when they are at their most vulnerable, including through opaque financing offers that can keep people in debt for months or years."
You do understand that bail bondsmen actually provide a critical service, essentially allowing people to afford bail that otherwise co
Re: (Score:2)
Not getting ads for a service doesn't mean you won't get the service. You'll still be able to find bail bond places via Google, but you won't have ads popping up for them when you are searching for other stuff.
Does your racism preclude you from reading the fucking headline before launching into your Stormfront diatribe that has nothing whatsoever to do with the story being discussed? What is it that went so w
Re: (Score:2)
Not getting ads for a service doesn't mean you won't get the service. You'll still be able to find bail bond places via Google, but you won't have ads popping up for them when you are searching for other stuff.
Your jailed have internet? Nice planet you live on.
Re: (Score:2)
No, goose. Most bail bonds are arranged by wives or family members of the men who commit most of the crime. That's why you find bail bonds places near jails. It's not because the guy who was arrested can say, "Let me walk across the street and I'll arrange for a bail bond." It's because the wife or girlfriend or family member or friend of the arrested individual can make only one trip.
Re: (Score:2)
First they came for ... (Score:2)