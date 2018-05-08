Orbits of Jupiter and Venus Affect Earth's Climate, Says Study (usatoday.com) 58
According to a new study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, gravitational tugs from the planets Jupiter and Venus gradually affect Earth's climate and life forms. The phenomenon occurs every 405,000 years and has been going on for at least 215 million years. USA Today reports: Jupiter and Venus are such strong influences because of their size and proximity. Venus is the nearest planet to us -- at its farthest, only about 162 million miles -- and roughly similar in mass. Jupiter is much farther away, but is the Solar System's largest planet. The study says that every 405,000 years, due to wobbles in our orbit caused by the gravitational pulls of the two planets, seasonal differences here on Earth become more intense. Summers are hotter and winters colder; dry times drier, wet times wetter. At the height of the cycle, more rain falls in the tropics, allowing lakes there to fill up. This compares to the other end of the cycle, when seasonal rains in the tropics "are less and lakes have much less of a tendency to become as full," [study lead author Dennis] Kent said. The results showed that the 405,000-year cycle is the most regular astronomical pattern linked to the Earth's annual turn around the sun, he said. Right now, we are in the middle of the cycle, as the most recent peak was around 200,000 years ago.
"I don't like your source, so I'm going to claim your site is bigoted and a load of bollocks, instead of factually responding."
So it's Jupiter and Venus that's putting all the extra CO2 into the atmosphere? Thanks for sorting that out for us.
PS: I read somewhere that mars is responsible for all the plastic bottles floating in the ocean. We can probably relax about that one, too.
Not sure about the bottles, but lots of candy bar wrappers are indeed from Mars.
The Solar System Does Not Effect Climate A Whole Lot
Jupiter and Venus's orbits might have some *slight* effects but are nothing compared to the billions of smoke stacks spewing carbon into the air.
You forget about that big yellow thing up in the sky?
Flat Sun Society (Score:3)
You mean that thing which has such a consistent output that we refer to the "solar constant"? The thing that varies less than
.1% over 11 years? Is that "big yellow thing" you're talking about? What exactly do you think you know about this topic?
Bollywood movies?
Meanwhile our emissions have been reduced while not bending over and spreading 'em for China.
It's called winning.
Too bad you're a loser.
China is fucking you so hard you're sucking him off at the same time and can't even see it because ol' trumpy said it's all good, he's winning, he's the best, maga and if you're still not convinced lock her up!
No, it doesn't. What it does is show amazingly well how desperately some people will cling to anything in order to explain away things they don't want to take responsibility for with some ridiculously irrelevant theory rather than deal with the facts which demands a change in behaviour.
The mere idea that these planets would have greater influence than us pumping the atmosphere full of known greenhouse gasses is outright moronic. But of course people like you jump for it, because you get to say "the dog ate
CO2 in it self isn't a problem. But the volume of it which we add to it is a huge problem because that in turn leads to other, worse problems.
Saying that CO2 isn't a problem is just showing that you either failed high school physics and don't understand the greenhouse effect, or that you are wilfully ignoring the problem.
What it boils down to is what we can do. We can't stop the ice caps from melting when we reach that point, we can't stop the acidification of the oceans. But we can at least limit how much
Told you so (Score:2, Funny)
See! See! This validates all of astrology!
Of course it doesn't. But it helps to explain why, *hundreds of years ago when science barely existed*, intelligent people could take astrology seriously.
The sun has a massive effect on us, the moon too (light, tides). So why couldn't the other heavenly bodies effect us?
And they do effect us. But since then, science has managed to quantify that effect. And that effect, it turns out, consists of gravity and pretty much nothing else. Very occasionally, like in this study, that gravity has noticeable effects o
That's really old knowledge, you know...
I'd say they mean the peak is when it's the hottest hot, wettest wet. So now we are at the minimum? Coldest hot, driest wet. So things shoudl be getting hotter and wetter again.
Climate deniers are going to love this.
Feel free to correct me, or wait a few thousand years and check to be sure.
Abian redux (Score:3)
Posters who date from the Usenet era may remember Alexander Abian [kookscience.com], known for "VENUS MUST BE MOVED INTO AN EARTH-LIKE ORBIT" and other kookery. If there's an afterlife, I imagine he's capering and kicking his heels high at the moment.
Climate change is still the bigger influencer (Score:2)
For those who didn't RTFA - No this doesn't disprove global warming as a result of emissions. quote from the end of the article
"The climate impact from the planets pales when compared to how humans are affecting the planet from burning fossil fuels, for example. "It's pretty far down on the list of so many other things that can affect climate on times scales that matter to us," Kent said.
"All the carbon dioxide we're pouring into the air right now is the obvious big enchilada. That's having an effect we ca