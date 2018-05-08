White House To Host Tech Giants For AI Meeting (axios.com) 27
The White House will hold a meeting Thursday with major tech corporations to discuss artificial intelligence, according to media reports. Axios: America finds itself in a race with other countries, most notably China, to advance AI technologies. What they're saying: "In order to maintain America's leadership on AI, the administration should continue to invest in research and development, and advance programs that equip the workforce with skills of the future," said Dean Garfield, the president of the Information Technology Industry Council, in a statement. The guest list includes companies like Facebook, Amazon, Google and Nvidia, per the Washington Post, which first reported the meeting.
Getting natural intelligence there should be a higher priority.
We did that back in 2016; Trump is more "naturally" intelligent by a mile than Obama ever was.
Trump may be less *technically educated* than the average technologist, but there is no questions since Trump has actually had to deal with many real world technical issues in building development that he's also much more educated than Obama, just less credentialed.
What accomplishments does Trump have that would back up the claim that he is "more 'naturally' intelligent by a mile"?
If they make it auto-build walls, coal powered, and filter out CNN, he's sold.
When politicians get involved, you know it's almost run its course.
Now if we can just get Donald to buy a 3d printer.
I thought that's how he makes his toupee.
Technology really evolves quickly.
Hmm. What would happen when it comes to the point. the programmers programmed themselves out of a job?
You may have programmed themselves out of THAT job but what you are overlooking is the many new jobs devoted to diagnosing why the AI black box is doing unexpected things - basically a robopsychologist. And that will need technical expertise from programmers...
The rule of conservation of programmers, is that any work they produce will always create more programming work.
The Terminator: Yes. It launches its missiles against the targets in Russia.
John Connor: Why attack Russia? Aren't they our friends now?
The Terminator: Because Skynet absorbed all of the Huffington Post when it became self aware, and is obsessed with Russian hackers and interference.
Didn't they activly piss off these companies? (Score:2)
That is a lot of ego's and strong personalities in the same room.