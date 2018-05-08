Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


White House To Host Tech Giants For AI Meeting

Posted by msmash
The White House will hold a meeting Thursday with major tech corporations to discuss artificial intelligence, according to media reports. Axios: America finds itself in a race with other countries, most notably China, to advance AI technologies. What they're saying: "In order to maintain America's leadership on AI, the administration should continue to invest in research and development, and advance programs that equip the workforce with skills of the future," said Dean Garfield, the president of the Information Technology Industry Council, in a statement. The guest list includes companies like Facebook, Amazon, Google and Nvidia, per the Washington Post, which first reported the meeting.

  • First things first (Score:4, Funny)

    by Tablizer ( 95088 ) on Tuesday May 08, 2018 @12:43PM (#56574594) Journal

    Getting natural intelligence there should be a higher priority.

    • A.I. is a search algorithm. But sometimes the results generate more questions, than answers.

    • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

      by SuperKendall ( 25149 )

      We did that back in 2016; Trump is more "naturally" intelligent by a mile than Obama ever was.

      Trump may be less *technically educated* than the average technologist, but there is no questions since Trump has actually had to deal with many real world technical issues in building development that he's also much more educated than Obama, just less credentialed.

      • First of, regarding Obama's natural intelligence, he graduated Harvard Law school magna cum laude. I think everyone can agree that requires extremely high natural intelligence.
        What accomplishments does Trump have that would back up the claim that he is "more 'naturally' intelligent by a mile"?

  • When politicians get involved, you know it's almost run its course.

    Now if we can just get Donald to buy a 3d printer.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      Now if we can just get Donald to buy a 3d printer.

      I thought that's how he makes his toupee.

  • The military wants these folks to bid on/provide/come up with 'militarization of AI' strategies. Getting white house involved is just a cover-up/deflection strategy to pretend someone in the administration is taking the meeting. Nah, it's a general or admiral or both.
    • Well, that is the job of the military. My job is to pay the rent on the first. Personally, I would be very interested in an A.I. that that was always working for my best interests; that no one had access to.

  • Technology really evolves quickly.

  • Get the technology companies to fund it themselves! Stop wasting your capital on stock buy back and dividends and starting investing in your business. Microsoft, Amazon, and others have the fucking money. SO START SPENDING IT.
  • These are the same folks that are stating A.I. is dangerous, but are using forms of A.I. to make their revenues. And their business model has nothing to do about nationalism. I believe their meeting will be Huuge.

  • The Terminator: Skynet begins to learn at a geometric rate. It becomes self-aware at 2:14 a.m. Eastern time, August 29th. In a panic, they try to pull the plug.

    Sarah Connor: Skynet fights back.

    The Terminator: Yes. It launches its missiles against the targets in Russia.

    John Connor: Why attack Russia? Aren't they our friends now?

    The Terminator: Because Skynet knows that the Russian counterattack will eliminate its enemies over here.

    ...and so the beginning of the end becomes all the more apparent.

  • That is a lot of ego's and strong personalities in the same room.

