Ubuntu Considering an HTML5-Based OS Installer (phoronix.com) 83
An anonymous reader writes: Ubuntu's Self-Appointed Benevolent Dictator for Life, Mark Shuttleworth, is considering backing a new Ubuntu installer that would be using HTML5 via the Electron Framework. This theoretical installer would re-use the company's existing HTML5 code for managing MAAS installations, integrate with Electron, and also better support their Snap packaging format, according to his proposal. What could possibly go wrong with an HTML5/Electron operating system installer? Mark also announced that Ubuntu 18.10 is codenamed the Cosmic Cuttlefish.
Cool! (Score:2, Funny)
I hope it has jQuery. It's the best!
and i say to myself (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I still prefer installing from optical media. It's so handy. You just burn it and write "System ABC, release XYZ" - done. You know what it is from a glance, there is no doubt. And it's there forever, whenever you need it. If you use a flash drive, you go: "okay, which one had Windows, which one had Linux, which one had my documents... is it still there or did I reuse this drive for something else... now I have to download the system and prepare a new boot drive again... and how do I do that when my computer
Re: (Score:2)
ipmi with an iso over an slow link can get you that slow down.
Re: (Score:2)
If you find yourself booting from ISO images all the time, get something like the IODD 2531 and put an SSD in there or use Yumi or Easy2boot with a good flash drive.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
can you point me to at least one comment - maybe on slashdot that stated - "I want HTML based installer in linux"?
For servers the text mode one is best GUI one is l (Score:2)
For servers the text mode one is best GUI one is limited in choice now the redhat/centos and suse GUI ones are a lot better.
Re: (Score:3)
Well, when I recently installed Ubuntu LTSR server I was timewarped back more than 20 years because the install process was exactly the same one I used to install Redhat Linux in the 90's. The CentOS installer on the other hand was very modern and user friendly. If you want to have the year of the Linux desktop having an installer that doesn't automatically turn off 99.9+% of users is probably a good idea.
Not Invented Here (Score:2)
It seems like this is just another example of NIH syndrome made manifest. Who needs something to be functional when you can have original, fancy and slow?!
Sounds Awesome! (Score:5, Interesting)
In theory, HTML5 based installer sounds awesome. The core system management would still be the same, just a few shell commands initiated from JavaScript within a minimalistic browser environment...
But then I looked into what this "Electron" framework actually is, and who's using it for what.
1) Skype - buggy as fuck
2) GitHub Desktop - clunky as fuck
3) Atom Editor - slow as fuck
4) WordPress - need I say more..?
5) Slack - too many issues to even name any
6) Discord - known for literally blue-screening computers
7) Visual Studio Code - classic VS was amazing, why fuck up a good thing?
I'm all for rapid development within HTML5 + JS + CSS, but PLEASE, for the fucking love of god, use tool sets that don't have such a horrendous reputation!?
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think I'd go so far as to say HTML5 based installer sounding awesome... It's an installer, not much to say about it for the last decade or so. There's no amount of innovation in an installer that's going to change the fortunes of the platform at this point. Even if wanting to make changes, I would think that reworking so much of it would set you back so far and there's no way walking back from that sort of rewrite will save time for whatever incremental functionality people can dream up. The mai
Re: (Score:2)
I haven't used it a ton yet but VS Code is pretty good for the couple dozen config files I've managed for my OpenHAB install, it's like Notepad++ with Intellisense, very nice.
Re: (Score:1)
VS Code is actually pretty decent. The Visual Studio branding is weird but it does justify its existence compared to the normal VS by being cross platform and highly extensible resulting in support for a huge number of languages. Yes classic VS has plugins but it is much easier to develop them for VS Code and it shows in the enormous variety of extensions available. It shocked me because, as you say, every other Electron app I've tried using is total garbage.
Re: (Score:2)
HTML5 is just the new VT100 or ANSI.
Being that it is an interpreted formatting language, it has its limitations, and tools to push past them, tend to not work too well.
There were Hacks on the IBM CGA screen, where the Text format was quarter. So you can get 16colors at 160x100 resolution. But text will not be readable.
The big issues with these tool sets is it is asking html5 to do things that html5 doesn't want to do by default.
Re: (Score:2)
Kids these days
Part of ANSI standards is terminal emulation standard. [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
The main thing is that electron means everyone has a distinct browser process. It eschews OS platform provided facilities and as such has to reinvent the wheel and resource sharing between applications is pretty well defeated.
Beyond that, there's the *tendency* for these developers to be sloppy and stop at 'mostly works'. This is not to say you cannot make a solid application with these tools, just that a lot of people who cannot otherwise manage to produce desktop applications can *appear* to succeed wit
And then you lost it on 7 (Score:2)
What VSC does, it shows how to properly develop a great product on top of Electron. 1-6, just used Electron as a shortcut and haven't put in the time.
So catch the baby, refill the bath water, and keep calm. Ubuntu will probably get it right in the long run.
Re: (Score:2)
Alternatives? (Score:2)
I've got an idea and cause to do something like this (telling users to go to a localhost URL seems to be too difficult...) but I've heard lots against Electron. Custom UI's for Mac & Windows would be too time-consuming, especially with an existing HTML/JS gui.
:/
What are good alternatives? I know sciter but it's not open source, and for reason I'd prefer it to be open source.
Re: (Score:3)
QT comes to mind...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
A good one? Define 'good' in this context, please?
Re: (Score:2)
WxWindows, now known as WxWidgets [wxwidgets.org].
Re: (Score:2)
"Time consuming"? if this means time to develop, is this now a factor in designing an actual product for actual customers to use? I'd say if a customer can actually see it and touch it and be affected by it in some way, then you never ever want to rush on it. If it's a dev only tool, then sure, rush it since it doesn't hurt anyone but themselves.
So? (Score:4, Insightful)
He's talking about replacing Ubuntu's configuration/install engine with... a different configuration/install engine. It's fundamentally just a big script that gathers input from the user and punts the results to a bunch of other scripts and applications to do the actual install magic.
Other than the people maintaining it, who really gives a shit what language/framework it's built with?
Re: Self-Appointed Benevolent Dictator for Life (Score:1)
Cue to complain about JS (Score:1)
How about an installer with some added features? (Score:3)
Debian/Ubuntu's apt system has been good over the years, since it doesn't have the "rpm hell" RedHat based distributions have, especially if one has multiple repositories.
It would be nice if they had the ability to roll back a version update without having to reinstall. AIX had this functionality, where if an update caused major problems, rejecting the update and rolling back was easy.
Yay? (Score:2)
I suppose that's great because it's really easy to tweak the UI and make incremental changes.
But really, who cares which tech is used for a UI that you're not using on a daily basis?
As long as it works for its intended purpose, they could write it in COBOL for all I care.
Re: (Score:2)
I suspect a lot of web developers suddeny had a desire to develop on a desktop instead but didn't want to learn something new. Also there seems to be an attitude in a lot of comments that writing UI is tedious, but that's why you don't get just a single person on a project and use a team instead. We've been trying to get so-easy-to-develop-that-a-child-can-do-it frameworks since the 80s, and they've always turned out badly.
The end goal of writing software is to have someone use it. When the goal becomes j
Why? (Score:5, Insightful)
Just write the damn thing in Python or whatever language is hot at the moment. Use framebuffer graphics and a simple mouse driver like FreeBSD uses. How high up the abstraction layer can we go just to copy files to a storage device?
Re: (Score:2)
Alright default to the first serial port if no framebuffer is found. Happy?
Re: (Score:2)
Cosmic Cuttlefish? (Score:2)
Postsingular (Score:2)
Text installer (Score:1)
>br geez, re-inventing the wheel....again.
Re: (Score:2)
A GUI is exactly what's needed if Linux wants anyone other than nerds like us using it.
And if done right, a GUI can be much more useable than a TUI even for nerds.
Quote of the year (Score:1)
Let's return to what's TRULY important... (Score:2)
... like when a pre-SCO Caldera had Tetris in their installer. You'd start the installer, set up your disk, it would start copying essential files from the CD, you'd get asked a few config questions (network settings, select optional packages, etc.), then, when you were done, half of the screen would be Tetris and the other half would show the progress of the remaining files.
http://www.cnn.com/TECH/comput... [cnn.com]
Server (Score:2)
It's a good solution for server installation!
HTML installer (Score:2)
At my previous company, we used a Mozilla based installer front end. We used a cut down mozilla browser, without address bars or anything like that, which allowed easy UI creation for a wizard, embedded HTML online release notes, built in JS engine for customization at the product/package level, easily extended to interface with back end installers using XPCom. All in all, it was a great piece of work and very stable, this was 2004/2005.
Then we were acquired by an unnamed big blue bohemouth, who didn't like