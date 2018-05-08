Food Calorie Counts Will Start Appearing in US Restaurants and Grocery Stores (qz.com) 11
Americans are about to find it very difficult to avoid knowing how many calories they're consuming every day. From a report: That's because the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this week decided to move forward with an Obama-era food labeling rule that requires restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores with 20 or more locations to post calorie counts for standard menu items. The interesting thing about calorie counts is that, while they undoubtedly offer more transparency around the foods we choose to eat, there's not a lot of evidence to show they affect people's purchasing decisions.
In 2017, a team of researchers led by a Harvard University professor conducted a systematic review of 53 studies on the topic. Their work was later published in the journal Obesity, and included an analysis of 18 studies of behavior in real-world restaurants, 9 from in cafeterias, and 21 from simulated settings. Five studies examined restaurant offerings. Overall, the review found that available research lacked strong designs, which ultimately makes understanding the effectiveness of calorie count labeling all the more cloudy.
The interesting thing about calorie counts is that, while they undoubtedly offer more transparency around the foods we choose to eat, there's not a lot of evidence to show they affect people's purchasing decisions.
There are folks you cannot reach despite all the evidence you can muster... nonetheless, please continue to provide that information for the folks you can.
It works on me
There are folks you cannot reach despite all the evidence you can muster... nonetheless, please continue to provide that information for the folks you can.
Absolutely. A lack of information makes it impossible for anyone to make an informed decision whether they want to or not.
And obviously while putting calorie counts on menus won't prevent someone from ordering six Big Macs, I do think it can help people choose between two alternatives. As a random example, the fried rice at Panda Express has almost 40% more calories than steamed rice. So menu calorie info may not push someone away from Panda or from a side of rice, but it could easily make them consider
They affect my behavior
I lost 60 pounds in the last 12 months, and I can assure you that calorie counts most certainly affect my decision and purchasing behaviors.
I also use calorie counts sometimes, e.g. if I am trying to figure out which kind of meat to put on my sandwiches I will consider which one is healthier (e.g. ham vs pastrami vs roast beef vs salami vs whatever) and pick a healthier option.
More information is always good
This is going to be a tough one to measure the effect of (or lack thereof) but I think more information in the hands of people is always better. I think the long term effect may be seen more in restaurant choice than choice at a restaurant. If you like Big Macs and go to McDonalds, chances are seeing the calorie count on the menu won't make you get a salad. What may happen though is the next time you are hungry, you remember the calorie count and decide to go somewhere else where you prefered meal isn't as