One of the Worst Jobs in America: Responding To Irate Tweets From New York City Subway Riders (wsj.com) 30
Every day, the frustrations of New York City subway riders spew out in the form of 2,500 often profanity-laced tweets directed at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. From a report: "Thanks @MTA for making sure we can't buy metrocards AGAIN," wrote @itzMzLori, 31-year-old beauty blogger Lori Tenn, who found her card machine closed. "I swear I f-ing hate y'all." The job of taking this vitriol -- and offering measured responses -- falls to the social-media team behind @MTA and @NYCTSubway. The two Twitter accounts for the agency that manages the New York City subway, bus and commuter rail system have more than two million often angry followers. "We're New Yorkers, we have thick skins, but we're human," said Molly Washam, an even-keeled 30-year-old. "We do sometimes gather around the monitor to see the meanest thing someone could come up with that day."
To stay calm, she said she does yoga, and recently tried a pottery class. Rampant subway delays and breakdowns in recent years are making the work more intense. A 2017 report by the New York City comptroller found weekday subway delays rose 83% between 2013 and 2016. The agency has begun a modernization plan to make improvements, including upgrading the signaling system and hiring more subway workers. New Yorkers' response to repairs? "Really @MTA, More of your Bs complications," wrote @MattMercadoNYC, rider Matt Mercado, 34, of the Bronx. "You pick Thursday AND Friday for these 'Required Repairs'??!?" "We know they might not mean everything they're saying," said Sarah Meyer, the MTA's customer-service chief. But, "I can't personally change the signaling system."
Spoiled much? (Score:4, Insightful)
Anyone who believes replying to tweets, no matter how mean, even cracks the list of top 1,000 worst jobs has probably never had a job period. This is what all public relations people do. I also notice there's no mention of their taxpayer funded salaries and benefits.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Anyone who believes replying to tweets, no matter how mean, even cracks the list of top 1,000 worst jobs has probably never had a job period. This is what all public relations people do. I also notice there's no mention of their taxpayer funded salaries and benefits.
Exactly. I was wondering why the fuck the subway system even needs a Twitter account to begin with. It has operated for many decades without it, and outages and maintenance work can be posted to a website. And no, that doesn't mean a website with a fucking comments section. It means an HTTP server that disseminates information, and does not require taxpayers to fund a fucking social media team.
Re: (Score:2)
Couldn't agree more. If you think this job is tough try roofing or nearly any other construction related job. I did that for one summer and even growing up on a farm didn't compare. It is still a constant reminder of why I am blessed to have a desk job.
Feedback is data (Score:5, Insightful)
It may suck responding to them (a process that can likely be automated) but the feedback is important data points to analyze. The level of vitriol & number of complaints can help them figure out what problems need to be addressed.
Why even respond (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
It's called customer service, sometimes you have to go to where the customer is.
Re: (Score:2)
If responding to subway complaints is worst job (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Then what does that say about the millions of people who have to rely on the subway to get to their jobs?
There's not much more to say about the millions of idiots who insist on living in a city so overcrowded that alternative forms of modern transportation are all but impossible.
agency maybe but City job where you can talk back (Score:2)
agency maybe but City job where you can talk back to people. May one where it's very hard to fired and may even be union.
Worst job? (Score:2)
Not even close... how about?
(1) Train toilet cleaner
(2) Parking enforcer, where people curse you in person, not online
(3) Tech support rep
(4) Hoarder house cleaner
Re: (Score:2)
Not even close... how about? (1) Train toilet cleaner (2) Parking enforcer, where people curse you in person, not online (3) Tech support rep (4) Hoarder house cleaner
(5) Soldier
(6) Hazmat cleanup
about 1000 more
...
Social-Media outreach is being done wrong... (Score:4, Insightful)
>>"We know they might not mean everything they're saying," said Sarah Meyer, the MTA's customer-service chief. But, "I can't personally change the signaling system."
This response from the MTA media chief defines what is wrong.
When an organization like MTA creates a social media team, they need to empower them and integrate them with senior management and decision makers. What good is getting feedback from your customers if the people getting the feedback are not tightly integrated with management to ensure a good feedback loop.
This isn't customer relations or even PR - its just creating a useless and pointless job. Customers might as well be tweeting to a wall.
Re: (Score:2)
The weakest of the worst jobs (Score:2)
Every few years one of these stories comes up and this by far is the easiest/tamest of the worst jobs. The worst of these is those that are paid to review questionable content. The highly violent, disturbing content. I remember reading here that these employees often had PTSD from all the content they were reviewing.
LMAO... Millenials. (Score:2)
"Worst job". "Replying to Tweets".
Sheltered much ?
Try what these guys do : https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Modernising the subway? (Score:2)
What plans are there to modernise the New York subway?
Travelling around the world I see some modern subway systems, either because the were recently implemented or they decided that they needed to modernise, or fall apart.
New Yorkâ(TM)s subway system feels outdated in many ways and the fact it manages to cope with so many travellers is impressive. The feeling I get of NYCâ(TM)s subway is one where they are so busy trying to prevent it falling apart that they canâ(TM)t even consider modernisin
weehhhhh (Score:2)