California Becomes First State To Mandate Solar on New Homes

California regulators said on Wednesday they have unanimously approved a historic plan that will require most new homes in the state have rooftop solar panels that turn sunlight into electricity starting in 2020. From a report: Most new homes built after Jan. 1, 2020, will be required to include solar systems as part of energy-efficiency standards adopted Wednesday by the California Energy Commission. While that's a boost for the solar industry, critics warned that it will also drive up the cost of buying a house by almost $10,000. The move underscores how rooftop solar, once a luxury reserved for wealthy, green-leaning homeowners, is becoming a mainstream energy source, with California -- the nation's largest solar market -- paving the way.

The Golden State has long been at the vanguard of progressive energy policies, from setting energy-efficiency standards for appliances to instituting an economy-wide program to curb greenhouse gases. The housing mandate is part of Governor Jerry Brown's effort to slash carbon emissions by 40 percent by 2030, and offers up a playbook for other states to follow.

  • Great. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Jhon ( 241832 ) on Wednesday May 09, 2018 @07:36PM (#56584744) Homepage Journal

    California already has a housing cost issue. Lets make new housing MORE expensive!

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Hadlock ( 143607 )

      It adds about $10,000 to the cost of a new home, which is about 1-2% of the cost of new home construction in the bay area. It's tiny.
       
      And cost will come down. As will the cost of installation.

      • Re:Great. (Score:4, Interesting)

        by Mr D from 63 ( 3395377 ) on Wednesday May 09, 2018 @07:46PM (#56584786)

          Yeah but even there the added cost still isn't the end of the world and as he pointed out, prices of home solar installations and battery walls will be falling quite sharply for some time to come. Also, Ikea is currently selling a basic solar/battery package for something like USD 5000 and those are UK prices which are guaranteed to be between 15-30% higher than in the US.

      • You're telling us there's no homes being built outside the bay area?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AHuxley ( 892839 )
        Whats the cost of going new in CA?
        Economical grade, no basement, cost kept down when selecting any siding, 1 story... 1000 - 2000 sq feet?
        The $10,000 cost added on to $200000 to $500000?

    • Over here, $10,000 is also known as "a trivial pittance compared to the existing price of an average house." Feel free to pretend it won't lower the air conditioning costs, too. You clearly live somewhere cold and sunless if you think this isn't the opposite of wasteful.

      • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

        by Jhon ( 241832 )

        I live in Los Angeles, but nice try.

        $10K, really? I've heard ~$30k - which is a lot more in-line with reality. Expect a good 2 decades to pay back the initial cost.

        Unless they require home owners to MAINTAIN the solar system (snicker -- solar system), they'll likely fall in to disrepair around the time they pay for themselves and the cost will flat line with no further benefit. Remember, most people don't live in the same home for 20 or so years.

        So, what we've done is increased the cost of new homes, and

        • Re:Great. (Score:4, Insightful)

          by whoever57 ( 658626 ) on Wednesday May 09, 2018 @08:13PM (#56584920) Journal

          $10K, really? I've heard ~$30k - which is a lot more in-line with reality.

          Your "heard" anecdotes are not data. It's possible that a large solar installation could cost $30k, but a typical house isn't going to need anything like that.

          My solar system, which produces enough electricity to power occasional use of A/C and daily use of an electric vehicle, cost about $18k, which included the cost of installing an EV charger. The cost of solar panels has dropped since then, although Trump's solar tariff may have balanced that out. Bear in mind that a lot of the cost for a residential installation is in planning and permitting. If included as part of the original construction, a lot of costs will be much lower.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by AvitarX ( 172628 )

      If the $10,000 is an accurate number, it will likely make houses more affordable.

      That's about $60-$70 month (on a mortgage), seems likely that's covered by electicity savings.

      I'm sure installing solar when building is cheaper than retrofitting it, so it seems to make sense to me.

      • $10k, on a 30-year note at 5%, is $54/mo, so your savings looks to be about $5-15/mo...if there's no maintenance cost.

        This is a giveaway to the politically-connected solar industry, crony-capitalism "greenwashing" at its worst.

    • California already has a housing cost issue. Lets make new housing MORE expensive!

      But at least you'll be making your own energy practically for free after the initial investment. But, pray do explain to us, how exactly will you be better off buying your energy off the grid from a price gouging energy company that exists in a competition vacuum and that makes its energy with inefficient and sometimes decades old coal/oil/gas plants?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Ichijo ( 607641 )

      Thank you for supporting the repeal of laws that make housing more expensive including but not limited to: mandatory solar installations, building height limits, minimum parking requirements, minimum setbacks, maximum floor area ratios, minimum dwelling unit sizes, prohibitions against accessory dwelling units, and single-use "Euclidean" zoning.

  • 15,000 of the 80,000 new home construction sites each year already include solar as part of the build.

    So almost 20% of new home construction already includes this. Not a drastic change from the status quo, but it will be interesting to see how fast other states follow California's lead, as they do with vehicle emissions, etc.

    This pushes the cost of the electrical needs of the house in to the mortgage, but at the same time reduces air pollution and reduces daytime load on the grid. Should be

      Its is included where buyers want it and can afford it or are at least willing to pay for it. That represents 20% of the market. It would make more sense to me to require wiring be put in place to support solar, but leave the panels as optional. Not every home is a high dollar city or coastal region home.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Q-Hack! ( 37846 )

      Not a drastic change from the status quo, but it will be interesting to see how fast other states follow California's lead, as they do with vehicle emissions, etc.

      In New Mexico or Arizona where the sun shines 300 days a year, economically quite probable. In Portland Oregon... Not so much.

       

  • Think cost of the GRID. It's going to take a hell of an energy transport, storage and switching infrastructure to keep that stable.

  • The move underscores how rooftop solar, once a luxury reserved for wealthy, green-leaning homeowners, is becoming a mainstream energy source

    So mainstream, we're making it mandatory!

  • California housing costs (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    As a Californian hoping to buy a home sooner than later, I have been thinking about this issue deeply and looking into the history of the matter. What I have come up with is the cost of housing in California is limited by physical space available and demand. California is simply full and the price of housing is completely disconnected from the cost of building a home. We tried lowering taxes with prop 13 and housing prices immediately skyrocketed, so anybody trying to buy after the tax cut (and especiall

  • Instead of just setting goals for new homes (overall energy usage) and letting the people decide what they want their home to be, and how to best achieve it, you get a top down mandate that is nearly religious belief

