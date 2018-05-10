Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
GNU is Not Unix

Richard Stallman Demands Return Of Abortion Joke To libc Documentation (theregister.co.uk) 106

Posted by EditorDavid from the you-have-GNU-sense-of-humor dept.
An anonymous reader quotes The Register: Late last month, open-source contributor Raymond Nicholson proposed a change to the manual for glibc, the GNU implementation of the C programming language's standard library, to remove "the abortion joke," which accompanied the explanation of libc's abort() function... The joke, which has been around since the 1990s and is referred to as a censorship joke by those supporting its inclusion, reads as follows:

25.7.4 Aborting a Program... Future Change Warning: Proposed Federal censorship regulations may prohibit us from giving you information about the possibility of calling this function. We would be required to say that this is not an acceptable way of terminating a program.

On April 30, the proposed change was made, removing the passage from the documentation. That didn't sit well with a number of people involved in the glibc project, including the joke's author, none other than Free Software Foundation president and firebrand Richard Stallman, who argued that the removal of the joke qualified as censorship... Carlos O'Donnell, a senior software engineer at Red Hat, recommended avoiding jokes altogether, a position supported by many of those weighing in on the issue. Among those voicing opinions, a majority appears to favor removal.
But in a post to the project mailing list, Stallman wrote "Please do not remove it. GNU is not a purely technical project, so the fact that this is not strictly and grimly technical is not a reason to remove this." He added later that "I exercise my authority over glibc very rarely -- and when I have done so, I have talked with the official maintainers. So rarely that some of you thought that you are entirely autonomous. But that is not the case. On this particular question, I made a decision long ago and stated it where all of you could see it."

The Register reports that "On Monday, the joke was restored by project contributor Alexandre Oliva, having taken Stallman's demand as approval to do so."

Richard Stallman Demands Return Of Abortion Joke To libc Documentation More | Reply

Richard Stallman Demands Return Of Abortion Joke To libc Documentation

Comments Filter:
  • I, personally, thought to the joke was funny enough, albeit off-color. Black humor is still humor, and I personally recommend its persistence if only as a defense against the professionally offended. That being said, I can sympathize a bit with folks who are legitimately offended by something like this (primarily because death as a whole is a subject that requires concern/consideration when talking about it in certain contexts), in contrast to those who are essentially allowing themselves to be offended on
    • Meh. They are both right and both wrong. May I suggest that they simply fork libc...

    • It's less about death than it is about religious extremism in politics denying people access to information and resources.

      The joke satirises extremists, which is admittedly more airtime than the extremists deserve.

      However, we live in a free() country that was previously malloced.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by taustin ( 171655 )

      I prefer the term "outrage monkey," throwing their poo at the tourists.

  • Version (Score:3)

    by ghoul ( 157158 ) on Thursday May 10, 2018 @05:29PM (#56591096)

    Will this be added only to versions .1,.2,.3 or will it be allowed all the way upto version .9 of the documentation?

  • glibc? (Score:3)

    by TWX ( 665546 ) on Thursday May 10, 2018 @05:30PM (#56591100)

    or just glib?

  • We are not all american (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I would rather politics be discussed elsewhere and let's also remember that these docs are read all over the world, including users who may not understand the humour

  • Why do people care about Stallman? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    He was a firebrand that brought a lot of good into the world via his open source push. But in the last decade, at least, he is simply a lunatic with a megaphone that makes the open source community look bad.

    A manual for glibc is no place for a joke about abortion, whether you are for or against abortion.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I for one prefer his idiocy over red hat (poettering et al.) idiocy. And yeah, that joke is there for a reason, whether you think the joke is funny or not. It doesn't even matter what your stance is on human abortion.

      In other news, some of the reasoning for removing it was SJW-flavoured: "could possibly cause trigger-y thingies to happen to imaginary someones somewhere somewhen". Apparently red hat is going the way of google. Unix never was about coddling sensibilities, providing safe spaces, or whatnot. So

      • I prefer no idiocy at all. Reading this kind of jokes in the libc documentation could be confusing for many non-english speakers and really is out of place.

        I'm not talking about people sensibility or SJW anything, just trying to have the documentation do what it's supposed to do in the most efficient way.

        That was fun for some times and persons, I smiled reading it, but really it seems childish .. and even more from RMS to now oppose the removal.

  • Offensive or not, that deserves to be removed based on it being just plain lame.

  • it's not that funny (Score:5, Insightful)

    by perlstar ( 245756 ) on Thursday May 10, 2018 @05:33PM (#56591132)

    It didn't make me laugh, but I have to admit that I find it a clever way to comment on a political issue: not abortion itself, but rather the way anti-abortion proponents try to exert control on abortion clinics by forcing them to talk-down to their patients as if they were ignorant children.

  • My favorite programming joke is a MySQL flag (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    mysql --i-am-a-dummy

    Permit only those UPDATE and DELETE statements that specify which rows to modify by using key values. If you have set this option in
    an option file, you can override it by using --safe-updates on the command line. See the section called “MYSQL TIPS”, for more

    • It's not a joke. It's a very useful feature which has a very well chosen name (although a little bit humorous).

  • We All Need Jokes (Score:3)

    by lsllll ( 830002 ) on Thursday May 10, 2018 @05:37PM (#56591146)

    One thing that pulls me through my day (and life for that matter) is humor. It belong everywhere, even at some funerals. It lightens life. As a programmer, I have many comments that would amount to jokes. Hell, for many of my stored procedures, the first parameter is called @fiscal_year and right at the top when I'm explaining the parameters, the comment for that one says "Duh!"

    Nobody's ever complained about humor peppered in the comments. Never in the output, but comments are fair game.

    • the first parameter is called @fiscal_year and right at the top when I'm explaining the parameters, the comment for that one says "Duh!"

      Yeah, those are great until 5 years later when someone like me comes along and has to look through the code to see if you used a 2-digit or 4-digit year before calling the procedure.

      In theory, Y2K made everyone start using 4-digit years. In practice, notsomuch.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by lsllll ( 830002 )

        Yeah, those are great until 5 years later when someone like me comes along and has to look through the code to see if you used a 2-digit or 4-digit year before calling the procedure.

        Well, by that logic I'd have to write a paragraph just to clarify what the fiscal year actually is, that it runs from 7/1 of previous year to 6/30 of the fiscal year, that we're using the Gregorian calendar and not the Islamic calendar, blah blah. If by the time you're modifying or looking at my code you don't know what the corporation calls their fiscal year, then you have no business in that code to begin with.

    • I've seen humor in code comments that I've had to delete, or insist on deletion, at code reviews. It's sometimes very rudely personal, and thus unprofessional or even embarrassing if the subject of the humor ever sees it.

      A bit of clever humor, and especially a clever metaphor, can be helpful to understand the original code. But saying "Duh!" all the time in one's code would simply be insulting to the later reviewers.

  • Good move! (Score:3)

    by Murdoch5 ( 1563847 ) on Thursday May 10, 2018 @05:42PM (#56591174)
    Well I don't find the joke funny, mostly because it's a lame joke, censorship should always be fought.
  • The right answer was to not have put the joke in there to begin with. Freedom comes with responsibility to not ruin freedom for others. The workplace is for work, not for crude humor or for politics.

    • Freedom comes with responsibility to not ruin freedom for others.

      Freedom comes with responsibility to tolerate the sensibilities of others.

    • If satirising religion in politics impacts your freedom, chances are you are living in Iran or China.

      In most countries, satire is a Null operator.

    • Your logic is trivially easy to turn on it's head. Really, it doesn't seem like you're even trying here. They put the joke there to shine a tiny spotlight on the government-sanctioned practice of only some of the US states of ruining freedom for others.

  • Clueless (Score:1, Insightful)

    by MAXOMENOS ( 9802 )

    This is a joke that makes multiple developers uncomfortable for various reasons, and rather than just saying, "get over it," the professional thing to do would be to excise the joke immediately.

    Stallman is hopelessly out of touch for championing this of all things.

    • Get over yourself. You guys need to learn to "get over it" and learn that you have no right to NOT be offended. The "professional" thing is no to release software that is riddled with security holes. I'm still waiting for the "professional" software houses to start doing that.

      • Here's the problem, "get over it" is itself offensive, and some people use it as a further extension of whatever offense they have taken.

        But it only applies to politically correct victim groups.

        • I just wonder what it is like to go through life getting offended by every little thing. It must be exhausting.

      • Just because you can be an asshole doesn't mean you should be. I'm pro-abortion, but I'm against bringing politics and religion into software development. Making fun of people's stupid political and religious beliefs in software documentation can only lead to a cesspool of toxic arguments and the needless loss of developers and consequent reduction in quality of the project. Not to mention a needlessly miserable time for all involved in the ensuing flame war.

    • Of all the people made "uncomfortable" by this joke I'd be chief among them and I'm advocating that we leave it alone. Where I may find reason to be offended, this does not give me the right to demand it be removed. Why? Because something I say or do may offend you and I expect to be afforded the same tolerance. Being offended doesn't actually hurt you, especially if the offending thing is in the comments...

    • Bugless (Score:2)

      by jd ( 1658 )

      Real software developers, the only ones who matter, are aiming for eliminating bugs. If satire about excessive religion in politics is distracting you from your job, you're in the wrong job.

    • This is a joke that makes multiple developers uncomfortable for various reasons, and rather than just saying, "get over it,"

      Non thread safe C library functions using internal static variables and ellipsis make multiple developers uncomfortable for various reasons, and rather than just saying "get over it", the professional thing to do would be to excise these features immediately.

      Stallman is hopelessly out of touch for championing this of all things.

      Out of touch? Does that imply your in-touch? I don't want to be touched..... I'm scared and afraid now... I don't feel safe.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      Who said GNU needs to be "professional"? It originated and is still maintained by hobbyists. Keep it weird.

  • Incoming radical idea (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    How about: No jokes and no political commentary in the documentation and source code, period?

    Does the OSS community work overtime to invent controversies that make them look like a bunch of kids working in their parents' basement?

    • Why would an explicitly political organization do that?

    • why are young people so hell bent on sucking the fun and life out of everything. Working in our office the youngence are so afraid to offend they dont even say fucking good morning or goodbye when the roll in. They silently walk in sit down, work and leave. if anything goes wrong they fall apart and quit. Thank fuck some of my colleagues my age are around to keep things entertaining when the pressure is on. Deep dark blackhumour when things are looking grim is the best way to get through tough problems. S

  • This is a perfect example the classic Prisoner's Dilemma problem, except instead of two prisoners there's only one prisoner, and if the prisoner chooses to delete the offensive joke nothing happens to him, and if he chooses to restore the offensive joke he's being an ass because he doesn't like the kind of person who finds it offensive

  • Richard Stallman is a tool! I am sorry to say it but his radical advocacy turns a lot of people off. I can say that it turned me away from any interest in Linux whatsoever. I learned Unix on OpenBSD and had some curiosity about Linux but no more. I am happy to be strictly a BSD guy. If it isn't Free- or OpenBSD then I could care less about it.

Slashdot Top Deals

Of course you can't flap your arms and fly to the moon. After a while you'd run out of air to push against.

Close