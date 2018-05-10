Richard Stallman Demands Return Of Abortion Joke To libc Documentation (theregister.co.uk) 106
An anonymous reader quotes The Register: Late last month, open-source contributor Raymond Nicholson proposed a change to the manual for glibc, the GNU implementation of the C programming language's standard library, to remove "the abortion joke," which accompanied the explanation of libc's abort() function... The joke, which has been around since the 1990s and is referred to as a censorship joke by those supporting its inclusion, reads as follows:
25.7.4 Aborting a Program... Future Change Warning: Proposed Federal censorship regulations may prohibit us from giving you information about the possibility of calling this function. We would be required to say that this is not an acceptable way of terminating a program.
On April 30, the proposed change was made, removing the passage from the documentation. That didn't sit well with a number of people involved in the glibc project, including the joke's author, none other than Free Software Foundation president and firebrand Richard Stallman, who argued that the removal of the joke qualified as censorship... Carlos O'Donnell, a senior software engineer at Red Hat, recommended avoiding jokes altogether, a position supported by many of those weighing in on the issue. Among those voicing opinions, a majority appears to favor removal.
But in a post to the project mailing list, Stallman wrote "Please do not remove it. GNU is not a purely technical project, so the fact that this is not strictly and grimly technical is not a reason to remove this." He added later that "I exercise my authority over glibc very rarely -- and when I have done so, I have talked with the official maintainers. So rarely that some of you thought that you are entirely autonomous. But that is not the case. On this particular question, I made a decision long ago and stated it where all of you could see it."
The Register reports that "On Monday, the joke was restored by project contributor Alexandre Oliva, having taken Stallman's demand as approval to do so."
Did I wander into a Politics forum?
It's less about death than it is about religious extremism in politics denying people access to information and resources.
The joke satirises extremists, which is admittedly more airtime than the extremists deserve.
However, we live in a free() country that was previously malloced.
I prefer the term "outrage monkey," throwing their poo at the tourists.
Will this be added only to versions
.1,.2,.3 or will it be allowed all the way upto version .9 of the documentation?
or just glib?
Re:Huh? (Score:4, Insightful)
It isn't censorship to remove superfulous information from documentation, joke or not.
What makes me funny, is that RMS is acting like a petty dictator over a "joke" that is no longer funny nor wanted any longer. Some jokes run their course, this was one. Calling it "censorship" is asinine.
Your opinion doesn't nullify mine. THAT is CENSORSHIP!!
But it's a pretty good reason for deleting it from technical documentation.
You could also write the word "spam" at the bottom of every single function's documentation, and that wouldn't be funny either. It also wouldn't be censorship if someone removed it.
I usually agree with RMS but this is one of those "who the fuck cares?" things.
Then it gets worse:
Some people consider this a joke? I think I can see the real problem here - it's not even funny.
I'm solidly pro-life and I see the humor in it even though it's making fun of laws I would support. I'm not saying it's funny, but I see how some would find it amusing so it has merit and should stay for historical reasons.
I also don't consider personal offense valid criteria for censorship of any kind. Being offended to demand censoring something has become a cottage industry of late. Such foolishness needs to stop.
We are not all american (Score:1)
I would rather politics be discussed elsewhere and let's also remember that these docs are read all over the world, including users who may not understand the humour
Why do people care about Stallman? (Score:1)
He was a firebrand that brought a lot of good into the world via his open source push. But in the last decade, at least, he is simply a lunatic with a megaphone that makes the open source community look bad.
A manual for glibc is no place for a joke about abortion, whether you are for or against abortion.
I for one prefer his idiocy over red hat (poettering et al.) idiocy. And yeah, that joke is there for a reason, whether you think the joke is funny or not. It doesn't even matter what your stance is on human abortion.
In other news, some of the reasoning for removing it was SJW-flavoured: "could possibly cause trigger-y thingies to happen to imaginary someones somewhere somewhen". Apparently red hat is going the way of google. Unix never was about coddling sensibilities, providing safe spaces, or whatnot. So
I prefer no idiocy at all. Reading this kind of jokes in the libc documentation could be confusing for many non-english speakers and really is out of place.
I'm not talking about people sensibility or SJW anything, just trying to have the documentation do what it's supposed to do in the most efficient way.
That was fun for some times and persons, I smiled reading it, but really it seems childish
.. and even more from RMS to now oppose the removal.
Aren't jokes supposed to be funny? (Score:2)
Offensive or not, that deserves to be removed based on it being just plain lame.
Re: Aren't jokes supposed to be funny? (Score:2)
You've just eliminated 50% of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and 95% of American comedy.
it's not that funny (Score:5, Insightful)
It didn't make me laugh, but I have to admit that I find it a clever way to comment on a political issue: not abortion itself, but rather the way anti-abortion proponents try to exert control on abortion clinics by forcing them to talk-down to their patients as if they were ignorant children.
My favorite programming joke is a MySQL flag (Score:2, Interesting)
mysql --i-am-a-dummy
Permit only those UPDATE and DELETE statements that specify which rows to modify by using key values. If you have set this option in
an option file, you can override it by using --safe-updates on the command line. See the section called “MYSQL TIPS”, for more
We All Need Jokes (Score:3)
One thing that pulls me through my day (and life for that matter) is humor. It belong everywhere, even at some funerals. It lightens life. As a programmer, I have many comments that would amount to jokes. Hell, for many of my stored procedures, the first parameter is called @fiscal_year and right at the top when I'm explaining the parameters, the comment for that one says "Duh!"
Nobody's ever complained about humor peppered in the comments. Never in the output, but comments are fair game.
the first parameter is called @fiscal_year and right at the top when I'm explaining the parameters, the comment for that one says "Duh!"
Yeah, those are great until 5 years later when someone like me comes along and has to look through the code to see if you used a 2-digit or 4-digit year before calling the procedure.
In theory, Y2K made everyone start using 4-digit years. In practice, notsomuch.
Yeah, those are great until 5 years later when someone like me comes along and has to look through the code to see if you used a 2-digit or 4-digit year before calling the procedure.
Well, by that logic I'd have to write a paragraph just to clarify what the fiscal year actually is, that it runs from 7/1 of previous year to 6/30 of the fiscal year, that we're using the Gregorian calendar and not the Islamic calendar, blah blah. If by the time you're modifying or looking at my code you don't know what the corporation calls their fiscal year, then you have no business in that code to begin with.
I've seen humor in code comments that I've had to delete, or insist on deletion, at code reviews. It's sometimes very rudely personal, and thus unprofessional or even embarrassing if the subject of the humor ever sees it.
A bit of clever humor, and especially a clever metaphor, can be helpful to understand the original code. But saying "Duh!" all the time in one's code would simply be insulting to the later reviewers.
Sure you can. Just fork it and maintain your own project from now on and get everyone to switch to your fork. Seems a bit extreme over a joke in the documentation.
Good move! (Score:3)
No good guys to cheer for (Score:2)
Freedom comes with responsibility to not ruin freedom for others.
Freedom comes with responsibility to tolerate the sensibilities of others.
Re: No good guys to cheer for (Score:2)
If satirising religion in politics impacts your freedom, chances are you are living in Iran or China.
In most countries, satire is a Null operator.
Your logic is trivially easy to turn on it's head. Really, it doesn't seem like you're even trying here. They put the joke there to shine a tiny spotlight on the government-sanctioned practice of only some of the US states of ruining freedom for others.
Clueless (Score:1, Insightful)
This is a joke that makes multiple developers uncomfortable for various reasons, and rather than just saying, "get over it," the professional thing to do would be to excise the joke immediately.
Stallman is hopelessly out of touch for championing this of all things.
Here's the problem, "get over it" is itself offensive, and some people use it as a further extension of whatever offense they have taken.
But it only applies to politically correct victim groups.
Just because you can be an asshole doesn't mean you should be. I'm pro-abortion, but I'm against bringing politics and religion into software development. Making fun of people's stupid political and religious beliefs in software documentation can only lead to a cesspool of toxic arguments and the needless loss of developers and consequent reduction in quality of the project. Not to mention a needlessly miserable time for all involved in the ensuing flame war.
Bugless (Score:2)
Real software developers, the only ones who matter, are aiming for eliminating bugs. If satire about excessive religion in politics is distracting you from your job, you're in the wrong job.
This is a joke that makes multiple developers uncomfortable for various reasons, and rather than just saying, "get over it,"
Non thread safe C library functions using internal static variables and ellipsis make multiple developers uncomfortable for various reasons, and rather than just saying "get over it", the professional thing to do would be to excise these features immediately.
Stallman is hopelessly out of touch for championing this of all things.
Out of touch? Does that imply your in-touch? I don't want to be touched..... I'm scared and afraid now... I don't feel safe.
That's the thing I find most interesting about this. When it was clearly just a joke for the past decades, nobody complained about there being a joke there. Now that we have a political climate that's quickly darkening into the type of one where this is a serious possibility they want to astro-turf over the warning?? Seems like highly suspicious timing to me.
Incoming radical idea (Score:1)
How about: No jokes and no political commentary in the documentation and source code, period?
Does the OSS community work overtime to invent controversies that make them look like a bunch of kids working in their parents' basement?
Why would an explicitly political organization do that?
Re: Incoming radical idea (Score:1)
This.
RMS saying that he, by himself, can oppose the change is the real joke here. Even if he created the GNU libc in the first place, it doesn't belong to him any more and he doesn't have any power to do that. Most of the work has been done by others ; it belongs to the community. If the community want to remove that joke they can. If he insists that he owns the place (which is quite at adds with the principles of GNU) then people will just move over to somewhere else. For good.
Welp (Score:2)
This is a perfect example the classic Prisoner's Dilemma problem, except instead of two prisoners there's only one prisoner, and if the prisoner chooses to delete the offensive joke nothing happens to him, and if he chooses to restore the offensive joke he's being an ass because he doesn't like the kind of person who finds it offensive
What a tool (Score:2)
All in all, it's just another brick in the -Wall (Score:1)
I'd love to change your mind. You have been far too polite to that Godwinesque troll.
There are some people who are ideal test subjects for whether Mars can support life and anyone who equates abortion with eugenics richly deserved to become part of the Martian soil program.
Abortion, as exercised by places like the Chinese Government against its' own citizens, i.e., forced abortion, is far from a laughing matter, And in many families there it can be considered an affront to their personal sensibilities. Such as those who are Christian.
