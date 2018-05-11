Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
United States

Man Allegedly Used Change Of Address Form To Move UPS Headquarters To His Apartment (npr.org) 53

Posted by msmash from the child's-play dept.
As federal crimes go, this one seems to have been ridiculously easy to pull off. From a report: Dushaun Henderson-Spruce submitted a U.S. Postal Service change of address form on Oct. 26, 2017, according to court documents. He requested changing a corporation's mailing address from an address in Atlanta to the address of his apartment on Chicago's North Side. The post office duly updated the address, and Henderson-Spruce allegedly began receiving the company's mail -- including checks. It went on for months. Prosecutors say he deposited some $58,000 in checks improperly forwarded to his address.

The corporation isn't named in the court documents, but the Chicago Tribune reports that it's the shipping company UPS. In a statement to NPR, UPS said it "was notified that some U.S. mail, intended for UPS employees at the company's headquarters address, was redirected by an unauthorized change of address by a third party. The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) corrected the issue and the USPS Postal Inspector is investigating the incident."

Man Allegedly Used Change Of Address Form To Move UPS Headquarters To His Apartment More | Reply

Man Allegedly Used Change Of Address Form To Move UPS Headquarters To His Apartment

Comments Filter:

  • . . . put in a change of address in for Donald Trump (evil grin)

    • . . . put in a change of address in for Donald Trump (evil grin)

      Do you really want to be receiving Donald Trump's mail? I'm sure it's just a bunch of Café Press crap with his face all over it, and bills for water-sports escorts.

    • Better idea (Score:5, Informative)

      by Okian Warrior ( 537106 ) on Friday May 11, 2018 @11:31AM (#56595892) Homepage Journal

      Take two states that have towns with the same name, such as Westborough (a common town name in the US).

      Fill out a change of address form, of your mark for Westborough, State1. Now all their mail will be going to Westborough, State1.

      Fill out two other forms, one sending mail for your mark from Westborough, State1 to Westborough, State2, and the other sending mail for your mark from Westborough, State 2 to Westborough, State 1. This effectively makes a "loop" of mail forwarding at the endpoint.

      (Consider adding a hand-written note "my address was changed to the wrong state by accident - please forward all my mail to the correct state until I can get it all fixed" to each side.)

      I once asked a friend who works at the post office how long this would take to get sorted out, and he replied "the question is, would they be able to get this sorted out at all".

      • And the Dr. Evil Jr. award for Friday goes to... Okian Warrior! Well played... well played....

      • Re:Better idea (Score:5, Interesting)

        by Solandri ( 704621 ) on Friday May 11, 2018 @12:27PM (#56596304)
        There was actually an old check forging scheme [snopes.com] which relied on this. The forger would alter the routing number on the check, then deposit it. The bank would note that it was a local check, and only put a 2-3 day hold on the deposited funds. The key was that checks were only considered bad if the issuing bank notified the deposit bank that it was bad (negative confirmation [investopedia.com]). So the fraud relied in preventing any such notification from being generated, which the depositing bank would take to mean the check was good, and release the funds to the depositor.

        Although the check bore the name and address of the Chemical Bank in New York, the Federal Reserve data-processing system scanned only the magnetic-ink code on it, identified it as a Bank of America check, and routed it to Los Angeles. The check remained in transit for perhaps two days. At the end of that time, it was run through the computer mechanism at the Bank of America. The computer, instantly searching its memory for a Bank of America account number matching that of the magnetic-ink strip on the check, rejected the check, which then went into a clerical pool for manual handling. Since the printed logotype on the check clearly identified it as a check that belonged in the Chemical Bank in New York, the clerk handling the machine-rejected check sent it back to the Chemical Bank by mail, assuming that a simple routing error had been made. The check was then in transit for another two days. Back at the Chemical Bank, the check was put into the computerized sorting system for final clearance. But instead of that, it went into motion again: the Chemical Bank computing system passed it on to the Federal Reserve System, which routed it out to the Los Angeles bank again, which routinely sent it back to New York, and so on.

        The fraud was uncovered only when checks issued by the depositor became so frayed from mechanical handling in the computer system that they could no longer be read automatically â¦ [b]y that time, according to an auditor who told me of the affair, the depositor had disappeared with more than $1 million in cash.

  • deposited some checks into his own account? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by CrimsonAvenger ( 580665 ) on Friday May 11, 2018 @10:51AM (#56595620)

    I'm really curious as to how he managed that, even if the checks were mailed to his house.

    Or are there really people dumb enough to mail off a check without bothering to fill in the "Pay to the Order of" line???

    • "My name is Ulysses P. Stormtrooper. I just go by my initials."

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I'm really curious as to how he managed that, even if the checks were mailed to his house.

      Because it wasn't just the post office that was run by idiots, it was the bank too. What, you think someone is on the other side of the ATM and mobile deposit phone app, making sure all the signatures match?

      These kinds of issues can be found in between the lines of the procedures of any bureaucracy large enough.

      • Re:deposited some checks into his own account? (Score:4, Insightful)

        by amiga3D ( 567632 ) on Friday May 11, 2018 @11:34AM (#56595928)

        The reason this is so easy is that only a total fucking idiot would do it. There is no way to get away with this. Yes, you can run amuck for a few weeks, then your life will be totally destroyed. I might try this if I had terminal cancer and was going to die very soon, and no conscience. The costs to make this impossible are vastly higher than the minor damage done by the occasional fool.

    • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

      by damn_registrars ( 1103043 )

      I'm really curious as to how he managed that, even if the checks were mailed to his house.

      I'm actually more surprised that $58,000 worth of checks were sent to UPS at all. Who pays UPS with a check - especially one sent to the HQ?

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Vendors

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by bn-7bc ( 909819 )

        checks for a buisness to buiseness transaction in 2018? Why not direct depostit, would that not be both quicker, cheapet and less admin?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The article says that it was only 10 checks. Given the amount of mail he'd have had to sift through I don't find it outrageous.

      Even so, I find it more likely that he found 10 checks worth attempting fraud over. Given today's methods of handling checks by the banks I bet that you could use a phone app or ATM to cash a number of checks and never get caught unless someone complained about non-payment of an account. People actually eyeballing checks in these automated systems just isn't going to happen unless t

    • In my experience, that field is barely glanced at. Useful for contesting after the fact, perhaps, but I'm not sure I've ever had a deposited check rejected, either personally or when handling deposits for a business.
      The more interesting question (to me) is whether he understands just how many felony charges might come floating his way under the colors of "Fraud" and intentionally opening another person's mail (18 U.S. Code 1702 - Obstruction of correspondence)

  • Timeless classics of low-tech hackery

  • This works a lot of different ways (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I've had someone have my account with the power company shut off by calling them and registering another account on top of my address. They never once checked that the person actually lived there, or found it suspicious that there was already an account on file at the address.

    The world is a bureaucracy, the rules are poorly defined, and the employees are all poorly paid and educated. Go out and break something.

    • That is not very surprising. I have rented several houses. Every time, I just contacted the power company and had them put the electric in my name as of the day my lease started. Between the time the previous tenant left and I moved in, the landlord had the account in his name. The power company asked me some confirming questions then executed the change.

  • the post office acknowledged it happened, then absolutely positively refused to do anything about it despite it being a pretty big federal offense.

    Story of my life - crap pulled on me regularly and no action taken on my behalf, but if someone throws trash in my yard right after I leave for work I get a note from the homeowners association before I get home.

    • the post office acknowledged it happened, then absolutely positively refused to do anything about it despite it being a pretty big federal offense.

      Right. Because if they draw more attention to how insecure the change of address process is, they would have to actually change their process.

  • So many questions!!

    1. UPS didn't notice that they weren't getting mail, including checks ... for months??

    2. A bank cashed these checks for the guy? Why?

    3. "Dushuan"?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by nadass ( 3963991 )

      So many questions!!

      1. UPS didn't notice that they weren't getting mail, including checks ... for months??

      2. A bank cashed these checks for the guy? Why?

      3. "Dushuan"?

      1. It was seemingly a specific vendor payments postal address.

      2. Some banks just don't have any security... or they used a middleman/cheque caching place.

      3. Pronounced Duh-shh-awn. Not from Beverly Hills.

  • This will make a great story line for The Inspectors. http://www.cbsdreamteam.com/th... [cbsdreamteam.com]

    Relatively speaking.

Slashdot Top Deals

A programming language is low level when its programs require attention to the irrelevant.

Close