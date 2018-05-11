Man Allegedly Used Change Of Address Form To Move UPS Headquarters To His Apartment (npr.org) 34
As federal crimes go, this one seems to have been ridiculously easy to pull off. From a report: Dushaun Henderson-Spruce submitted a U.S. Postal Service change of address form on Oct. 26, 2017, according to court documents. He requested changing a corporation's mailing address from an address in Atlanta to the address of his apartment on Chicago's North Side. The post office duly updated the address, and Henderson-Spruce allegedly began receiving the company's mail -- including checks. It went on for months. Prosecutors say he deposited some $58,000 in checks improperly forwarded to his address.
The corporation isn't named in the court documents, but the Chicago Tribune reports that it's the shipping company UPS. In a statement to NPR, UPS said it "was notified that some U.S. mail, intended for UPS employees at the company's headquarters address, was redirected by an unauthorized change of address by a third party. The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) corrected the issue and the USPS Postal Inspector is investigating the incident."
. . . put in a change of address in for Donald Trump (evil grin)
. . . put in a change of address in for Donald Trump (evil grin)
Do you really want to be receiving Donald Trump's mail? I'm sure it's just a bunch of Café Press crap with his face all over it, and bills for water-sports escorts.
1 Donald Trump and pardon him self and 2 if does go he can bunk with Rod Blagojevich and Jared Fogle at Federal Correctional Institution, Englewood
Take two states that have towns with the same name, such as Westborough (a common town name in the US).
Fill out a change of address form, of your mark for Westborough, State1. Now all their mail will be going to Westborough, State1.
Fill out two other forms, one sending mail for your mark from Westborough, State1 to Westborough, State2, and the other sending mail for your mark from Westborough, State 2 to Westborough, State 1. This effectively makes a "loop" of mail forwarding at the endpoint.
(Consider adding a hand-written note "my address was changed to the wrong state by accident - please forward all my mail to the correct state until I can get it all fixed" to each side.)
I once asked a friend who works at the post office how long this would take to get sorted out, and he replied "the question is, would they be able to get this sorted out at all".
deposited some checks into his own account?
I'm really curious as to how he managed that, even if the checks were mailed to his house.
Or are there really people dumb enough to mail off a check without bothering to fill in the "Pay to the Order of" line???
I'm really curious as to how he managed that, even if the checks were mailed to his house.
Because it wasn't just the post office that was run by idiots, it was the bank too. What, you think someone is on the other side of the ATM and mobile deposit phone app, making sure all the signatures match?
These kinds of issues can be found in between the lines of the procedures of any bureaucracy large enough.
The reason this is so easy is that only a total fucking idiot would do it. There is no way to get away with this. Yes, you can run amuck for a few weeks, then your life will be totally destroyed. I might try this if I had terminal cancer and was going to die very soon, and no conscience. The costs to make this impossible are vastly higher than the minor damage done by the occasional fool.
I'm really curious as to how he managed that, even if the checks were mailed to his house.
I'm actually more surprised that $58,000 worth of checks were sent to UPS at all. Who pays UPS with a check - especially one sent to the HQ?
Vendors
The article says that it was only 10 checks. Given the amount of mail he'd have had to sift through I don't find it outrageous.
Even so, I find it more likely that he found 10 checks worth attempting fraud over. Given today's methods of handling checks by the banks I bet that you could use a phone app or ATM to cash a number of checks and never get caught unless someone complained about non-payment of an account. People actually eyeballing checks in these automated systems just isn't going to happen unless t
The more interesting question (to me) is whether he understands just how many felony charges might come floating his way under the colors of "Fraud" and intentionally opening another person's mail (18 U.S. Code 1702 - Obstruction of correspondence)
Timeless classics of low-tech hackery
I've had someone have my account with the power company shut off by calling them and registering another account on top of my address. They never once checked that the person actually lived there, or found it suspicious that there was already an account on file at the address.
The world is a bureaucracy, the rules are poorly defined, and the employees are all poorly paid and educated. Go out and break something.
Halfway.... It could have been as brilliant as easy, hadn't he used his apartment adress without even one more layer of indirection.
the post office acknowledged it happened, then absolutely positively refused to do anything about it despite it being a pretty big federal offense.
Story of my life - crap pulled on me regularly and no action taken on my behalf, but if someone throws trash in my yard right after I leave for work I get a note from the homeowners association before I get home.
the post office acknowledged it happened, then absolutely positively refused to do anything about it despite it being a pretty big federal offense.
Right. Because if they draw more attention to how insecure the change of address process is, they would have to actually change their process.
So many questions!!
1. UPS didn't notice that they weren't getting mail, including checks
... for months??
2. A bank cashed these checks for the guy? Why?
3. "Dushuan"?