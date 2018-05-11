Florida Man Behind 100 Million Robocalls Hit With $120 Million FCC Fine (chicagotribune.com) 19
In a massive strike, the Federal Communications Commission issued a $120 million fine on a massive robocall spoofing operation it deemed a threat to public safety. From a report: The FCC announced Thursday morning that it would leverage the fine against Adrian Abramovich, a Miami man who the commission said made almost 100 million spoofed robocalls over a three-month period at the end of 2016. The FCC argued that Abramovich's operation made the phony calls to trick consumers into answering them and listening to his advertising messages. The fine was based on 80,000 spoofed calls the commission had verified.
A complaint filed by the FCC against Abramovich in June 2017 alleged he had broken the Truth in Caller ID Act -- which prohibits callers from falsifying caller ID information to disguise their identity with intent to harm or defraud -- in perpetrating "one of the largest -- and most dangerous -- illegal robocalling campaigns that the commission has ever investigated."
Capital Punishment? (Score:2, Interesting)
Since he has aggregately stole or taken away several human lifespans... I say capital punishment would be appropriate.
Re: (Score:3)
I don't believe in capital punishment, not when there is something a LOT worse...Hoe Squad. In the south we have farm prisons and hoe squad, where they chunk your ass out in a field at the crack of dawn and work your ass like a dog until dusk....day after day after day.
This is a hell of a deterrent, I even had to LMAO at an episode of cops where they chased a criminal in a car covered in flames who refused to stop until he crossed the border to the next state. When the cops asked him "Man what is wrong wit
Re: (Score:2)
I completely disagree with you, since:
1. We should not practice eye for an eye.
2. He did not take away our lifespan, he took away our ability to be productive or "have fun". I think jail does that too.
3. We have partly ourselves to blame for making this easy to accomplish.
Re: (Score:2)
1. Assertion without justification
2. Taking away ones ability to be productive or "have fun" is stealing a piece of someones life of which they will never get back
3. This is like blaming a homeowner that is burglarized because he didn't lock the doors or have a security system installed and made it too easy on criminals. Totally illogical.
Re: (Score:3)
Since he has aggregately stole or taken away several human lifespans... I say capital punishment would be appropriate.
Death by 1000 cuts seems an appropriate method
Re: (Score:2)
I think his phone number should be made public and distributed to everyone that got robocalled. And he be barred from getting a new phone number.
Re: (Score:2)
Florida Man (Score:2)
What can't he do?!
What "intent to harm or defraud"? (Score:2)
I doubt, this will hold up in court. The victims were neither harmed (unless every robocall is harmful), nor defrauded (they got to talk to vacation salespeople selling legitimate vacation-packages)...
Sadly, the First Amendment keeps spammers (of all kinds) protected from most me