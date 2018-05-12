Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Education AI Programming Software United States Technology

Carnegie Mellon Launches Undergraduate Degree In AI (cmu.edu) 15

Posted by BeauHD from the sign-of-the-times dept.
Earlier this week, Carnegie Mellon University announced plans to offer an undergrad degree in artificial intelligence. The news may be especially attractive for students given how much tech giants have been ramping up their AI efforts in the recent years, and how U.S. News & World Report ranked Carnegie Mellon University as the No. 1 graduate school for AI. An anonymous reader shares the announcement with us: Carnegie Mellon University's School of Computer Science will offer a new undergraduate degree in artificial intelligence beginning this fall, providing students with in-depth knowledge of how to transform large amounts of data into actionable decisions. SCS has created the new AI degree, the first offered by a U.S. university, in response to extraordinary technical breakthroughs in AI and the growing demand by students and employers for training that prepares people for careers in AI.

The bachelor's degree program in computer science teaches students to think broadly about methods that can accomplish a wide variety of tasks across many disciplines, said Reid Simmons, research professor of robotics and computer science and director of the new AI degree program. The bachelor's degree in AI will focus more on how complex inputs -- such as vision, language and huge databases -- are used to make decisions or enhance human capabilities, he added. AI majors will receive the same solid grounding in computer science and math courses as other computer science students. In addition, they will have additional course work in AI-related subjects such as statistics and probability, computational modeling, machine learning, and symbolic computation. Simmons said the program also would include a strong emphasis on ethics and social responsibility. This will include independent study opportunities in using AI for social good, such as improving transportation, health care or education.

Carnegie Mellon Launches Undergraduate Degree In AI More | Reply

Carnegie Mellon Launches Undergraduate Degree In AI

Comments Filter:
  • When we had the dot com boom we had a glut of computing students who graduated after the bust resulting in a glut of overqualified people with no jobs and buried in student debt. Anytime a university sets up a "fad degree" you know it's time to get out of the field. There is probably cloud and blockchain degrees as well.
    • I was in college after the dot com bust. Everyone and their grandparents switched from computers to healthcare. Healthcare became the new money major that guaranteed a high-paying job, if you didn't mind the ass wiping and bedpan swapping that went with it.

  • Just comparing it with my undergrad curriculum, which made sure that at least half of my classes were NOT related to my major, I'd say this gives a solid foundation. I would give some more stats courses beyond regression and intro do probability, though.

Slashdot Top Deals

We don't know one millionth of one percent about anything.

Close