Scooter-sharing Comes To Washington After Speed Bumps Elsewhere
So many Washingtonians are gliding the final few blocks of their commutes on motorized scooters that a new sharing program cannot keep up with rush-hour demand. Authorities in other big U.S. cities that pioneered the concept are less than thrilled. From a report: [...] The pilot program in Washington, which runs until August, is capped at 400 scooter permits. It has been so popular that there are often no vehicles left for riders seeking to locate the two-wheeled stand-up rides. To guard against problems seen in other cities, Washington riders must agree to a digital contract that spells out rules that prohibit riding on sidewalks, mandate sticking to roadway bike lanes and proper curbing of discarded scooters, LimeBike's Gendron said.
Send a few sei-trucks to San Diego. Washington can have our scooters!
For the spellings Nazis: "semi-trucks".
Scooter Buddies!
https://i.imgur.com/kAX96Re.jp... [imgur.com]
Smartphone app required? (Score:2)
I sent a message to Reuters: (Score:2)
Stupidly, the U.S. has 2 places called "Washington", Washington, D.C., and Washington State.
Unfortunately, your writer and 2 editors didn't specify which Washington in the story, "Scooter-sharing comes to Washington after speed bumps elsewhere".
I presume you mean Washington, D.C.
Reuters: Be clear when you communicate. (Score:2)
