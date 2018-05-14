Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses United States News

Supreme Court Strikes Down Federal Law Prohibiting Sports Gambling (espn.com) 49

Posted by msmash from the new-rules dept.
The Supreme Court has struck down a 1992 federal law that effectively prevented most states from legalizing sports betting, clearing up a legal gray area and opening a door for state governments to join in what has become a lucrative industry. From a report: The court ruled 6-3 to strike down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PAPSA), a 1992 law that barred state-authorized sports gambling with some exceptions. It made Nevada the only state where a person could wager on the results of a single game.

States that want to offer legal sports betting may now do so, and New Jersey plans to be first. Delaware, Mississippi, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia are among the states expected to quickly get into the legal bookmaking game.

Supreme Court Strikes Down Federal Law Prohibiting Sports Gambling More | Reply

Supreme Court Strikes Down Federal Law Prohibiting Sports Gambling

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Children begin by loving their parents. After a time they judge them. Rarely, if ever, do they forgive them. - Oscar Wilde

Close