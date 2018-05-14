Supreme Court Strikes Down Federal Law Prohibiting Sports Gambling (espn.com) 49
The Supreme Court has struck down a 1992 federal law that effectively prevented most states from legalizing sports betting, clearing up a legal gray area and opening a door for state governments to join in what has become a lucrative industry. From a report: The court ruled 6-3 to strike down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PAPSA), a 1992 law that barred state-authorized sports gambling with some exceptions. It made Nevada the only state where a person could wager on the results of a single game.
States that want to offer legal sports betting may now do so, and New Jersey plans to be first. Delaware, Mississippi, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia are among the states expected to quickly get into the legal bookmaking game.
States that want to offer legal sports betting may now do so, and New Jersey plans to be first. Delaware, Mississippi, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia are among the states expected to quickly get into the legal bookmaking game.
Another one bites the dust... (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Gambling is harmless. Gambling more than you can afford is not, but that is the problem of the gambler, and does not require legislation.
Re: Another one bites the dust... (Score:2)
Well, it's also the problem of his or her children, family, etc. I'm not arguing one way or the other, but people do not exist in vacuums.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
I agree it should be legal because prohibition is stupid as a concept and all it does it create unregulated black markets run by dangerous people, but also no denying that legal gambling is effectively a regressive tax on the poor and lower classes.
Re:Another one bites the dust... (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Nonsense. Absolutely no is making them gamble or waste their money on taking chances. It's entirely optional. It's personal responsibility. Taxes OTOH, are mandatory by law.
Gambling is a luxury at best, and IMO more like stupidity; of all the vices one could enjoy, throwing your money away on a slim chance is incomprehensible to me. The odds of one financially coming out ahead are low to really low.
Re: Another one bites the dust... (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: Another one bites the dust... (Score:2)
States regulate gambling because it can be an extremely addictive vice a non tiny portion of the population gets hooked on.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Good. Another law regulating harmless activities between consenting adults bites the dust...
Gambling doesn't occur in a vacuum.
Studies: Casinos bring jobs, but also crime, bankruptcy, and even suicide [washingtonpost.com]
Re: (Score:3)
Studies can also show that virtually anything that brings jobs will bring crime. But studies also show that you can't legislate morality, or at least you shouldn't. This is another attempt to do just that. Good riddance.
Re: (Score:2)
Meh, leaving aside the major questions about gambling and its known addictive and destructive nature, you're assuming that SCOTUS found all laws about gambling to be unconstitutional. They didn't. What they did find was that the Federal law outlawing gambling was unconstitutional because of the way it was written, essentially forcing the states to ban gambling themselves.
Regardless of what happens now, state laws outlawing gambling will remain constitutional. And it's probable other Federal laws outlawin
Re: (Score:2)
Good. Another law regulating harmless activities between consenting adults bites the dust...
Wanna bet?
Re: (Score:2)
Unless they're taking bets on who he'll marry next.
Re: (Score:2)
Makes sense (Score:3)
Because if there's anything that will keep politicians honest, it's gambling
Re: (Score:2)
In the stock market, you are buying a piece of a company, even if the value of the company goes down, you still own it.
Re: Makes sense (Score:2)
Unless the company goes bankrupt. The company is sold off to pay creditors and shareholders are the absolute last in line to get paid, assuming anything is left. Usually thereâ(TM)s no money left over, and youâ(TM)ve lost your ownership.
Oh you haven't heard (Score:2)
Banned to "protect integrity"? (Score:1)
>"Our most important priority is protecting the integrity of our games," MLB's statement said.
Yeah, I think steroids ended any claim to "integrity" in professional sports a long time ago.
Fuck Manny "Scared of Needles" Pacquiao, farce of the century, with 1990s Roy Jones being the farce of the previous century.
New Jersey was self-inflicted (Score:4, Insightful)
The law that was just overturned was written in such a way so that NJ could get exempted along with Nevada (so could any other states that wanted to), they just had to fill out paperwork/legalize it before a deadline. It was obvious Atlantic City would want sports betting, so the federal law assumed NJ would make it legal. But the state legislature really fell down, and hence for 26 years it's been trying to undo that mistake.
Re: (Score:2)
It would have been at the casinos. Where else do you expect sports betting in 1992?
Re: (Score:1)
The deadline was arbitrary....
The ruling this week makes that clear.
Addiction for taxation FTW (Score:2)
They're already projecting that this will net $6B in taxable revenue for states by 2023.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I didn't say it was okay there either. Nevada and its residents (former resident speaking here) reap huge financial rewards for legalized gambling.
Climate Bet (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Can they adjust the raw data last... after the Government does ?
Blatant corruption? (Score:2)
The law was kind of sneaky (Score:2)
I'd love to see gambling fully legalized. The Casino operators are crazy rich and use their money to buy all kinds of influence. It'd be nice to see some of that power broke up even a little bit.
indian casinos will push hard even if the state th (Score:2)
indian casinos will push hard even if the state they are in says no.