Canonical Addresses Ubuntu Linux Snap Store's 'Security Failure' (betanews.com) 8
Last week, an app on the Ubuntu Snap Store caused a stir when it was found to be riddled with a script that is programmed to mine cryptocurrency, a phenomenon whose traces has been found in several popular application stores in the recent months. Canonical promptly pulled the app from the store, but offered little explanation at the time. On Tuesday, Ubuntu-maker addressed the matter in detail. From a report: The big question is whether or not this is really malware. Canonical also pondered this and says the following. "The first question worth asking, in this case, is whether the publisher was in fact doing anything wrong, considering that mining cryptocurrency is not illegal or unethical by itself. That perspective was indeed taken by the publisher in question here, who informed us that the goal was to monetize software published under licenses that allow it, unaware of the social or technical consequences," the company wrote in a blog post.
"The publisher offered to stop doing that once contacted. Of course, it is misleading if there is no indication of the secondary purpose of the application. That's in fact why the application was taken down in the store. There are no rules against mining cryptocurrencies, but misleading users is a problem," it added.
Unfortunately, Canonical concedes that it simply doesn't have the resources to review all code submitted to the Snap Store. Instead, it puts the onus on the user to do their due diligence by investigating the developer before deciding to trust them.
Re: (Score:1)
Snaps are sandboxes precisely to limit what an application can do and have to be whitelisted by the user to access any protected features.
It's easier to beg forgiveness that ask permission (Score:2)
Now explain to me why Canonical wouldn't permanently ban the publisher for damaging Canonical's reputation and business?
Pay canonical or other trusted institution (Score:2)
Canonical (or other companies) should offer a service that does code reviews and certifies that a specific revision is malware free for a small amount of money.
Sure, if you're developing a free software, you probably do not have the money to do so, but you could always ask the community to fund the certification.
Or Canonical could set up a voting system where the most voted apps get certified periodically.
There are plenty of solutions to this problem.
Re: (Score:1)
Why would they ever want to take on such liability especially for only “a small amount of money.” No one is gonna up themselves up to potential legal liability like that.