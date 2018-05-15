Comcast Charges $90 Install Fee At Homes That Already Have Comcast Installed (arstechnica.com) 46
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Based on our tests, signing up for standalone Internet or TV service on Comcast.com often requires payment of a $59.99 or $89.99 installation fee, depending on where you live. (The fee was $60 in two Massachusetts suburbs and $90 at homes in Houston, Texas, and Seattle, Washington.) In cases where the $60 or $90 fee is charged, the fee is required whether you purchase your own modem or rent one from Comcast for another $11 a month.
The installation fee might be charged even if the home you're buying service at has existing Comcast service, and even if you order Internet speeds lower than those purchased by the current occupant. That means the fee is charged even when Comcast doesn't have to make any upgrades at the house or apartment you're moving into. Internet speed makes no difference, as the fee may be charged whether you purchase 15Mbps downloads or gigabit service. You can avoid the installation fee by purchasing certain bundles that include both TV and Internet, but the fee is often mandatory if you buy only TV service or broadband individually. The $60 or $90 fee is also charged when you buy phone service only or a "double-play" package of phone service and broadband.
Gonna rape you now!
That’s Comcastic!
Comcast sucks. They do several things that suck.
As someone pointed out below, they didn't charge him any more when his install out in the country cost Comcast far more than $90. They *could* charge $75/hour for installation. When customers ask how much the installation will be, Comcast would say "it depends". As I found out with my business, customers HATE that.
In my business I found out that customers would rather pay $75 than $50-$125. They really don't like it when the cost is "it depends". They especially wouldn't like paying $180 for installation when it turns out their house is a pain in the butt to run wires in, but they aren't overjoyed when it turns out their house is easy and it's only $50. They'd rather know up front.
Even if a house had service before, the cabling and connectors may not be up-to-date, they may be corroded, have too splitters to work with current speeds, etc. So "already had service previously" doesn't mean installation isn't needed. "Already had service before" means "it depends". Comcast sucks in a lot of ways, so if I wanted to complain about Comcast I wouldn't focus on them making the pricing consistent and predictable as the problem. There are much better things to complain about with Comcast.
I recently moved. None of those had an initiation fee for me. The only one which would have had a fee was phone, which I couldn't care less about because I don't have an landline anymore.
Stop being an apologist.
I've never been charged an initiation fee for power, water, phone, internet or trash.
The closest think I've had to pay is a refundable bond for power when I was younger. Understandable as I had never had a power service before and it's paid in arrears for actual power used.
Sometimes internet/phone packages come with minimum 12 or 24 month terms, but those usually give you something in return, like free modem or discounted monthly fee. Upgrading to fibre cost me a 24 month term, but in return I got free inst
Typically when companies or people generate money out of thin air, it's because they're fucking someone. It seems skeevy, because it IS skeevy.
Not sure why any consumer anywhere at any time would defend the practice.
Fees for no service rendered. Suspend license to operate in state.
... and gaze out at the horses.
Comcast deserves every amount bad press they get. But this story is just vapid. It's not as if the fee is hidden. Anyway, it can probably be reversed or excluded by ordering the services over the phone instead of online.
So call this "An Account Fee" (Score:2)
The dishonesty of pretending it's actually for installation is irksome, but if it's up-front and people are willing to pay...
Disclosure: I'm gouged by my cable company, and I have nobody to blame but myself.
When we had Comcast installed last year the scheduled day they were supposed to install was the afternoon of Easter Sunday. Unbeknownst to Comcast, our house, on a rural county highway, had never been wired for cable before. The hookup guy ended up escalating the install until eventually there were three trucks of installers involved. We didn't pay any more than the ordinary default, even though I asked for the service entry to be at an entry point that ended up being on the exact opposite corner of the hou
So my landlady died, and her son (my boss at the time) took over. And all I wanted to do was to change the billing name. TW tried to tell me i had to pony up like $60 for a (something), and then tried to claim it was a state law. Of course that was a full on lie and I called the NY PSC and they straightend that out. This suprises me not at all.
First, never sign up for a Comcast service online, ever. Always call or go to a store location.
Second, when they bring up the installation fee, say "no, this is going to be a self-install, and I already have cable from the curb to my house, and I know it's already connected in the box. I don't need anyone to come out."
The $90 fee is supposed to cover the guy coming out to the curb to connect your particular cable to the splitter hanging off the main line in the distribution box. If you don't already have
Last time we upgraded service with Qwest the billing/support folks insisted that we needed a new modem and that a technician HAD TO come out to our house.
When the tech arrived he had our same exact modem and looked at us like we were crazy for having him there. We stood there while he called up the office and told them to cancel the charge for the visit and to, essentially, "push the button" to change our service as we'd requested. We thanked him for his time and we didn't get charged.
Had we not had a great
Damn! I came real close to getting suckered into a new deal. Comcast called offering me a huge bump up in internet speeds, cable TV, for two years for the same cost (or close). There would be an early termination, but at least the bill wouldn't jump up until after the contract expires. The deal was too good to be true. I decided to sit on it for awhile....
Now I know why, because they're profiting off the mandatory installation fee. FUCK THEM!! Sooooo glad I didn't go through the deal. But it was so tempting
Just moved into a new apartment and we have Comcast preinstalled in the place. There's a couple of outlets. Because I am not stupid, I own my own cable modem and SHOULD be cable to connect up, agree to pay them, and off I go.
Haha not so fast. The cable isn't hot. They've disconnected it in the wiring closet downstairs, so a tech HAS to come out to do nothing more than plug in the line. All of about 30 seconds of work.
There is no reason for this. There is no analog signal on the line any more. You