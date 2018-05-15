A Quarter of Americans Spend All Day Inside, Survey Finds (washingtontimes.com) 37
Zorro shares a report from The Washington Times: A quarter of Americans spend almost an entire 24 hours without going outside and downplay the negative health effects of only breathing indoor air, according to a new survey claiming a new "indoor generation." It's unclear how dangerous indoor air is in the modern era -- reports by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency evaluating indoor air quality are from 1987 and 1989, which found that it is two to five times more polluted than outside.
The "Indoor Generation Report" surveyed 16,000 people from 14 countries in Europe and North America about their knowledge and perceptions of indoor vs outdoor air quality and the amount of time spent inside. Of the results for Americans, a quarter said they spend between 21 and 24 hours inside; 20 percent said they spend 19 to 20 hours a day inside and 21 percent say they spend between 15 and 18 hours inside. Thirty-four percent said they spend between zero and 14 hours inside. Great Britain and Canada had similar results to the U.S., with 23 and 26 percent of its respondents saying they spend between 21 and 24 hours inside. The countries with the highest percentage of people who spend the lowest amount of time inside were Italy (57 percent), the Czech Republic (57 percent) and the Netherlands (51 percent). This group said they only spend between zero and 14 hours indoors.
Instead of wildly claiming some fact can't be true or is "silly" because that's just how you feel, take two seconds to google it.
There's actual research on this. Claiming indoor air is worse is not "silly."
Given the age of the study, I wonder how heavily skewed it is from how buildings were constructed in the 1950's-1970's. You know, before all of our modern regulations and standards, and back when a lot more people smoked. I recall "indoors" having a very different feel back then, especially in places where older people lived.
From outer space, obviously.
Guess I should get a construction job. It looks like I'm disappointing someone, again.
Guess I should get a construction job. It looks like I'm disappointing someone, again.
I'm sure that the air quality around construction sites will be disappointing to someone...
PETER - This isn't so bad, huh? Making bucks, getting exercise, working outside.
LAWRENCE - Fuckin' A.
PETER - Fuckin' A...
I've heard there's this thing called teh sun that emits radiation. I don't want skin cancer.
Also, i'm in Los Angeles, where our motto is, "never trust air you can't see."
I live in Los Angeles and used to leave my windows open all the time until I noticed the thick layer of oily black "dust" that had covered everything. Now I only keep my bedroom window open with a furnace filter and a fan. There's also standalone air filters in my bedroom and at work. If you live someplace with less gross air, yeah, you should go outside more. Cities are a different story though.
Outdoor air is great, if you mean really, really outdoor air, away from where people are. Outdoor as in the Great Outdoors.
But outdoor air anywhere that people congregate if full of the contrails of filthy fucking ash-holes spewing their drugs into the air that other people have to breath.
Give me clean filtered indoor air over the air around any sidewalk or plaza or roadway or parking lot any day.
I mean when I go to work, it's dark, when I come out to go home, it's dark. Add another 8 hours of sleep and 2 hours a day commuting, there are 4 free hours for "outside" during a typical week.
It's Washington Times. Infect your brain with this fluff at your peril. Zero hours indoors indeed.
Vault 12 FTW
If I head out there, I might meet someone else. I simply can't take that risk