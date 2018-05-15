In a Poll, 43% of Millennials in 36 Countries Say They Plan To Leave Their Jobs Within Two Years (qz.com) 24
A poll by Deloitte with more than 10,000 millennials across 36 countries found that 43% of them are planning to leave their jobs within two years, while only 28% are looking to stay beyond five years.
Do most jobs last more than two years in 2018? We're not living in 1958 where someone could go to work for GM or IBM at 21 and work there for 40 years till retirement.
Employers can fire you at a moment's notice -- why should they expect more loyalty in return?
I only read the article summary, but if they're shit minimum wage/tipped jobs, one shithole is exactly the same as any other.
If they're "professional" jobs, some migration and grass is greener syndrome may figure in.
You're right about loyalty being a two way street though.
Forget the sarcasm tag?
That's terrible. Do you not have proper employment laws in your country?
Are you sure the US hasn't already become one of those "shithole" countries that Mr Trump was speeching about?
Oh wait, you're serious. Let me laugh even harder.
You’ve clearly never heard of CompUSA or Circuit City because they did exactly what you claim a company wouldn’t. They fired their top-performing sales staff for being “too expensive” and replaced them with minimum-wage dipshits that couldn’t have cared less to do their job or be informed about anything. They both then went out of business in the years following by driving away their customers due to that short-sightedness.
...after decades of eliminating long-term employees, companies face employees that do not plan on staying with them!
Can you imagine that?
But you’re supposed to give corporations unrequited loyalty and like it. How dare you expect corporations to have any loyalty to their employees.
* live at home well into their 20's
* have zero savings
* are now being passed up, already, by the born in the late 90's kids who for some reason have a work ethic that missed most of us.
Frankly, I believe my entire generation is going to be a strange and odd footnote in history. Those behind us act a lot more that those who came before us, and I can only think this is due to exasperation with the culture we've tried to create.
Most millennials will still be flipping burgers.
They're millennials, they don't have jobs!