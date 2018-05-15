YouTube Might Finally Get An Incognito Mode (androidpolice.com) 14
Currently, you can head to the "History and Privacy" settings in YouTube and toggle on the options to pause watch and search history if you don't want the site to track your searches and watched videos, but that can be a bit complicated each time you want to search for something weird. According to Android Police, "YouTube will make it a little easier to go into incognito without digging into many settings and without having to disable it later." A new "Incognito Mode" will appear when you tap your account avatar in the top right of the app. From the report: With "Incognito Mode" on, all your activity from the current session is not saved and subscriptions are hidden too. It's as if you were signed out without being so, and there's a neat incognito icon replacing your avatar. If you turn off Incognito or become inactive on YouTube, you'll be back to using your own account.
Heh. You don't suppose youtube could serve a not so delicious cookie to your IP address that you didn't request, do you?
But yeah, it's probably that Benedict android phone... perhaps you could fabricate a miniature tinfoil hat for that malevolent little bastard.
it used to be fine but after the last round of updates after playing 7-10 videos it's hanging.
I wonder why they don't first make YouTube's interface a little better: -
1: On the desktop version [using Windows 10 and Chrome], losing view of the video once I start scrolling through the comments. The same applies to videos I have designated as those to watch later.
2: No video controls? Contrast, brightness, hue etc etc...
I just do not get it.
The most ridiculous missing feature on YouTube is the inability to time-shift the audio track when some idiot uploads video with the audio badly out of sync.
Alternatively, Google's machine learning could correct this automatically, in most cases.
Iv had both watch and search history paused for years now, and somehow YT keeps recommending me videos relevant to the ones I watched few days ago, Magic!
They keep tracking that shit no matter what you do.