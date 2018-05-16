Ecuador Spent $5 Million Protecting and Spying On Julian Assange, Says Report (theverge.com) 15
Citing reports from The Guardian and Focus Ecuador, The Verge reports that Ecuador's intelligence program spent at least $5 million "on an elaborate security and surveillance network around WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange." The intelligence program was known as "Operator Hotel," which began as "Operation Guest" when Assange took refuge in Ecuador's UK embassy in 2012. From the report: Operation Hotel has allegedly covered expenses like installing CCTV cameras and hiring a security team to "secretly film and monitor all activity in the embassy," including Assange's daily activities, moods, and interactions with staff and visitors. The Guardian estimates Ecuadorian intelligence agency Senain has spent at least $5 million on Assange-related operations, based on documents they reviewed. The report details attempts to improve Assange's public image and potentially smuggle him out of the embassy if he was threatened. But it also writes that relations between Assange and Ecuador have badly deteriorated over the past several years. In 2014, Assange allegedly breached the embassy's network security, reading confidential diplomatic material and setting up his own secret communications network.
Re: (Score:1)
... to spy on their own population, wholesale? With facial recognition and all that, bought from the Chinese?
Likely less than the US do.
Re: I think hes done a service for mankind.. (Score:2)
Meh. I'd offer him my embassy... Oh, wait!
Fuck him, I had to spend $200 (Score:1)
to get a new credit card couriered to a backwater in Brazil because he thought he was helping the world by publishing my personal details and my credit card details on WikiLeaks.
All because I subscribed to a geopolitical newsletter which I used for research to write investment reports, but WikiLeaks thought I was part of an international private spying network. If I was I certainly wouldn't be on
/. I would be drinking martinis on a tropical island whilst contemplating my next mission.
The good news is that
It's not paranoia (Score:2)
But it also writes that relations between Assange and Ecuador have badly deteriorated over the past several years. In 2014, Assange allegedly breached the embassy's network security, reading confidential diplomatic material and setting up his own secret communications network.
He annoys people and they are out to get him. It's not paranoia, he just can't help himself.