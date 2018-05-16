Hacker Breaches Securus, the Company That Helps Cops Track Phones Across the US

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Posted by msmash
Securus, the company which tracks nearly any phone across the US for cops with minimal oversight, has been hacked, Motherboard reported Wednesday. From the report: The hacker has provided some of the stolen data to Motherboard, including usernames and poorly secured passwords for thousands of Securus' law enforcement customers. Although it's not clear how many of these customers are using Securus's phone geolocation service, the news still signals the incredibly lax security of a company that is granting law enforcement exceptional power to surveill individuals. "Location aggregators are -- from the point of view of adversarial intelligence agencies -- one of the juiciest hacking targets imaginable," Thomas Rid, a professor of strategic studies at Johns Hopkins University, told Motherboard in an online chat.

  • Hope he left some Cryptolocker behind after siphoning their data and jerking their pants off in public. Between charging prison inmates exorbitant rates to call their families and giving anyone who asks cell phone location data (without verifying the veracity of a warrant), Securus is a truly predatory company. The US wouldn't lose anything if they went under tomorrow.

