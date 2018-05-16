YouTube Expands Music Credits: Makes It Easier To Identify the Song Featured in a Video (pitchfork.com) 10
Next time you hear a song featured in a YouTube video and you are not sure what it is called, or who made it, you can find out by clicking (or tapping) the "show more" button. From a report: YouTube has announced that the platform is expanding the credits available on videos featuring music. The new description feature, called "Music in this video," provides credits -- which includes artist, songwriter, label, and publisher -- on both music videos and fan-uploaded content that contains recorded music. This feature will also include a link to available official artist channels and official music videos. The expanded credits are made possible by Content ID, a YouTube system that uses copyright owners' information and a database of files to identify and manage content.
and 39 million plays = performer's share $12
bad bot.
Well they did say 'RIAA' and not 'artist' monetization.
YouTube Sells Music (Score:2)
I don't think I've bought a song without previewing it on YouTube. I've found new songs previewing them on genre collections of music videos. YouTube sells music so helping identify songs is great for artists.
YouTube should move into direct sales. Click a tab to add a song to the cart.
What is really ironic to me is that YouTube is a VIDEO site. Why it is such a popular place to discover music is beyond me.