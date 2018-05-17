NASA Says Humans Are Causing Massive Changes In Location of Water Around the World (desertsun.com) 57
Using measurements from Earth-observing satellites, NASA scientists have found that humans have dramatically altered the location of water around the world. "The team of researchers analyzed 14 years of data from NASA's twin GRACE satellites and studied regions that have seen large increases or decreases in the total amount of freshwater, including water in lakes and rivers and water stored in underground aquifers, soil, snow and ice," reports The Desert Sun. From the report: The scientists examined precipitation trends and other data to determine the most likely causes of these huge losses and gains of water around the world. Their findings in a new study reveal that of the 34 "hotspots" of water change in places from California to China, the trends in about two-thirds of those areas may be linked to climate change or human activities, such as excessive groundwater pumping in farming regions. In eight of the 34 regions, the researchers said the trends reflect "possible" or "probable" impacts of climate change, including losses of ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica, precipitation increases in the high latitudes of Eurasia and North America, the retreat of Alaska's glaciers and melting ice fields in Patagonia.
They ascribed changes in 12 regions to natural variability, including a progression from a dry period to a wet period in the northern Great Plains, a drought in eastern Brazil and wetter periods in the Amazon and tropical West Africa. In 14 of the areas -- more than 40 percent of the hotspots -- the scientists associated the water shifts partially or largely with human activity. That included groundwater depletion combined with drought in Southern California and the southern High Plains from Kansas to the Texas Panhandle, as well as in the northern Middle East, northern Africa, southern Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan. The first-of-its-kind study has been published in the journal Nature.
Intensive agriculture, water reservoirs, flood protection walls, hydroelectric plants, Three Gorges Dam, Aral Sea, etc. We are massively changing our environment since the dawn of civilisation, this is not surprising at all. A more interesting study would look into the impact these changes have on biodiversity and (micro-) climate.
Yeah, this is nothing new.
There is a fantastic documentary called Cadillac Desert [youtube.com]. One of the comments said said the title was mislabeled; it should have been called: "Mulholland's Greed - The rape and pillage of Owen's Lake"
California, for example, is likely fucking itself out of an agricultural future, if it keeps going the way it has been. Nobody wants to give them more water.
The only part I dispute is that they can reliably tell what aspects of that may be genuinely attributable to "climate change".
I dispute it too. They've got the grand total of 14 years data and they're drawing possible conclusions about "climate change"?
I'll clue the folks in at NASA: the Earth has been around for ~4 billion years. When your satellite has been up there for a billion years or 2, then get back to me with your analysis.
As long as clues are being passed around, where exactly, even in the damned summary, does it say they used the satellite data to draw the conclusions? The FIRST WORDS of the quote from the article indicate otherwise. From what I'm reading only one coffee in, they seem to have used the satellites to identify regions showing said changes THEN used other data from those regions to draw their conclusions.
The basic premise is sound, though.
Humans have only inferences for temperature data going back through Earth's history with ever-greater margins of error the further back one goes, and only roughly 200
Re:Anyone surprised? (Score:4, Insightful)
California, for example, is likely fucking itself out of an agricultural future, if it keeps going the way it has been. Nobody wants to give them more water.
If nobody wants to eat fresh vegetables, that's fine, but this is where they are produced for a reason. Over 50% of the food we eat in the USA is produced in California. Those vast fields in the midwest mostly produce export crops, and corn for fuel ethanol which is grown continuously and with synthetic fertilizers that literally destroy topsoil and turn it into an inert hydroponic growth medium. California is the best place in the USA to produce vegetables, period, the end. Mexico is the next-best place nearby (it's actually too hot to grow a lot of things there) but then you have to pay more for shipping, and produce is picked even less ripe and gassed even more to ripen because it has to travel further. It also further restricts varieties, because some travel better than others.
But by all means, don't give California water. We'll give you back fifty dollar tomatoes.
"California is the best place in the USA to produce vegetables, period". Right, and we were all a lot worse off without CA growing vegetables. Wait, didn't the CA food industry started in the 1920s? It might be a good place to grow them year round but there are more variables to growing vegetables such as, wait for it, adequate water supply.
"Those vast fields in the midwest mostly produce export crops, and corn for fuel ethanol which is grown continuously and with synthetic fertilizers that literally destro
The issue isn't "tomatoes", most of the agricultural water use in California is for nuts, not tomatoes. This is important because (most) nuts travel quite well and can be packaged for transport easier, so costs to import are quite a bit less than other crops. This is also ignoring the fact that if California keeps doing what it is doing, they will be forced to stop anyway due to cost/depth of groundwater due to depletion.
So yes, please stop using as much water for crops such as nuts, and instead grow them s
Who the hell mods this garbage up? It's offtopic and there are far more useful things to discuss. For example, I live in Nebraska and these issues are relevant here. A lot of the state's water comes from the Ogallala Aquifer, and we are using it too rapidly. The groundwater is essential for agriculture from the Sandhills to the caprock in west Texas. Depleting the groundwater is causing subsidence of the land and surface streams are also drying up. With the exception of the Sandhills, it's very hard for pre
Right! Right? Who the hell do NASA think they are? Rocket scientists!?!?
Good thing president pussygrabber has cut off climate research funding [theguardian.com] for these liberal scumbags.
California (Score:4, Informative)
This was my first thought as well. Look at water that is diverted from neighboring states into California, specifically southern California.
We have large amounts of people moving into deserts, then we move water resources there causing issues where the water should be.
Duh...
Not all humans. Just people like you. Or maybe don't kill yourself. Just quit acting so much like a dick and do some basic, easy stuff...like using a water bottle instead of buying endless half liter bottles and throwing them away in parks when you're done with them, or maybe walking half a mile instead of taking the car.
But we know you're too selfish and lazy to do things like that. It's a lot easier to just yap at people who actually do try to make a difference.
The biggest part of the problem is groundwater (Score:2)
Take a look at an atlas. See how much we love to live near the sea? Those large cities radiate political force that draws in water from lakes and rivers thousands of miles inland, forcing inland populations to pump local groundwater.
If coastal cities would desalinate their own local water supplies, the lakes and rivers would now be available for use by those living inland.
