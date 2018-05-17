Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


NASA Says Humans Are Causing Massive Changes In Location of Water Around the World (desertsun.com) 57

Posted by BeauHD from the raise-your-hand dept.
Using measurements from Earth-observing satellites, NASA scientists have found that humans have dramatically altered the location of water around the world. "The team of researchers analyzed 14 years of data from NASA's twin GRACE satellites and studied regions that have seen large increases or decreases in the total amount of freshwater, including water in lakes and rivers and water stored in underground aquifers, soil, snow and ice," reports The Desert Sun. From the report: The scientists examined precipitation trends and other data to determine the most likely causes of these huge losses and gains of water around the world. Their findings in a new study reveal that of the 34 "hotspots" of water change in places from California to China, the trends in about two-thirds of those areas may be linked to climate change or human activities, such as excessive groundwater pumping in farming regions. In eight of the 34 regions, the researchers said the trends reflect "possible" or "probable" impacts of climate change, including losses of ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica, precipitation increases in the high latitudes of Eurasia and North America, the retreat of Alaska's glaciers and melting ice fields in Patagonia.

They ascribed changes in 12 regions to natural variability, including a progression from a dry period to a wet period in the northern Great Plains, a drought in eastern Brazil and wetter periods in the Amazon and tropical West Africa. In 14 of the areas -- more than 40 percent of the hotspots -- the scientists associated the water shifts partially or largely with human activity. That included groundwater depletion combined with drought in Southern California and the southern High Plains from Kansas to the Texas Panhandle, as well as in the northern Middle East, northern Africa, southern Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan. The first-of-its-kind study has been published in the journal Nature.

  • Anyone surprised? (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Intensive agriculture, water reservoirs, flood protection walls, hydroelectric plants, Three Gorges Dam, Aral Sea, etc. We are massively changing our environment since the dawn of civilisation, this is not surprising at all. A more interesting study would look into the impact these changes have on biodiversity and (micro-) climate.

    • Yeah, this is nothing new.

      There is a fantastic documentary called Cadillac Desert [youtube.com]. One of the comments said said the title was mislabeled; it should have been called: "Mulholland's Greed - The rape and pillage of Owen's Lake" :-(

    • Agree; nobody should be surprised, and I don't think anyone is disputing, that humans, through land-use change, have caused some massive changes to water distribution.

      California, for example, is likely fucking itself out of an agricultural future, if it keeps going the way it has been. Nobody wants to give them more water.

      The only part I dispute is that they can reliably tell what aspects of that may be genuinely attributable to "climate change".

      • Re:Anyone surprised? (Score:4, Insightful)

        by drinkypoo ( 153816 ) <martin.espinoza@gmail.com> on Thursday May 17, 2018 @08:05AM (#56625952) Homepage Journal

        California, for example, is likely fucking itself out of an agricultural future, if it keeps going the way it has been. Nobody wants to give them more water.

        If nobody wants to eat fresh vegetables, that's fine, but this is where they are produced for a reason. Over 50% of the food we eat in the USA is produced in California. Those vast fields in the midwest mostly produce export crops, and corn for fuel ethanol which is grown continuously and with synthetic fertilizers that literally destroy topsoil and turn it into an inert hydroponic growth medium. California is the best place in the USA to produce vegetables, period, the end. Mexico is the next-best place nearby (it's actually too hot to grow a lot of things there) but then you have to pay more for shipping, and produce is picked even less ripe and gassed even more to ripen because it has to travel further. It also further restricts varieties, because some travel better than others.

        But by all means, don't give California water. We'll give you back fifty dollar tomatoes.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by CodeHog ( 666724 )

          "California is the best place in the USA to produce vegetables, period". Right, and we were all a lot worse off without CA growing vegetables. Wait, didn't the CA food industry started in the 1920s? It might be a good place to grow them year round but there are more variables to growing vegetables such as, wait for it, adequate water supply.

          "Those vast fields in the midwest mostly produce export crops, and corn for fuel ethanol which is grown continuously and with synthetic fertilizers that literally destro

        • The issue isn't "tomatoes", most of the agricultural water use in California is for nuts, not tomatoes. This is important because (most) nuts travel quite well and can be packaged for transport easier, so costs to import are quite a bit less than other crops. This is also ignoring the fact that if California keeps doing what it is doing, they will be forced to stop anyway due to cost/depth of groundwater due to depletion.

          So yes, please stop using as much water for crops such as nuts, and instead grow them s

    • Well, who else did we expect . . . ? Africanized Killer Bees . . . ? Maybe those pesky beavers, with all those dams they build . . . ?

      At any rate, the title is politically incorrect. It should read:

      NASA Says White Males Are Causing Massive Changes In Location of Water Around the World

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by jc42 ( 318812 )
        Yeah, it used to be the beavers' job in the ecosystem to impound and preserve the world's fresh water. But we humans killed most of them some time back, so now it's up to us to do the job. Too bad we're generally not as good at it as they were. But give us a few million more years, and maybe we'll get better at it. ;-)

  • Scott Pruitt says it's no problem (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    He can get one of his bodyguards to get him a bottle from the 1st class galley. No problemo.

  • California (Score:4, Informative)

    by MoarSauce123 ( 3641185 ) on Thursday May 17, 2018 @06:56AM (#56625734)
    Just look at California, there was never much water and what is there gets mainly exported as vegetables, fruits, nuts, and wine. The rest is wasted on an insane number of golf courses.

    • This was my first thought as well. Look at water that is diverted from neighboring states into California, specifically southern California.

      We have large amounts of people moving into deserts, then we move water resources there causing issues where the water should be.

      Duh...

  • and the southern High Plains from Kansas to the Texas Panhandle

    Q) Why is Kansas so windy?

    A) Because Oklahoma sucks and Nebraska blows.

  • To quote a great woman - Mother nature is out of her league. We'll decide where the water goes thank you very much.

  • Take a look at an atlas. See how much we love to live near the sea? Those large cities radiate political force that draws in water from lakes and rivers thousands of miles inland, forcing inland populations to pump local groundwater.

    If coastal cities would desalinate their own local water supplies, the lakes and rivers would now be available for use by those living inland.

  • Dam everywhere.... ;-P

  • It's an emergency! Quick, defund NASA!!

