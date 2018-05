NASA Says Humans Are Causing Massive Changes In Location of Water Around the World

Using measurements from Earth-observing satellites, NASA scientists have found that humans have dramatically altered the location of water around the world . "The team of researchers analyzed 14 years of data from NASA's twin GRACE satellites and studied regions that have seen large increases or decreases in the total amount of freshwater, including water in lakes and rivers and water stored in underground aquifers, soil, snow and ice," reports The Desert Sun. From the report:The first-of-its-kind study has been published in the journal Nature