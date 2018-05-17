Why Are the NBA's Best Players Getting Better Younger? YouTube (wsj.com) 22
An anonymous reader shares a report: This is happening across the entire league. The best NBA players are getting better younger. They were born with advantages that weren't available to older players and had access to more information than anyone before them in the history of basketball [Editor's note: the link may be paywalled]. Justin Tatum, a high-school basketball coach, could tell his son to watch clips with three words: "YouTube this guy." Which sounds totally normal until you remember it wasn't possible until very recently.
NBA players who grew up watching Michael Jordan couldn't even watch clips of Michael Jordan. LeBron James didn't have YouTube. He's been in the league for longer than YouTube has been a company. But today's young players have spent their entire lives watching basketball on demand. The extraordinary amount of knowledge at their disposal is one of the reasons they're entering the league with polished skills and making their influence felt immediately. YouTube allowed Kristaps Porzingis to admire Kevin Durant all the way from Latvia, Joel Embiid to emulate Hakeem Olajuwon and Tatum to geek out about Bryant.
Not that unusual (Score:3)
This is happening across the entire league. The best NBA players are getting better younger.
That's actually happening in a lot of sports. I coach another sport (wrestling) where the average age of an Olympic champion has gotten 2-4 years younger in the last 10 years. A big part of that is access to opportunities train and compete and information that older people like myself simply didn't have access to.
My question would be WTF this article is doing on slashdot? This is definitely not news for nerds or stuff that matters. While I'm sure there are NBA fans reading slashdot, this is pretty far away from what this site is supposed to be about.
Performance enhancing drugs (Score:2)
By the same token, Tom Brady is pushing past 40 and still making it to Super Bowls.
Performance enhancing drugs are a marvelous thing. Maybe he's clean but I doubt it.
Re: (Score:2)
This is more about having easy access to unlimited information than it is about the sport. This type of easy access is having an effect on everyone, not just NBA players.
Re: (Score:3)
Normally I would respond with something like You must be new here regarding this observation, but your UID tends to imply that you didn't fall out of the bit bucket yesterday.
So I'll just kindly say Welcome back. I see you've been gone a while...
Re: (Score:1)
That's actually happening in a lot of sports.
And not just sports, but arts and music too. What some kids on America Got Talent do is just mind blowing.
Re: (Score:3)
This is happening across well every skill set beyond sports.
It is more to the access of information from the internet and YouTube is one source to get some information.
20 Years ago when I started my career. What I could program and how to program it was isolated to the knowledge-base in the Documents that gets shipped with the product+any wisdom from the people I work with+any thing I learned in school.
So my skills back then was in a bubble. Looking back there are lot of things I could had done better with
john madden (Score:1)
john madden pro nba
Errr Okay (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Slashdot: Political rantings for cranky old men. Plus a story that mentions a website now and then.
Magnus Carlsen too (Score:2)
Similarly, Magnus Carlsen attributes his greatness to having access to more games than his role models, at least in part, owing to the games all being online.
Been There, Done That (Score:1)
They used to sell VHS tapes (it was that long ago) with highlights, interviews, etc. Titles included NBA Superstars, NBA Jam Session, and a lot of player and team specific tapes. For a while, highlight clips cut to music and sold as Basketball Music Videos were also a thing. If you were in the basketball community those tapes were everywhere as were bootleg copies of games and episodes of NBA Inside Stuff. Players, parents, and coaches were watching and studying those things.
What makes today different is th
Competitiveness (Score:2)