NYC Announces Plans To Test Algorithms For Bias

The mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio, has announced the formation of a new task force to examine the fairness of the algorithms used in the city's automated systems. From a report: The Automated Decision Systems Task Force will review algorithms that are in use to determine that they are free from bias. Representatives from the Department of Social Services, the NYC Police Department, the Department of Transportation, the Mayor's Office of Criminal Justice, the Administration for Children's Services, and the Department of Education will be involved, and the aim is to produce a report by December 2019. However, it may be some time before the task force has any sort of effect. While a report is planned for the end of next year, it will merely recommend "procedures for reviewing and assessing City algorithmic tools to ensure equity and opportunity" -- it will be a while before any recommendation might be assessed and implemented.
I'm guessing it won't come to that, they won't allow any white people (especially males) on that task force, just to make sure it keeps things "fair".
Another racist moron that claims putting one black woman on a committee of 20 white men means that no white people or men are on the committee.
Next you will be thanking God that the US finally got a white male as president, now that we have Trump.
If they want precrime algorithms and AI to ensure no one is smoking or drinking sugary beverages then more power to them, as long as they keep their technocratic dystopia confined to NYC they can do whatever they want.