Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
AI United States

NYC Announces Plans To Test Algorithms For Bias (betanews.com) 7

Posted by msmash from the up-next dept.
The mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio, has announced the formation of a new task force to examine the fairness of the algorithms used in the city's automated systems. From a report: The Automated Decision Systems Task Force will review algorithms that are in use to determine that they are free from bias. Representatives from the Department of Social Services, the NYC Police Department, the Department of Transportation, the Mayor's Office of Criminal Justice, the Administration for Children's Services, and the Department of Education will be involved, and the aim is to produce a report by December 2019. However, it may be some time before the task force has any sort of effect. While a report is planned for the end of next year, it will merely recommend "procedures for reviewing and assessing City algorithmic tools to ensure equity and opportunity" -- it will be a while before any recommendation might be assessed and implemented.

NYC Announces Plans To Test Algorithms For Bias More | Reply

NYC Announces Plans To Test Algorithms For Bias

Comments Filter:
  • So by "fair" they mean "unfair" ... since we can't have a mere algorithm making decisions based on silly facts and stuff. It might not produce the "right" outcomes.

  • If they want precrime algorithms and AI to ensure no one is smoking or drinking sugary beverages then more power to them, as long as they keep their technocratic dystopia confined to NYC they can do whatever they want.

Slashdot Top Deals

DEC diagnostics would run on a dead whale. -- Mel Ferentz

Close