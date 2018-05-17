Scottish Students Used Spellchecker Glitch To Cheat In Literacy Test (bbc.com) 21
Thelasko shares a report from the BBC: Schools are to be given advice on how to disable a glitch that allows pupils sitting online spelling tests to right-click their mouse and find the answer. It follows the discovery by teachers that children familiar with traditional computer spellcheckers were simply applying it to the tests. The Scottish National Standardized Assessments were introduced to assess progress in four different age groups. A spokesman said the issue was not with the Scottish National Standardized Assessments (SNSA) but with browser or device settings on some machines.
Introduced in 2017, the spelling test asks children to identify misspelt words. However, on some school computers the words were highlighted with a red line. Pupils who right-clicked on the words were then able to access the correct spelling. The web-based SNSA tool enables teachers to administer online literacy and numeracy tests for pupils in P1, P4, P7 and S3, which are marked and scored automatically. Advice is being given to schools about how to disable the spellchecking function.
... suck worse at spelling than students, though.
shock horror someone in the education department is not very educated
In the freaking standard and supported by many browsers :
https://html.spec.whatwg.org/multipage/interaction.html#spelling-and-grammar-checking
They never tested it and I'll bet its not accessible to low vision or disabled ( alternative inputs) either...
however it is at least better than a native windows app which would lock the school into paying for Microsoft word...
If the computer can do it for them, why should the kids need to learn spelling? It is a useless skill. It makes as little sense as teaching math, another useless skill that can be automated away.
Shore that is a grate whey too git the deer kids inn two a university coarse.
Assume you never learnt any Math. How the hell are you going to know how to use a calculator? What do any of the operators mean? Some calculators have a "1/x" button, but some use "x^-1", how would you know that they are the same thing? Would you know the difference between degrees and radians? Or fractions vs. decimal representation?
Unless you think an automated program can also tell you what Math you want to do before you do it? Even an AI singularity won't be psychic.
Even just mental arithmetic is a usef
They can have it for free.
Misleading headline (Score:5, Insightful)
0) Not all written communication is mediated by electronic equipment
1) Spelling checkers do not include the full lexicon
2) The lexicon changes
3) Different dialects have different spellings, and while you may wish the enforce one dialect's spelling in your prose, any quotations should match that of the source material
etc. etc.
You know that spellcheckers have different dictionaries for different dialects, right? So, for example, these computers would probably have been configured for "British English".
They often don't tell you witch word to use. Their great, but not the entire solution.
When everyone finally gets there, they're, and their; and it's and its, correct; then, and only then, will I agree with you.
And you know what, "long division" was already ancient when I learned it, over 50 years ago. In the grand scheme of things, 50 more years is nothing, and if it's irrelevant now, it was just as irrelevant then. Call me a dinosaur if you want, but if we take away your calculator I bet I can run rings around you at math.
spell checkers are to built into every single typing device
I also believe grammar is to useless.
I'd give them an A (Score:2)
For computer literacy.
Or whatever counts as a high mark in UK schools. They don't use ABCDF, or do they?