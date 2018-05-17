Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Scottish Students Used Spellchecker Glitch To Cheat In Literacy Test (bbc.com) 21

Posted by BeauHD from the tech-savvy dept.
Thelasko shares a report from the BBC: Schools are to be given advice on how to disable a glitch that allows pupils sitting online spelling tests to right-click their mouse and find the answer. It follows the discovery by teachers that children familiar with traditional computer spellcheckers were simply applying it to the tests. The Scottish National Standardized Assessments were introduced to assess progress in four different age groups. A spokesman said the issue was not with the Scottish National Standardized Assessments (SNSA) but with browser or device settings on some machines.

Introduced in 2017, the spelling test asks children to identify misspelt words. However, on some school computers the words were highlighted with a red line. Pupils who right-clicked on the words were then able to access the correct spelling. The web-based SNSA tool enables teachers to administer online literacy and numeracy tests for pupils in P1, P4, P7 and S3, which are marked and scored automatically. Advice is being given to schools about how to disable the spellchecking function.

  • Some spell checkers ... (Score:3)

    by WoodstockJeff ( 568111 ) on Thursday May 17, 2018 @09:32PM (#56630190) Homepage

    ... suck worse at spelling than students, though.

  • wouldn't be too hard to detect affected browsers and deny the test .. or disable it with some clever js or images or whatnot.

    • shock horror someone in the education department is not very educated

      In the freaking standard and supported by many browsers :

      https://html.spec.whatwg.org/multipage/interaction.html#spelling-and-grammar-checking

      They never tested it and I'll bet its not accessible to low vision or disabled ( alternative inputs) either...

      however it is at least better than a native windows app which would lock the school into paying for Microsoft word...

       

      • If the computer can do it for them, why should the kids need to learn spelling? It is a useless skill. It makes as little sense as teaching math, another useless skill that can be automated away.

        • Shore that is a grate whey too git the deer kids inn two a university coarse.

        • Assume you never learnt any Math. How the hell are you going to know how to use a calculator? What do any of the operators mean? Some calculators have a "1/x" button, but some use "x^-1", how would you know that they are the same thing? Would you know the difference between degrees and radians? Or fractions vs. decimal representation?

          Unless you think an automated program can also tell you what Math you want to do before you do it? Even an AI singularity won't be psychic.

          Even just mental arithmetic is a usef

    • Why not just force them to use Internet Explorer 4? That didn't have a spell checker in it, and I've got a Microsoft Plus! CD somewhere around here.

      They can have it for free.

  • Misleading headline (Score:5, Insightful)

    by lordlod ( 458156 ) on Thursday May 17, 2018 @09:39PM (#56630206)
    Better headline: Teachers shocked to discover that students doing tests on a computer knew how to operate the computer.

  • Not news for nerds... (Score:3)

    by Lanthanide ( 4982283 ) on Thursday May 17, 2018 @09:56PM (#56630260)

    Nor is this stuff that matters.

    Embarrassing and silly, but upon reading the summary, understandable how it happened. Not worth wasting screen space for.

  • For computer literacy.

    Or whatever counts as a high mark in UK schools. They don't use ABCDF, or do they?

