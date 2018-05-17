Scottish Students Used Spellchecker Glitch To Cheat In Literacy Test (bbc.com) 7
Thelasko shares a report from the BBC: Schools are to be given advice on how to disable a glitch that allows pupils sitting online spelling tests to right-click their mouse and find the answer. It follows the discovery by teachers that children familiar with traditional computer spellcheckers were simply applying it to the tests. The Scottish National Standardized Assessments were introduced to assess progress in four different age groups. A spokesman said the issue was not with the Scottish National Standardized Assessments (SNSA) but with browser or device settings on some machines.
Introduced in 2017, the spelling test asks children to identify misspelt words. However, on some school computers the words were highlighted with a red line. Pupils who right-clicked on the words were then able to access the correct spelling. The web-based SNSA tool enables teachers to administer online literacy and numeracy tests for pupils in P1, P4, P7 and S3, which are marked and scored automatically. Advice is being given to schools about how to disable the spellchecking function.
Introduced in 2017, the spelling test asks children to identify misspelt words. However, on some school computers the words were highlighted with a red line. Pupils who right-clicked on the words were then able to access the correct spelling. The web-based SNSA tool enables teachers to administer online literacy and numeracy tests for pupils in P1, P4, P7 and S3, which are marked and scored automatically. Advice is being given to schools about how to disable the spellchecking function.
Some spell checkers ... (Score:2)
... suck worse at spelling than students, though.
Scottish National Standardized Assessments (Score:2)
outsourced by fools... think of the children... (Score:2)
shock horror someone in the education department is not very educated
In the freaking standard and supported by many browsers :
https://html.spec.whatwg.org/multipage/interaction.html#spelling-and-grammar-checking
They never tested it and I'll bet its not accessible to low vision or disabled ( alternative inputs) either...
however it is at least better than a native windows app which would lock the school into paying for Microsoft word...
Re: (Score:2)
They can have it for free.
Misleading headline (Score:5, Insightful)
Not news for nerds... (Score:2)
Nor is this stuff that matters.
Embarrassing and silly, but upon reading the summary, understandable how it happened. Not worth wasting screen space for.