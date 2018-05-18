Data Science is America's Hottest Job (bloomberg.com) 41
Anonymous readers share a report: It turns out that even in the wake of Facebook's privacy scandal and other big-data blunders, finding people who can turn social-media clicks and user-posted photos into monetizable binary code is among the biggest challenges facing U.S. industry. People with data science bona fides are among the most sought-after professionals in business, with some data science Ph.Ds commanding as much as $300,000 or more from consulting firms.
Job postings for data scientists rose 75 percent from January 2015 to January 2018 at Indeed.com, while job searches for data scientist roles rose 65 percent. A growing specialty is "sentiment analysis," or finding a way to quantify how many tweets are trashing your company or praising it. A typical data scientist job pays about $119,000 at the midpoint of salaries and rises to $168,000 at the 95th percentile, according to staffing agency Robert Half Technology.
The key to Data Sience. (Score:5, Interesting)
On a SQL based server if you do a left inner or and outer join on an other table, you can use logic to connect two data elements together.
Quite honestly that is all that I see Data Scientist consultants do. Then they make a graph of the data and get paid big bucks. Vs. our poor schlubs who are not called Data Scientists who do the same thing, and get yelled at for asking the same questions.
I hold the title of a "Data Analytics Manager", I don't get paid even 1/2 of what this article shows, and yes -- you are completely correct.
In fairness, there is a huge difference between what nearly all companies call "Data Analytics" and the Data Science jobs making $300k+. My wife is also a data analytics manager (not her exact title, but close enough), and she makes just over a third that amount. A significant portion of the job is very similar, such as cleaning data sets and doing the business analysis necessary to know what questions to ask of the data, but the actual analysis performed by data scientists requires significantly more mathe
Your story is common. Business realizes they are not using data and feel they are letting something slip by. The usual reason is that some other exec friend asked what they were doing with Data Analytics and they got embarrassed because they didn't even know anything about it so they damn near panic and demand we hire some data scientists. Yeah, businesses in 2018 are still run like this. (Same thing happens with the "Cloud.")
At a previous job, I was using a splunk app (hasn't been updated since 2014) to get hockey scores for my boss for his daily dashboard readout. Supposedly being able to write a bunch of stuff to throw people a report gleaned from Splunk or an ELK stack is big business. However, it is something a sysadmin winds up doing often, just as one does SQL stuff for reporting as well.
Most of the "Data Scientist" positions could be filled by training existing data engineers or DBAs. You need one data scientist for every ten data engineers. If you hire a Data Scientist without having competent data engineering team that understands the strategy (you do have an informed strategy don't you?) just prepare to look stupid wasting a shit-ton of money.
If you can train an existing DBA to be a data scientist quickly, then you don't really need a data scientist. Data science is about modeling complex phenomenon. It is about building statistical models, analyzing statistical significance, connecting pieces of an incomplete puzzle.
It really has little in common with what a DBA usually does. Yes, they'll both write programs. Yes, they'll both use a bunch of data. Yes, they probably both took calculus II. But the commonalities stop here.
Maybe you should have been modded as "Funny", instead? Because, as a Data Engineer who works side by side with Data Science, I can absolutely guarantee you, in many cases, they are not very good at doing anything at all in SQL; they are way more into pre-built R and/or Python packages to do their work.
The real fucking heroes are the Data Engineers (ETL guys for you old schoolers) who are doing the operational pipelining of the data flows in and out of the models built in isolation by Data Scientists.
This week's most popular job is... (Score:2)
Eh. But to do that, you need years of education and training. Being a "data scientist" could be done after one summer boot camp!
I imagine data scientists are like consultants: a huge range in value added (or subtracted) by any particular "data scientist".
Strange. Why would I post anonymously when I can post whenever I want, Christopher Stale Reimer?
Web Master Flashback! (Score:4, Interesting)
Web Master was the hottest job 20 years ago. Right up until every realized that the position was better filled via a mix traditional IT techs and software engineers.
Data science will go the same way, but it will be software engineers and statisticians that replace the current crop of bootcamp trained data "scientists". (actually, all real data science shops already do it that way... the market will correct)
uh (Score:3)
finding people who can turn social-media clicks and user-posted photos into monetizable binary code
I'm immobile because I can't figure out which part of that to gnaw to shreds first.
Typo (Score:2)
" People with data science bona fides are among the most (sought-after) hated professionals in business, "
Let me guess ... (Score:2)
They sit right next to the social media consultants.
Shame it's not legal to wrap them in barbed wire and shoot them into the sun - which is the only adequate treatment I can think of.