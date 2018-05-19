Floating Pacific Island Is In the Works With Its Own Government, Cryptocurrency (cnbc.com) 33
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CNBC: Nathalie Mezza-Garcia is a political scientist turned "seavangelesse" -- her term for an evangelist in favor of living off the grid -- and on the ocean. Mezza-Garcia spoke with CNBC's Matthew Taylor about what she sees as the trouble with governments, and why she believes tech startups should head to Tahiti. This seavangelesse is a researcher for the Blue Frontiers and Seasteading Institute's highly-anticipated Floating Island Project. The project is a pilot program in partnership with the government of French Polynesia, which will see 300 homes built on an island that runs under its own governance, using a cryptocurrency called Varyon.
"Once we can see how this first island works, we will have a proof of concept to plan for islands to house climate refugees," she said. The project is funded through philanthropic donations via the Seasteading Institute and Blue Frontiers, which sells tokens of the cryptocurrency Varyon. The pilot island is expected to be completed by 2022 and cost up to $50 million. As well as offering a home for the displaced, the self-contained islands are designed to function as business centers that are beyond the influence of government regulation.
"Once we can see how this first island works, we will have a proof of concept to plan for islands to house climate refugees," she said. The project is funded through philanthropic donations via the Seasteading Institute and Blue Frontiers, which sells tokens of the cryptocurrency Varyon. The pilot island is expected to be completed by 2022 and cost up to $50 million. As well as offering a home for the displaced, the self-contained islands are designed to function as business centers that are beyond the influence of government regulation.
They forgot to mention AI. (Score:3)
Along with a cryptocurrency, it has to use AI to keep the island afloat and manage it to be a winner.
Waitaminute! (Score:3)
Defence (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
"the self-contained islands are designed to function as business centers that are beyond the influence of government regulation."
Works as designed, unless you mean "beyond the influence of government regulation except for the regulations that we like," in which case one must ask "who gets to decide which regulations we like?"
In a world beyond the influence of go
Re: (Score:2)
You left out the dolphins. Armed dolphins (don't ask me if they're Soviet made weapons) who have been picking up all those signals. They would demand that we show them who this Alexa is, and that all package deliveries will be signed, floating island or not.
And today's captcha is pacifier
Re: (Score:2)
Or a 200kg (440lb) Tongan king leading an invasion force of prisoners and a brass band [alternet.org].
(Though the island was tiny and unoccupied, there was nonetheless one casualty
;) )
Re: I've heard this one before (Score:1)
There was a makeshift floating island called "the raft" in Stephenson's "Snow Crash"
Re: (Score:2)
They're own government? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Perhaps they will adopt a variant of English where there==they're==their
Seasteading ist nonsense. (Score:2)
The most feasible thing is building a community in the savanna or desert. Which is what most Projects of this kind do. If you have money enough to build and run a floating island, you'll have 5 times the money to do that. But I guess Peter Thiel has consumed to much like to realise that.
Re: (Score:2)
Have they forgotten the purpose of government? (Score:4, Informative)
"If you don't want to live under a particular government," she said, "people will be able to just take their house and float away to another island."
I think this organization does not quite understand the primary purpose of government: to provide protection of life, liberty, and property. Does this self-governing island have that ability? Who will citizens turn to if someone is murdered on their island? Or if someone invades their island? Or sinks it? Or if power fails? Food supplies fail? Water supplies fail? Currency becomes destabilized?
I think I'll stick with my own home country, thank-you-very-much. Sure, they're far from perfect, but at least I know they can provide for me the securities I need.
Waste of money, energy (Score:4, Informative)
It would be better to spend the money replacing existing fossil fuel generation with renewable generation, and there's no point in switching to a monetary system that consumes 7 GW producing new money. Yes, there will be climate refugees, but it's cheaper to build a home on solid ground. Unless you really want your house floating around in a cat 4 or cat 5 hurricane...
This is NOT autonomy. (Score:4, Interesting)
As they will be setting up under French jurisdiction, they will be subservient to French laws and protections.
France already lets many islands in Polynesia govern themselves -- as long as they don't have any impact on other islands & generally respect french laws so if it actually comes to pass this will be generally more of the same.
There are islands in Polynesia where no non-inhabitant is allowed to stay the night. One in particular is about a 2 hour boat trip from Bora Bora. -- The islanders want to keep their culture pure but appreciate the tourist money.
Another island not too far away saw a few boatloads of Gendarmes come ashore about 10 years ago to put an end to another society that was "attempting to return to their polynesian values" and were treating the women as chattel so there are limits and the french Government will not hesitate to intervene if they judge it necessary.
Nothing new here...
This can work (Score:2)
Galt's Gulch (Score:2)
Galt's Gulch became Ayn's Atoll.
Where's the enabling technology? (Score:2)
"If you're struggling to do business" - yes, this will become easier by limiting yourself to a market of 300 households! Oh, wait, no, they're thinking they're going to sell to the world, somehow? Do they have some sort of robotic manufacturing? Is there some sort of thing which enables them to not operate differently from the various other tax havens? No?
"just live under your country's administration" - yes, this will become easier by removing yourself to a location which is entirely dependent on the o
sounds like smooth sailing (Score:2)