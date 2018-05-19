40 Cellphone-Tracking Devices Discovered Throughout Washington (nbcwashington.com) 14
The investigative news "I-Team" of a local TV station in Washington D.C. drove around with "a leading mobile security expert" -- and discovered dozens of StingRay devices mimicking cellphone towers to track phone and intercept calls in Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. An anonymous reader quotes their report: The I-Team found them in high-profile areas like outside the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue and while driving across the 14th Street bridge into Crystal City... The I-Team's test phones detected 40 potential locations where the spy devices could be operating, while driving around for just a few hours. "I suppose if you spent more time you'd find even more," said D.C. Councilwoman Mary Cheh. "I have bad news for the public: Our privacy isn't what it once was..."
The good news is about half the devices the I-Team found were likely law enforcement investigating crimes or our government using the devices defensively to identify certain cellphone numbers as they approach important locations, said Aaron Turner, a leading mobile security expert... The I-Team got picked up [by StingRay devices] twice off of International Drive, right near the Chinese and Israeli embassies, then got another two hits along Massachusetts Avenue near Romania and Turkey... The phones appeared to remain connected to a fake tower the longest, right near the Russian Embassy.
StringRay devices are also being used in at least 25 states by police departments, according to the ACLU. The devices were authorized by the FCC back in 2011 for "federal, state, local public safety and law enforcement officials only" (and requiring coordination with the FBI).
But back in April the Associated Press reported that "For the first time, the U.S. government has publicly acknowledged the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual cellphones and intercept calls and messages... More sophisticated versions can eavesdrop on calls by forcing phones to step down to older, unencrypted 2G wireless technology. Some attempt to plant malware."
Get your hands on one (Score:2)
Any chances a stingray is in a public location where it could be stolen? That would make for an interesting tear down.
Good news? (Score:3)
You're not that important (Score:2)
Just because 40 cell phone trackers were "found" in DC area doesn't mean you, Slashdot reader, are the target. Let's face it if you are reading this you probably aren't worth the bandwidth to track.
And I certainly place myself into that kettle....
Re: (Score:1)
Just like no individual fish is the target of a trawl.
Re: (Score:3)
Sure, it’s nice not to be a target... but even if they’re collecting my data incidentally that’s a problem, since we’ve seen time and time again that law enforcement agencies hold onto incidental data as well. This means it can get stolen and misused by other bad actors; or it can potentially be used against you in the future by government and/or private entities without application of the constitutional strictures that exist in a land where people are supposedly innocent until prove
Stupid Governments Everywhere : Invest in privacy (Score:1)
I'm amazed at just how stupid our government officials are. We should be investing in massively better technological solutions designed from the ground up to minimize the intrusiveness of modern technology rather than investing in the deployment of stingrays and other technologies. There is no reason that the next generation of cellular technology couldn't be designed differently.
Right now we subscribe to services (cellular provider) for instance rather than entirely decentralizing the technology. Each prov
Unsurprising defensive move. (Score:3)
Of course embassies use their own microcells - running and monitoring their own is the only way they have any assurance that somebody else isn't doing it to them. And in that line of work, you can guarantee other groups would at least be trying - and you have to worry about the host country (especially US / China / Russia / Israel / etc) tapping the cellular and telco switches.
And don't hold your breath waiting for more secure cellular communications (a reasonably straightforward exercise) - our Wise Overlords enjoy being able to snoop when they feel like it. Why do you think they're so upset about peer-to-peer encryption? They've been secretly abusing insecure standards for decades, and they want their unconsitutional toys back...