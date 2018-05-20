Chinese 'Accelerators' In Silicon Valley Aim To Bring Startups Home (reuters.com) 12
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: Beijing's unslakeable thirst for the latest technology has spurred a proliferation of "accelerators" in Silicon Valley that aim to identify promising startups and bring them to China. The surge in the number of China-focused accelerators -- which support, mentor and invest in early-stage startups -- is part of a larger wave of Chinese investment in Silicon Valley. At least 11 such programs have been created in the San Francisco Bay Area since 2013, according to the tech-sector data firm Crunchbase. Some work directly with Chinese governments, which provide funding. Reuters interviews with the incubators showed that many were focused on bringing U.S. startups to China. For U.S. government officials wary of China's growing high-tech clout, the accelerator boom reaffirms fears that U.S. technological know-how is being transferred to China through investments, joint ventures or licensing agreements. "Our intellectual property is the future of our economy and our security," Senator Mark Warner, the Democratic vice-chairman of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, said in a statement to Reuters about Chinese accelerators. "China's government has clearly prioritized acquiring as much of that intellectual property as possible. Their ongoing efforts, legal or illegal, pose a risk that we have to look at very seriously."
If you don't like their LEGAL efforts, then,being a Congresscritter, you can work to change the relevant LAWS.
Now, if they're doing illegal things, then you don't need to change the relevant laws, just enforce them. Equally. For everyone. Don't do this silly crap of "enforce the letter of the law if they're Chinese, but ignore the law if they're British/French/German (read: white guys like us).
Or, being a responsible legislator, he could say "Hey, we've identified a potentially serious threat. We need to study it so we can take appropriate action."
Politicians don't have a magic box that gives them perfect unbiased information, they (and their staffs) need to do research and check sources just like everyone else. The right answer might even be "don't change anything but keep monitoring".
Secondly, there is a HUGE difference in intentions. Europeans that are grabbing knowledge and companies in America are not about to bomb America with it. In addition, it is NOT 1-way only. We are allowed to buy land, companies, etc in over in Europe. OTOH, Your nation, china, blocks the west from doing the same thing.
