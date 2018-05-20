Amazon Offers Whole Foods Discounts To Prime Members

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Amazon-owned Whole Foods debuted a loyalty program on Wednesday that offers special discounts to Prime members, including 10 percent off hundreds of sale items and rotating weekly specials. "The new loyalty strategy will test whether Amazon's $13.7 billion deal for Whole Foods brings much-feared disruption and an intensified price war to the $800 billion U.S. grocery industry dominated by Walmart and Kroger," reports Reuters. From the report: Those perks are available now in Florida and will roll out to all other stores starting this summer. Amazon previously announced free two-hour delivery from Whole Foods stores for members of Prime, its subscription club with fast shipping and video streaming. The new perks could make Whole Foods cheaper than conventional grocers for about 8 million of its customers who already subscribe to Amazon Prime, according to Morgan Stanley analysts. Prime members scan an app or input their phone numbers at checkout to receive the discounts.

  • Local chain here... (Score:5, Interesting)

    by b0s0z0ku ( 752509 ) on Sunday May 20, 2018 @10:07PM (#56644890)
    is cheaper than Whole Foods, has just as much organic produce, and has union workers that aren't treated as disposible tissues to wipe Bezos' butt with. I'd rather support them than a destructive/disruptive company like Amazon...

    • Re: (Score:1, Troll)

      by SuperKendall ( 25149 )

      is cheaper than Whole Foods

      Correction: Is cheaper than Whole Foods USED to be.

      Especially for Prime members.

      and has union workers that aren't treated as disposible tissues

      Correction: Has union workers that are abused even more by union heads than by management.

      Why do you support slave labor? That's what unions are, forced dues for no return while people that don't even manage the store they work at live high of the little peoples' income. And you proudly state you support such a monstrous arrangement?

      • Re:Local chain here... (Score:4, Insightful)

        by Bob-Bob Hardyoyo ( 4240135 ) on Sunday May 20, 2018 @10:37PM (#56644998)

        As much as unions suck, and they do, they're still better than not having them. They provide a counter to the power of corporations to abuse their workers.

        • Re:Local chain here... (Score:4, Interesting)

          by lucm ( 889690 ) on Monday May 21, 2018 @12:17AM (#56645298)

          They provide a counter to the power of corporations to abuse their workers.

          This is no longer true. In pretty much any modern union, the good stuff has been grandfathered/orphaned and new members pony up dues and support union strikes with little or no gain for themselves.

          The only good union is the union you've been a member of since 20 years ago. Anything else is essentially a cast system with no upward mobility.

          • Do you have evidence to back this up? I've no knowledge of US unions, so perhaps its true. I'm certainly intrigued enough to wonder why you are modded +4 interesting for your anecdotal assertions whilst those defending unions are unmodded.

            Or to put it another way - why do the members not do something about it? Are unions in the US not democratic? Do you actually care about unions or are you just putting them down because you hate the concept?

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by lucm ( 889690 )

              Or to put it another way - why do the members not do something about it? Are unions in the US not democratic?

              Are unions democratic? Well it doesn't matter much if newcomers are voted out of juicy clauses before they get hired. A good example is at GM or Ford where more and more jobs were redefined as "non-core" for new hires, in practice cutting their hourly wage in half for the same kind of work done by "core" workers. This was a decision voted for by union workers as a compromise to protect their existing wages and benefits. Another example is how newcomes were no longer eligible to be part of the job bank at Fo

      • Re:Local chain here... (Score:4, Informative)

        by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Monday May 21, 2018 @12:25AM (#56645324)

        Correction: Is cheaper than Whole Foods USED to be.

        Especially for Prime members.

        Having been in Whole Foods before, I can tell you that taking 10% off “hundreds of sale items” is not bringing its prices anywhere near those at my local Winco Foods nor those of our local Fred Meyer - the two grocery stores we generally shop at.

        • Having been in Whole Foods before, I can tell you that taking 10% off “hundreds of sale items” is not bringing its prices anywhere near those at my local Winco Foods nor those of our local Fred Meyer - the two grocery stores we generally shop at.

          From my being in Whole Foods, it's all about location. They're downtown and between the CBD and nice suburbs. It's on the way home for lots of people for which 10% savings is not worth the extra 30 minutes it would take to drive to a different neighborhood on the way home to buy groceries at a non-Whole Foods. Sort of like how my local QFC is more expensive than the cheap grocery store in the poor neighborhood next to mine. Not worth my time to go there unless I need a lot of non-organic non-free range chic

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by AvitarX ( 172628 )

        When I worked at a super market, the union sucked for about three years, but also made it a viable career vs the non union super markets that paid $0.50/hour more at first, and didn't have a $25 week due.

        Aside from the due, which quickly was offset by better pay and benefits, there was no union abuse. While management at the non union place would stop giving you hours if you didn't come in on a day off within hour's notice.

      • Why do you support slave labor? That's what unions are, forced dues for no return while people that don't even manage the store they work at live high of the little peoples' income. And you proudly state you support such a monstrous arrangement? Have you no shame sir.

        Why do you lie? Just blatant bold faced lies. Is that what you truly think a union is about, if so, you are quite misinformed.

    • is cheaper than Whole Foods, has just as much organic produce, and has union workers that aren't treated as disposible tissues to wipe Bezos' butt with.

      We have the same thing in my sleep little West Coast town. There's a store, and I don't know how they do it, but they have incredibly low prices on organic food, produce, fruit and meat. Most of it is locally-sourced and there's even a very good wine and coffee selection. They don't have everything all the time, so if you see a good deal on something, you

    • is cheaper than Whole Foods, has just as much organic produce, and has union workers that aren't treated as disposable tissues to wipe Bezos' butt with.

      Ya, but do other customers and the cashiers look at you condescendingly when you don't bring your own reusable shopping totes and ask for paper bags?

      I thought not.

    • is cheaper than Whole Foods

      Not exactly a high bar to set. Whole Foods sells to wealthy folks (not price sensitive) in well to do locations and prices accordingly.

      has just as much organic produce

      You do realize Whole Foods sells more than just organic produce, right? And is the produce they sell of equal quality? My guess is probably not even if it is acceptable.

      and has union workers that aren't treated as disposible tissues to wipe Bezos' butt with.

      I have nothing against unions. My father was a lifelong union member and that one fact alone helped paid for most of my education. I support the unions as a mechanism to fight management abuse and waste. But the simple fact is that many unions have long ago abandoned workers rights as their primary goal and have turned into an extortion racket that only serve to drive up prices for me as the customer with no improvement in customer service or productivity. If management is actually treating the workers badly then unions are a great answer. Problem is that if a union is successful they lose focus and gradually drive up prices and make the company less competitive because they don't know how to cooperate with management.

      So explain to me what your union is doing that makes me care as a customer. I see no evidence that Whole Foods workers are treated worse than workers at other grocery store chains and you certainly haven't provided any. How to they improve prices, customer service, product selection, or in any way improve my experience as a customer?

      I'd rather support them than a destructive/disruptive company like Amazon...

      And I'd rather have a company that actually gives a shit about serving MY needs. Amazon is forcing a whole bunch of companies to step their game up to keep my business. Say what you want about Amazon, they do customer service very well and they provide a lot of value and are constantly improving and adding services. Companies that do not adopt a similar attitude deserve to go out of business.

    • Just buy from the business with the cheapest prices or most value. Leave ideas out of this. Ideology, like training users, does not work for macroeconomic matters.

      • Taking the long view, keeping > 1 business in business makes sure that Amazon won't drive competitors out of business and raise prices in future. Too many ecaaaahhhhhhnamists take the short view.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by jedidiah ( 1196 )

          Amazon has to manage to get competitive before they can be a threat to anyone. The media lays on the hype like they are trying to make this happen. It's like the last presidential election.

          Amazon Fresh selection sucks. Whole Foods prices suck even with all of these discounts.

          There are no less than 4 chains that sell groceries around here that leave Whole Amazon in the dust. If I want to drive a little there are speciality or upscale grocers that make it absolutely no contest.

    • If you get their credit card, you get 5% back on all your Amazon and Whole Foods purchases. If you assume you would otherwise get 1% back on other typical rewards cards, that's still 4% more. You need to spend $60/week to come out ahead. Anyone who shops at Whole Foods on a regular basis already does that, so Prime saves money.

      Even if you had a 2% rewards card, you would need to spend $80/week. Prime still saves money.

      And that's just for the grocery shopping alone, ignoring the various other benefits.

  • if Prime video services worked on my non Fire android box.
    (and Prime didn't increase in price 10-20% every year)

    Or if a Whole Foods existed closer than 500 miles from where I lived.

    Or if there weren't 2 organic farm stores less than 1/2 mile from my house with prices less than 1/4 the local stores prices.

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by Solandri ( 704621 )

      if Prime video services worked on my non Fire android box.

      Amazon isn't in control of that. Hollywood is. They insist that streaming video services be encrypted in one of two ways.

      • As a software player on a general purpose computing device (i.e. a PC). In this case, Hollywood requires the video stream decryption happen inside an encrypted virtual machine so you don't simply save a copy of the decrypted video before it's sent to your video card. That's why Amazon, Netflix, Hulu in a browser requires Fla

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by lucm ( 889690 )

        if Prime video services worked on my non Fire android box.

        Amazon isn't in control of that. Hollywood is.

        So Hollywood is forcing Amazon streaming to be a piece of shit on non-Amazon devices, but somehow lets Netflix provide high quality streaming even on my grandmother's bloatware ridden Dell Platitude bought at best buy more than a decade ago?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AvitarX ( 172628 )

        Amazon chooses not to cast to Chromecast not because of Hollywood, but because of corporate struggle.

        It's annoying, because I need to do a sloppy screen cast to watch Amazon prime shows on my TV, but it's not Hollywood's fault. I can't cast the Amazon funded shows either.

  • Fraud for traffic? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by John.Banister ( 1291556 ) * on Sunday May 20, 2018 @11:05PM (#56645106) Homepage
    Inputting the phone number of a prime member at checkout sounds like a big opportunity for fraud, so I have to think that this is a loss leading measure to drive traffic to those stores. I suppose they'll never tell us how much it helps.

    • No problem - I know the phone numbers of quite a few Prime members. No need to give them my own...

    • Why is Amazon doing this more fraudulent than other stores taking phone numbers to verify their loyalty account rather than expecting customers to memorize an obscure membership number?

      • I wasn't suggesting that Amazon is acting in a fraudulent manner. I was suggesting that they're making themselves vulnerable to fraudulent customer behavior. Because prime memberships are purchased, this is more similar to Costco or Sam's Club letting people check out using a phone number rather than a membership card than it is to Kroger or Wal-Mart taking a phone number instead of a free loyalty card.

  • walmart has 10x+ more stores (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 21, 2018 @12:13AM (#56645282)

    and in nearly every market, big and small.

    grocery is the lion's share of walmart's business. they ring up a half trillion annually in revenues. over 55% of sales is grocery. walmart sells more *grocery* than amazon does in total sales of *everything*. walmart knows grocery. they know grocery shoppers. they have leverage with manufacturers that would make even bezos wet between the legs.

    not a fan of walmart (or amazon, for that matter)... but this is one area amazon cannot compete in, not yet and not for a long time, not even with whole foods. they aren't going to open thousands of 100,000 square foot stores coast-to-coast. they aren't going to ship 100s of billions worth of grocery orders, including perishables (including frozen, refrigerated, produce and deli), every year, either.

    about the only thing that might, possibly, put a dent in walmart's stranglehold of the american grocery market would be a partnership between something like costco, target, and a kroger and/or a national grocery wholesaler like supervalu that has their own stores *and* distributes to other chains and independents located in a lot of the same markets (of all sizes) that walmart operates in. even that would be a long-shot.. walmart isn't going to give up any market position willingly.

  • Every single store does this where I live, in a different form. You get points onto your plastic card, which you can use for further purchases. Every item is priced up, unless you are a loyal buyer.

  • The new perks could make Whole Foods cheaper than conventional grocers

    Is there a difference? The produce section of WF has little signs "conventionally grown in Mexico" on most of the veggies. There is a very, very small section of organic food.

