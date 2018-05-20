Amazon Offers Whole Foods Discounts To Prime Members (reuters.com) 24
Amazon-owned Whole Foods debuted a loyalty program on Wednesday that offers special discounts to Prime members, including 10 percent off hundreds of sale items and rotating weekly specials. "The new loyalty strategy will test whether Amazon's $13.7 billion deal for Whole Foods brings much-feared disruption and an intensified price war to the $800 billion U.S. grocery industry dominated by Walmart and Kroger," reports Reuters. From the report: Those perks are available now in Florida and will roll out to all other stores starting this summer. Amazon previously announced free two-hour delivery from Whole Foods stores for members of Prime, its subscription club with fast shipping and video streaming. The new perks could make Whole Foods cheaper than conventional grocers for about 8 million of its customers who already subscribe to Amazon Prime, according to Morgan Stanley analysts. Prime members scan an app or input their phone numbers at checkout to receive the discounts.
Local chain here... (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
is cheaper than Whole Foods
Correction: Is cheaper than Whole Foods USED to be.
Especially for Prime members.
and has union workers that aren't treated as disposible tissues
Correction: Has union workers that are abused even more by union heads than by management.
Why do you support slave labor? That's what unions are, forced dues for no return while people that don't even manage the store they work at live high of the little peoples' income. And you proudly state you support such a monstrous arrangement?
Re: (Score:1)
As much as unions suck, and they do, they're still better than not having them. They provide a counter to the power of corporations to abuse their workers.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
I'm curious, how exactly did you get this stupid? And I'm not joking or purposely trying to insult you (well, maybe a little), but what kind of bizarro-world information outlets are you frequenting to get information that is the exact upside-down of reality?
I think they may be putting something in all those red pills you take, a
Why take the pill to begin with? (Score:1)
I think they may be putting something in all those red pills you take
The difference between you and me, is I refused to take any pills - I don't need to alter anything because I already see clearly, apparently the rest of you have some significant distortion you cannot see beyond due to things you swallow all the time without question. The fact that you pretend to understand what is going on with unions when you have never had a union job in your life, or even a deep friendship with union workers, is prett
Re: (Score:2)
We have the same thing in my sleep little West Coast town. There's a store, and I don't know how they do it, but they have incredibly low prices on organic food, produce, fruit and meat. Most of it is locally-sourced and there's even a very good wine and coffee selection. They don't have everything all the time, so if you see a good deal on something, you
Re: (Score:2)
$119 in the hole to start (Score:1)
It would be great (Score:2)
if Prime video services worked on my non Fire android box.
(and Prime didn't increase in price 10-20% every year)
Or if a Whole Foods existed closer than 500 miles from where I lived.
Or if there weren't 2 organic farm stores less than 1/2 mile from my house with prices less than 1/4 the local stores prices.
Fraud for traffic? (Score:2)