Supreme Court Upholds Workplace Arbitration Contracts Barring Class Actions (nytimes.com) 41
The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that companies can use arbitration clauses in employment contracts to prohibit workers from banding together to take legal action over workplace issues. From a report: The vote was 5 to 4, with the court's more conservative justices in the majority. The court's decision could affect some 25 million employment contracts. Writing for the majority, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch said the court's conclusion was dictated by a federal law favoring arbitration and the court's precedents. If workers were allowed to band together to press their claims, he wrote, "the virtues Congress originally saw in arbitration, its speed and simplicity and inexpensiveness, would be shorn away and arbitration would wind up looking like the litigation it was meant to displace." Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg read her dissent from the bench, a sign of profound disagreement. In her written dissent, she called the majority opinion "egregiously wrong." In her oral statement, she said the upshot of the decision "will be huge under-enforcement of federal and state statutes designed to advance the well being of vulnerable workers."
I don't know how to feel about class actions (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
The United States has ceased to be a nation, and is now more accurately described as a continental labor camp.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Wow, just....wow.
Do you really believe this?
I mean, I've had a number of jobs over my lifetime. And in none of them, was a subjected to anything remotely looking to be like a "labor camp".
I started out washing dishes in restaurants, bus boy, waiting tables, bartending....later retail sales (mostly clothes and shoes, etc).
There was nothing oppressive about those jobs. They paid according to what
Re: I don't know how to feel about class actions (Score:2)
While I agree the lawyers can get predatory with their fees , class actions are a vital mechanism for civil society to respond to injustices or illegal behavior as a group. This is especially important for poorer folks who might simply be incapable of commissioning a lawyer to defend them , but as a group can spread out that cost and get relief in.bulk. To be honest the government should find these but yeah that ain't ever gonna happen. Rich folks , the people who don't need them and have the most to lose w
Re: (Score:2)
I've been wondering lately if we don't have the incentives all wrong...
What if we created a corporation type that had half of all voting shares collectively owned by the employees, no matter what? Perhaps share ownership isn't the way to do it - maybe it would just be a representation matter. But the gist is that employees and owners would have equal parts in the running of the business. You could make this arrangement very tax-advantaged as a way to encourage adoption of this structure.
Then you could extra
One more reason to love unions... (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: One more reason to love unions... (Score:3)
Unions walk away because Almost every real option to fight back has been outlawed and the union can't go outlaw unless it has much much larger buy in from the working class. And the working class ain't buying in because the unions are perceived as innefective. It's a vicious cycle really
Maybe it's time for the Wobblies to stage a come back. Put a real nemesis for bad bosses to fear back into the mix
I had a contract clause removed before accepting j (Score:2)
Some people think you can't even talk about the contract before accepting it, but before I accepted my current job I pointed out a clause in the contract that didn't work for me. I discussed it with my new employer and came up with wording which worked for both of us.
When I was hiring people, I sometimes proactively adjusted the contract to fit their needs. I knew one guy had a local company of his own in his country of origin and that might conflict with the non-compete clause in the standard contract. So
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Seems to be they sided with the Law and court Precedence.
"Writing for the majority, Justice Neil Gorsuch said that the 1925 Federal Arbitration Act trumps the National Labor Relations Act and that employees who sign employment agreements to arbitrate claims must do so on an individual basis — and may not band together to enforce claims of wage and hour violations.
"The policy may be debatable but the law is clear: Congress has instructed that arbitration agreements like those before us must be enforced
Where would this apply? (Score:2)
If you had a legitimate gripe with a company, wouldn't you individually try to get a settlement? Let's say you're 43 (like me) and work at some hipster SV web startup, and have a literal smoking-gun recording of your boss saying he doesn't like promoting old people? Or if you're a woman and some idiot salesman gets wasted at a party and assaults you in front of 50 people?
Class action settlements don't seem like the best way to get results. In consumer class actions, the defendant "admits no wrongdoing," pay
Re:Where would this apply? (Score:5, Insightful)
In consumer class-actions, the loss to each consumer is often very small
... i.e. a $100 electronic device was defective.
In cases against employers where losses from loss of income or health issues can be in the $10,000+ range, plaintiffs would get much more, even if lawyers would also profit.
There's also the angle that the companies should be punished for their bad behavior by paying.
Stop Judicial Activisim (Score:1)
If you don't like the law, then pass different legislation. The court properly upheld the law as passed by congress. To rule otherwise would make the Judaical branch into an elite legislature that wasn't elected and has no check on its power.
Gorsuch is doing exactly what SCOTUS should do (Score:3, Interesting)
Gorsuch is laying out exactly what you would hope SCOTUS would do: That is, interpret the current law with as much accuracy and honesty as possible, and put the onus back on Congress to alter the law if it is bad. Ginsberg is firmly in the legislate-from-the-bench category and it is dangerous and disturbing to see.
Re: (Score:3)
Congress and state legislatures represent the rabble, who are often small-minded, uneducated little bigots. The proper role of the Supreme Court is to determine whether laws passsed are in line with the Constitution and general human rights.
If the Supreme Court hadn't stepped in and "legislated from the bench" during the 1950s and 1960s, we'd probably still have legal segregation and bans on interracial marriage at the State level. Not to mention same-sex marriage would still be illegal.
As he said, not good policy, but it's the law (Score:3)
As he said in the opinion, it's highly debatable of this is good policy, but it's quite clear what the law is. Congress makes law, not unelected, unaccountable judges.
Be Rich or Get Screwed (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Americans. Temporarily embarrassed millionaires. Look it up.
Sad times when the sheep sympathize more with the wolves than with other sheep.
Unionzie! (Score:2)
It's time to Unionzie! so the working man has a voice.
Re: (Score:2)
Which side are you on...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
What did you learn in school...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Giving up your rights (Score:2)