Supreme Court Upholds Workplace Arbitration Contracts Barring Class Actions

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that companies can use arbitration clauses in employment contracts to prohibit workers from banding together to take legal action over workplace issues. From a report: The vote was 5 to 4, with the court's more conservative justices in the majority. The court's decision could affect some 25 million employment contracts. Writing for the majority, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch said the court's conclusion was dictated by a federal law favoring arbitration and the court's precedents. If workers were allowed to band together to press their claims, he wrote, "the virtues Congress originally saw in arbitration, its speed and simplicity and inexpensiveness, would be shorn away and arbitration would wind up looking like the litigation it was meant to displace." Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg read her dissent from the bench, a sign of profound disagreement. In her written dissent, she called the majority opinion "egregiously wrong." In her oral statement, she said the upshot of the decision "will be huge under-enforcement of federal and state statutes designed to advance the well being of vulnerable workers."

  • I'm mostly against them, but might be okay if say the lawyer(s) were allowed a max percentage of the win, say 10% and everything else had to go directly to them below and not in the form of credits or coupons.
    • Would you be against them if workers had a genuine complaint and their employer generally treated them like sub-humans? Say they were exposed to toxic chemicals without their employer telling them or giving them proper protection, and are now paying through the nose to deal with health problems 20-30 years later.
      • I'm pretty far left and mostly anti-corporation, so to be honest I don't know what I would do. Class action doesn't seem like the best option, though, as lawyers are typically the only ones that win.

        • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

          by Jeremiah Cornelius ( 137 )

          The United States has ceased to be a nation, and is now more accurately described as a continental labor camp.

          • Work makes free, after all, and the US is all about freedom :)

          • The United States has ceased to be a nation, and is now more accurately described as a continental labor camp.

            Wow, just....wow.

            Do you really believe this?

            I mean, I've had a number of jobs over my lifetime. And in none of them, was a subjected to anything remotely looking to be like a "labor camp".

            I started out washing dishes in restaurants, bus boy, waiting tables, bartending....later retail sales (mostly clothes and shoes, etc).

            There was nothing oppressive about those jobs. They paid according to what

    • While I agree the lawyers can get predatory with their fees , class actions are a vital mechanism for civil society to respond to injustices or illegal behavior as a group. This is especially important for poorer folks who might simply be incapable of commissioning a lawyer to defend them , but as a group can spread out that cost and get relief in.bulk. To be honest the government should find these but yeah that ain't ever gonna happen. Rich folks , the people who don't need them and have the most to lose w

    • I've been wondering lately if we don't have the incentives all wrong...

      What if we created a corporation type that had half of all voting shares collectively owned by the employees, no matter what? Perhaps share ownership isn't the way to do it - maybe it would just be a representation matter. But the gist is that employees and owners would have equal parts in the running of the business. You could make this arrangement very tax-advantaged as a way to encourage adoption of this structure.

      Then you could extra

  • One more reason to love unions... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by b0s0z0ku ( 752509 ) on Monday May 21, 2018 @02:09PM (#56648264)
    One more reason to love unions. If you can't sue 'em, band together and strike, forcing your PoS employer to either play ball or go bankrupt. Paralysis can be a powerful weapon.

  • If you had a legitimate gripe with a company, wouldn't you individually try to get a settlement? Let's say you're 43 (like me) and work at some hipster SV web startup, and have a literal smoking-gun recording of your boss saying he doesn't like promoting old people? Or if you're a woman and some idiot salesman gets wasted at a party and assaults you in front of 50 people?

    Class action settlements don't seem like the best way to get results. In consumer class actions, the defendant "admits no wrongdoing," pay

  • Stop Judicial Activisim (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If you don't like the law, then pass different legislation. The court properly upheld the law as passed by congress. To rule otherwise would make the Judaical branch into an elite legislature that wasn't elected and has no check on its power.

  • Gorsuch is doing exactly what SCOTUS should do (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 21, 2018 @02:16PM (#56648326)

    Gorsuch is laying out exactly what you would hope SCOTUS would do: That is, interpret the current law with as much accuracy and honesty as possible, and put the onus back on Congress to alter the law if it is bad. Ginsberg is firmly in the legislate-from-the-bench category and it is dangerous and disturbing to see.

    • Congress and state legislatures represent the rabble, who are often small-minded, uneducated little bigots. The proper role of the Supreme Court is to determine whether laws passsed are in line with the Constitution and general human rights.

      If the Supreme Court hadn't stepped in and "legislated from the bench" during the 1950s and 1960s, we'd probably still have legal segregation and bans on interracial marriage at the State level. Not to mention same-sex marriage would still be illegal.

    • As he said in the opinion, it's highly debatable of this is good policy, but it's quite clear what the law is. Congress makes law, not unelected, unaccountable judges.

  • The most interesting part is there is nearly 50% of the country who will be glad they will now have less rights at work.

    • Americans. Temporarily embarrassed millionaires. Look it up.

      Sad times when the sheep sympathize more with the wolves than with other sheep.

  • It's time to Unionzie! so the working man has a voice.

  • Contracts shouldn't be allowed to take away rights under the law.

