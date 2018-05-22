The Percentage of Open Source Code in Proprietary Apps is Rising (helpnetsecurity.com) 19
Zeljka Zorz, writing for Help Net Security: The number of open source components in the codebase of proprietary applications keeps rising and with it the risk of those apps being compromised by attackers leveraging vulnerabilities in them, a recent report has shown. Compiled after examining the findings from the anonymized data of over 1,100 commercial codebases audited in 2017 by the Black Duck On-Demand audit services group, the report revealed two interesting findings:
96 percent of the scanned applications contain open source components, with an average 257 components per application. The average percentage of open source in the codebases of the applications scanned grew from 36% last year to 57%, suggesting that a large number of applications now contain much more open source than proprietary code.
Sounds like they're using Maven or NPM. Both include a ridiculous number of transitive dependencies.
Easy for you to say when the output of "mvn dependency:tree -Dverbose" doesn't include over two thousand lines of output.
When you know, or think, that your application has some open source code in it, you use Black Duck to catalog the open source code.
When you wrote an application yourself and know you didn't use open source code, you don't go paying Black Duck to tell you what you already know.
Of course most codebases that people use Black Duck on have open source code - that's what Black Duck is for, listing which parts are OSS. It's like saying "96% of people who called Water Leak Locators had a water leak. Well no shit, you don't hire someone to find the water leak unless you think you have a water leak.
Occasionally, people use Black Duck to show someone else that there isn't OSS code, but normally if you don't have OSS code, you don't need to go looking for what isn't there.
The fear here is that the open source components in proprietary software is going to open up vulnerabilities?
Promoting security through obscurity are we?
WTF is going on here?
Open source and security
Open source is neither more nor less secure than custom code, the analysts noted, but there are certain characteristics of open source that make vulnerabilities in popular components very attractive to attackers.
The main one is that, unlike commercial software, where updates are automatically pushed to users, open source has a pull support model, meaning that users are responsible for keeping track of vulnerabilities, fixes, and updates for the open source they use.
“Open source can enter codebases through a variety of ways, not only through third-party vendors and external development teams but also through in-house developers. If an organization is not aware of all the open source it has in use, it can’t defend against common attacks targeting known vulnerabilities in those components, and it exposes itself to license compliance risk,” the analysts added.
unlike commercial software, where updates are automatically pushed to users
This is nonsense. Most commercial software does NOT automatically push updates to users.
Also, most commercial updates focus on new features (which people will pay for) rather than bug fixes and security fixes.
if you don't "reinvent the wheel" make sure that you use a GOOD WHEEL.
also if like everybody is using the same Lib then a bug in that lib is now a bug in everybody's application.
This has been the argument against open source for over 25 years — and it has been debunked for about that long... Are we really reading this again in 2018? Why is this FUD even on Slashdot's front page?
The open source security model works fine for an open source model.
The closed source security model works fine for a closed source model.
Mixing them is where the problems come up.
The open source model works because when a flaw is found it can be fixed and pushed... Except when it is in a closed source app, so such fixes cannot be put in until the company decides to do the fix. Where it wasn't there code they may be less willing to do that.
The closed source model relies on the fact that problems are harder t
The average percentage of open source in the codebases of the applications scanned grew from 36% last year to 57%, suggesting
... that there is an increasing likelihood that the audited code bases contain more code that has received an independent peer review of some sort. Whereas, the remaining proprietary almost certainly has not received independent peer review.
The article itself contains this bit:
... unlike commercial software, where updates are automatically pushed to users, open source has a pull support model, meaning that users are responsible for keeping track of vulnerabilities, fixes, and updates for the open source they use.
That makes me wonder about some things. The article is supposedly about proprietary apps, not proprietary components. If I, as a commercial software developer, license a commercial library for something, the vendor of that library does not "push" updates into my code base. I still have to decide to upgrade (assuming my maintenance contract is current and I have that option).
Also, they don't bother to specify whether their audit accounts for whether the developer is using the code under an open source or a commercial license. For example, Java can be used open source (as in OpenJDK) or via a commercially supported license from Oracle. They also mention license compliance risk, which is yet another red herring. Commercially licensed components also carry a compliance risk with them.
This just seems like yet another article trying to scare engineering and development managers into purchasing the services of audit and compliance outfits. Or, put another way, nothing to see here.
True, but, given what I've seen, it's not uncommon to import tens of thousands of lines of code to access one function. Definitely there is a wider attack surface.