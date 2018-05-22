Computer History Museum Makes Eudora Email Client Source Code Available To the Public 11
Computer History Museum (CHM), an institution which explores the history of computing and its impact on the human experience, announced on Tuesday the public release and long-term preservation of the Eudora source code, one of the early successful email clients, as part of its Center for Software History's Historical Source Code. The release comes after a five-year negotiation with Qualcomm. From the press release: The first version of Eudora was created in the 1980s by Steve Dorner who was working at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. It took Dorner over a year to create the first version of Eudora, which had 50,000 lines of C code and ran only on the Apple Macintosh. In 1991, Qualcomm licensed Eudora from the University of Illinois and distributed it free of charge. Qualcomm later released Eudora as a consumer product in 1993, and it quickly gained popularity. Available both for the IBM PC and the Apple Macintosh, in its heyday Eudora had tens of millions of users. After 15 years, in 2006, Qualcomm decided that Eudora was no longer consistent with their other major project lines, and they stopped development. The discussion with Qualcomm for the release of the Eudora source code by the companyâ(TM)s museum took five years.
My favorite mail client! (Score:3)
This was my favorite mail client back in the days of MacTCP on my Macintosh LC with my screaming-fast (and dirty cheap, and unreliable) 14.4 Linelink modem.
Try THE BAT! (Score:1)
If you just can't leave Eudora behind at the museum, try THE BAT! email client. Now certified for Windows 10!!
https://www.ritlabs.com/en/products/thebat/ [ritlabs.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Not free? Not open sores? Not sure the relevance to this discussion, other than it also is an email client. May as well say "try Outlook!".
But I still use Eudora (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Really?
Maybe you can use the source to patch it for the seemingly unresolved vulnerabilities...
https://www.cvedetails.com/vul... [cvedetails.com]