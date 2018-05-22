Google Launches YouTube Music Service With Creepy AI To Predict Listening Habits (audioholics.com) 32
Audiofan writes: Will the new YouTube Music streaming service provide the soundtrack to your life? Google believes that its ability to harness the power of artificial intelligence will help the new service catch up to its rivals in the music streaming business. Google's latest attempt to compete with Spotify and Apple Music may finally have what it takes if it doesn't creep users out in the process. While the service officially rolls out on Tuesday, May 22nd, only some users will be able to use it at launch. What separates YouTube's music streaming service from the competition is its catalog of remixes, live versions, and covers of official versions of songs. It also uses the Google Assistant to make music recommendations based on everything it knows (and can learn) about you and your listening habits. "When you arrive at the gym, for example, YouTube Music will offer up a playlist of hard-hitting pump-up jams (if that's your thing)," reports Audioholics. "Late at night, softer tunes will set a more relaxing mood."
YouTube Music is free with ads, but will cost $9.99 for ad-free listening. There is also YouTube Premium, which will cost $11.99 per month, and will include both the ad-free music service and the exclusive video content from the now-defunct YouTube Red.
When will YouPorn get this?
Not creepy at all
Google Play Music already does this, and it's great (time, location, past activity for time and location), the addition of covers and live bringing it to YouTube sounds excellent. The last YouTube music wasn't so good, barely (if at all) better than using plain old YouTube to find things.
It was how they integrated the curated playlists from the company they purchased before launching Play Music. At work, suggests playlists designed for focusing (no lyrics) or with radio edits for example.
It's only great for people with limited tastes in music. I don't have music listening habits, because what I listen to is utterly unpredictable and changes from moment to moment (you should see my manually crafted playlists). That's just one of the reasons why I don't use music streaming services.
I've found it to give me a wide variety of options (probably not as broad as your lists, but across many genres of things that I like (a few types of "alternative", a few rock, a few hip hop, a few EDM, and some classical, I almost always like the lists, and often discover something new)).
It's I feel lucky button does a really good job of making a coherent list I want, unlike when I had Spotify and it was always very similar.
Maybe not for you, but it certainly does a decent job of broad taste.
I really like
I've not seen the live ones on play, but I definitely avoid them on YouTube.
I've had decent luck finding new things with I feel lucky and "similar to" lists, not so much for the radio.
I find it less creepy to use that information to help me than to advertise, but yes, in a broad sense Google is creepy.
Music suggestions, good
Traffic alerts and alternate routes home 20 minutes before I leave work, also good.
Here's the problem (Score:5, Insightful)
I want an Internet where I'm exposed to new and different ideas, not wrap me up in a comfort blanket of things I already know.
The echo chamber effect is the biggest threat to democracy and Google/Facebook are leading the charge.
That is one of my problems with Pandora. When I'm sitting coding I do like having something familiar for background noise, but the rest of the time I would really like a bit more variety than is provided.
Did not know about mixing streams, I will have to look into this.
Just don't cross them!!!
The biggest flaw with the Internet is the Echo Chamber effect and Google and Facebooks algorithm's are just feeding that beast.
I want an Internet where I'm exposed to new and different ideas, not wrap me up in a comfort blanket of things I already know.
Exactly right.
Every so often I pick up something random and say "Hmmm . . . this looks weird and interesting, I'll give it a try".
A lot of it sucks and turns out to be crap. But almost all of my favorite books, movies and music were found that way.
"AI" (Score:4, Interesting)
No it won't. Companies always claim things like this but it never happens. They can't even deliver relevant advertising.
To be fair, they do deliver your data to third parties efficiently.
No it won't. Companies always claim things like this but it never happens. They can't even deliver relevant advertising.
There's no way they won't let marketing $ dominate the decision process to the point where the AI is basically useless. Every one of these services keeps trying to force-feed me popular crap that I keep disliking (where possible), and cannot be trained off of it. Even the AIs I wrote for undergrad projects 20 years ago worked better than that (or I'd have flunked). There's no way this is
What are good alternatives? (Score:2)
I used to listen to music radio stations when cycling or rollerblading on my old phone but my current one does not have FM receiver.
What would be a good app and a good music streaming service that will allow me to pick a "channel" with a type of music I'm in a mood for and listen to it?
Elements to consider are subscription price (preferably none), ads (ditto), selection size, variety and ease of hands-free operation.
Thanks.