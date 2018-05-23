The US Military is Funding an Effort To Catch Deepfakes and Other AI Trickery (technologyreview.com) 11
The Department of Defense is funding a project that will try to determine whether the increasingly real-looking fake video and audio generated by artificial intelligence might soon be impossible to distinguish from the real thing -- even for another AI system. From a report: This summer, under a project funded by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the world's leading digital forensics experts will gather for an AI fakery contest. They will compete to generate the most convincing AI-generated fake video, imagery, and audio -- and they will also try to develop tools that can catch these counterfeits automatically. The contest will include so-called "deepfakes," videos in which one person's face is stitched onto another person's body.
Rather predictably, the technology has already been used to generate a number of counterfeit celebrity porn videos. But the method could also be used to create a clip of a politician saying or doing something outrageous. DARPA's technologists are especially concerned about a relatively new AI technique that could make AI fakery almost impossible to spot automatically. Using what are known as generative adversarial networks, or GANs, it is possible to generate stunningly realistic artificial imagery.
Fake News
Considering the Fake News are already using edited videos of Trump as the sources for their fake news, the problem is much deeper than the deepfake videos.
Sharing Deep-Fake porn should be Sexual Assult
This is a big problem. And our society isn't prepared for it.
Congress needs to move fast to make it a felony to create photo-realistic likenesses of people (user or AI generated) without their permission. If you want to parody someone, all you have to do is cartoon-ize their face a little bit so that it's clear that it's a parody and not real.
Creating or sharing photo-realistic AI generated porn should be sexual assault.
Our politicians already say outrageous things
No need to fake it. Our citizenry expect it, because the United States is turning into a full blown Idiocracy, and both the left and right are bring drawn into it, compelled by moronic (but good sounding to one group of people) views.
P.s. the whole point of the GAN paradigm is that it can produce more convincing fakes by first improving the algorithm that detects fakes and then splicing the improved version into the system.
Encrypted Authenticity Verification Networks
The thought occurs that an inevitable explosion of fake video and audio recordings will drive the development of encrypted authentication networks that verify that a supposed recording came from a sealed, supposedly tamper-proof recording device from a manufacturer whose production lines, parts suppliers, and design teams are closely monitored by government agencies and nonprofit organizations against the possibility of firmware tampering. Recordings produced by unvetted devices will be automatically assume
Carrie Fisher
Supports deep fakes.
She said so this morning at a Disney press conference.