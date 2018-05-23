Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Elon Musk To Fight Fake News, Rate Journalists' Credibility Via a Site Called 'Pravda' 29

Posted by BeauHD from the in-the-pipeline dept.
Elon Musk took to Twitter today to announce his next project: a site called "Pravda" that ranks journalists' credibility and fights fake news. "Going to create a site where the public can rate the core truth of any article & track the credibility score over time of each journalist, editor & publication," tweeted Musk. "Thinking of calling it Pravda..." Musk continued: "Even if some of the public doesn't care about the credibility score, the journalists, editors & publications will. It is how they define themselves." A subsequent Twitter poll (exposed to mostly Musk followers) reveals that most people believe "this would be good."

Accredited journalist Mark Harris replied to the Tesla and SpaceX CEO with a copy of a Statement and Designation by Foreign Corporation form that names the Pravda Corp. "Er, he's not kidding folks," Harris tweeted. "I noticed that one of Musk's agents had incorporated Pravda Corp in California back in October last year. I was wondering what it was all about..."

GeekWire has catalogued a string of replies between Musk and Twitter users who are supportive/unsupportive of his plans.

  • So the public rates their credibility? (Score:3)

    by llamalad ( 12917 ) on Wednesday May 23, 2018 @06:06PM (#56662058)

    The same public that can't differentiate -or simply doesn't care about- the difference between fact and fake news?

    • "the journalists, editors & publications will. It is how they define themselves".....profit margin defines.

      • Journalists that I know personally try very hard to have accurate facts and to not let their bias taint their work. While not all journalists are like that I believe most try to be. Editors and publications do have to care more about the bottom line and sadly getting the news out quickly is more important then accuracy.

    • The same public that can't differentiate -or simply doesn't care about- the difference between fact and fake news?

      The public has for a long time now been calling out and correcting the media on all sorts of stories. The public, far from "not being able to differentiate" has a better track record of understanding what is real and what is not, than the press itself has for some time...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ranton ( 36917 )

      Meta-moderation by paid researchers should be able to differentiate between users who are able to identify credible news and those who are not. Then you simply adjust the algorithms to either ignore them or even reverse their recommendations.

  • So he will judge based on his biases. If he agrees with the position, positive karma. Otherwise, negative. Just like pretty much every other news outlet.

    Yeah, just like this, but replace "standards" with "news." https://xkcd.com/927/ [xkcd.com]

  • I think Elon is getting weird, weird even for Elon. I think the stress from Tesla might be cracking him. Pravda BTW is a Russian newspaper [wikipedia.org].
    • Pravda is the Russia word for Truth. This implementation promises to be every bit as ironic as the newspaper.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kjella ( 173770 )

      It's a joke from Soviet Russia, though probably an obscure reference in 2018. They had two main newspapers, Pravda which means "Truth" and Izvestia which means "News". Pravda was the official voice of the communist party and Izvestia was the official voice of the soviet government. In English the joke would be "There is no truth in News, and there is no news in Truth." The current day newspapers are fairly unrelated.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jythie ( 914043 )
      I keep looking for Onion watermarks on the relevant tweets... then I remember what year it is. But yeah.. Musk seems to be getting a bit off. People idealize him because of his money and spending on sci-fi projects.. but the guy himself... not someone I would want to be in a room with.
    • He named his car co. Tesla after a super genius who eventually went completely insane and ended up in a relationship with a pigeon. Perhaps he's following a little too closely in Tesla's footsteps.
  • I'm sure Russian bots will figure out a way to game this and Alex Jones will be declared America's most trusted news source.

  • WTF? Any body old enough to remember the USSR will see "Pravda" and immediately associate it with the USSR's mouthpiece. It's Russian for "truth", and was the butt of many jokes in the USA during the Soviet era. What's Elon thinking here?

