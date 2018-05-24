Massachusetts Gains Foothold in Offshore Wind Power, Long Ignored in US (nytimes.com) 58
New Bedford hopes to soon be the operations center for the first major offshore wind farm in the United States, bringing billions of dollars of investment and thousands of jobs to the town and other ports on the East Coast. The New York Times: On Wednesday, that effort took a major step forward as the State of Massachusetts, after holding an auction, selected a group made up of a Danish investment firm and a Spanish utility to erect giant turbines on the ocean bottom, beginning about 15 miles off Martha's Vineyard. This initial project will generate 800 megawatts of electricity, roughly enough to power a half a million homes. At the same time, Rhode Island announced it would award a 400-megawatt offshore wind project to another bidder in the auction.
The groups must now work out the details of their contracts with the states' utilities. "We see this not just as a project but as the beginning of an industry," Lars Thaaning Pedersen, the chief executive of Vineyard Wind, which was awarded the Massachusetts contract, said in an interview. Offshore wind farms have increasingly become mainstream sources of power in Northern Europe, and are fast becoming among the cheapest sources of electricity in countries like Britain and Germany. Those power sources in those two countries already account for more than 12 gigawatts of electricity generation capacity.
Your not German, or you'd know how much they pay for electricity.
I know... I complain all the time about not having a beach at my house, and nobody listens. It's so unfair.
Ignored? HAH!! (Score:5, Informative)
Champagne Socialists (*cough*Ted Kennedy*cough*) have been fighting this for YEARS, afraid that it will spoil the precious views out of their sea-side mansions...
The next generation of Kennedys is _even_stupider_. Comes with old money.
Can see it from LAND. They don't want to view ruined when they helicopter over to their yachts.
Ted Kennedy was a lot of things (Score:2)
Won't happen (Score:2)
$$$$$$$$$$$$ + NIMBY = 0% chance of it happening.
I haven't studied the wind patterns off the Atlantic seaboard, but it seems like they could go a little north and try the Maine coastline, perhaps? Is it about visibility for their project?
It's offshore.
How is it in or near anyone's backyard?
I mean, I guess the wind farm will be visible from shore, but it's my understanding it'd still be pretty far out. People live closer to all kinds of city infrastructure that is *FAR* more visibility occluding than that.
I haven't studied the wind patterns off the Atlantic seaboard, but it seems like they could go a little north and try the Maine coastline, perhaps?
And spoil the view from the Bush family compound on the coast of Maine . . . ?
$$$$$$$$$$$$ + NIMBY = 0% chance of it happening.
They won't be able to build windfarms that close to Marthas Vineyard. If you have ever been there, you know why.
I'm honestly surprised it's legal. In my home city, wind power is illegal. What little information I found on the subject when I looked into it pointed to lobbying by special interest groups interested in protecting birds.
Wind turbines are not a threat to birds (Score:2)
What little information I found on the subject when I looked into it pointed to lobbying by special interest groups interested in protecting birds.
Which is one of the more bullshit arguments one can make against wind power since wind turbines kill rather few birds. Cell phone towers actually kill far more birds [usatoday.com] than wind turbines do but I don't see people complaining about those. And cats kill orders of magnitude more birds than wind turbines.
From the link
"Wind turbines kill between 214,000 and 368,000 birds annually — a small fraction compared with the estimated 6.8 million fatalities from collisions with cell and radio towers and the 1.4 bil
Spectacularly missing the point (Score:2)
I didn't see any mention of per capita in that article.
You seem to have missed the point. Domestic cats kill 4 ORDERS OF MAGNITUDE more birds than wind turbines. Two orders of magnitude more birds die from flying into STATIC towers than are killed by rotor blades. There is NO evidence that wind turbines present any meaningfully increased risk to birds especially given that there is zero chance of there ever being as many wind turbines as there are cell towers.
So, enough wind turbines for a minute fraction of the electricity needed kills ~5% of the number of birds as are killed by the cast number of cell towers scattered hi
And cats kill orders of magnitude more birds than wind turbines.
I think cats kill a very different kind of bird than wind turbines. I am pretty certain that the number of hawks and eagles killed by house cats is very close to zero in comparison. Taking out predators seems to me to be more likely to matter in the ecosystem balance picture.
Offshore is much more expensive. Why deploy offshore when you still have untapped onshore?
In Europe, they live sitting in each others laps, so no room, offshore it is.
New Bedford??? (Score:2)
End of an era (Score:1)
Many fond memories of roblimo from the way early days of slashdot while I was in college. Wonderful open minded being, please watch over us
Yhcrana
We're closing a nuclear plant nearby (Score:2)
Why Martha's Vineyard (Score:2)
I don't know much of anything about that section of the country, but what is the magnetic attraction that Matha's Vineyard has for offshore windfarms? I've heard about the NIMBY effect blocking windfarms there for years, but the east coast of the US is an awfully long stretch of "offshore" for there to be such a kerfuffle about this one place. I'd expect strings of windmills to be used as replacements for buoys emmanating from New York harbor to create traffic lanes at this point (the masts would be usefu
Thumb in the eye of the limousine liberals living in the vineyard. They SHOULD 'eat their own dogshit'.
The left eats itself...it's a feature.
UK and Germany and offshore wind power.... (Score:2)
That bit should have been left off the summary, if whomever were really trying to make a case.
The amount of offshore windpower they attribute to the UK and Germany (combined) amounts to 0.0035% of all the electricity produced in those two countries.
In other words, it's a rounding error, not a significant factor....