Massachusetts Gains Foothold in Offshore Wind Power, Long Ignored in US

Posted by msmash
New Bedford hopes to soon be the operations center for the first major offshore wind farm in the United States, bringing billions of dollars of investment and thousands of jobs to the town and other ports on the East Coast. The New York Times: On Wednesday, that effort took a major step forward as the State of Massachusetts, after holding an auction, selected a group made up of a Danish investment firm and a Spanish utility to erect giant turbines on the ocean bottom, beginning about 15 miles off Martha's Vineyard. This initial project will generate 800 megawatts of electricity, roughly enough to power a half a million homes. At the same time, Rhode Island announced it would award a 400-megawatt offshore wind project to another bidder in the auction.

The groups must now work out the details of their contracts with the states' utilities. "We see this not just as a project but as the beginning of an industry," Lars Thaaning Pedersen, the chief executive of Vineyard Wind, which was awarded the Massachusetts contract, said in an interview. Offshore wind farms have increasingly become mainstream sources of power in Northern Europe, and are fast becoming among the cheapest sources of electricity in countries like Britain and Germany. Those power sources in those two countries already account for more than 12 gigawatts of electricity generation capacity.

Massachusetts Gains Foothold in Offshore Wind Power, Long Ignored in US

  • Ignored? HAH!! (Score:5, Informative)

    by Nutria ( 679911 ) on Thursday May 24, 2018 @01:22PM (#56666912)

    Champagne Socialists (*cough*Ted Kennedy*cough*) have been fighting this for YEARS, afraid that it will spoil the precious views out of their sea-side mansions...

  • They won't be able to build windfarms that close to Marthas Vineyard. If you have ever been there, you know why.

    • $$$$$$$$$$$$ + NIMBY = 0% chance of it happening.

      I haven't studied the wind patterns off the Atlantic seaboard, but it seems like they could go a little north and try the Maine coastline, perhaps? Is it about visibility for their project?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mark-t ( 151149 )

        It's offshore.

        How is it in or near anyone's backyard?

        I mean, I guess the wind farm will be visible from shore, but it's my understanding it'd still be pretty far out. People live closer to all kinds of city infrastructure that is *FAR* more visibility occluding than that.

      • I haven't studied the wind patterns off the Atlantic seaboard, but it seems like they could go a little north and try the Maine coastline, perhaps?

        And spoil the view from the Bush family compound on the coast of Maine . . . ?

        $$$$$$$$$$$$ + NIMBY = 0% chance of it happening.

    • They won't be able to build windfarms that close to Marthas Vineyard. If you have ever been there, you know why.

      I'm honestly surprised it's legal. In my home city, wind power is illegal. What little information I found on the subject when I looked into it pointed to lobbying by special interest groups interested in protecting birds.

      • The US is the second largest wind power producer in the world.

      • What little information I found on the subject when I looked into it pointed to lobbying by special interest groups interested in protecting birds.

        Which is one of the more bullshit arguments one can make against wind power since wind turbines kill rather few birds. Cell phone towers actually kill far more birds [usatoday.com] than wind turbines do but I don't see people complaining about those. And cats kill orders of magnitude more birds than wind turbines.

        From the link
        "Wind turbines kill between 214,000 and 368,000 birds annually — a small fraction compared with the estimated 6.8 million fatalities from collisions with cell and radio towers and the 1.4 bil

        • "Wind turbines kill between 214,000 and 368,000 birds annually â" a small fraction compared with the estimated 6.8 million fatalities from collisions with cell and radio towers and the 1.4 billion to 3.7 billion deaths from cats, according to the peer-reviewed study by two federal scientists and the environmental consulting firm West Inc."

          So, enough wind turbines for a minute fraction of the electricity needed kills ~5% of the number of birds as are killed by the cast number of cell towers scattered hi

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by es330td ( 964170 )

          And cats kill orders of magnitude more birds than wind turbines.

          I think cats kill a very different kind of bird than wind turbines. I am pretty certain that the number of hawks and eagles killed by house cats is very close to zero in comparison. Taking out predators seems to me to be more likely to matter in the ecosystem balance picture.

  • I doubt it will happen once they see what a crap hole the place is.

  • Many fond memories of roblimo from the way early days of slashdot while I was in college. Wonderful open minded being, please watch over us

    Yhcrana

  • We really need this. Pilgrim power, a nearby nuclear plant that generates a large percentage of MA's power, is set to close in a few years.
    • Not that we shouldn't also be investing in wind, but really we should be renovating and expanding our use of nuclear power instead of shuttering it. I get that a lot of reactors are old and we shouldn't keep using old reactors; but properly managed nuclear power is by a wide margin the most scale-able alternative to fossil fuels we have. If we invested more heavily into it it could probably be a cheaper option too.

  • I don't know much of anything about that section of the country, but what is the magnetic attraction that Matha's Vineyard has for offshore windfarms? I've heard about the NIMBY effect blocking windfarms there for years, but the east coast of the US is an awfully long stretch of "offshore" for there to be such a kerfuffle about this one place. I'd expect strings of windmills to be used as replacements for buoys emmanating from New York harbor to create traffic lanes at this point (the masts would be usefu

    • Thumb in the eye of the limousine liberals living in the vineyard. They SHOULD 'eat their own dogshit'.

      The left eats itself...it's a feature.

  • That bit should have been left off the summary, if whomever were really trying to make a case.

    The amount of offshore windpower they attribute to the UK and Germany (combined) amounts to 0.0035% of all the electricity produced in those two countries.

    In other words, it's a rounding error, not a significant factor....

