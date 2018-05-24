YouTube Is Messing With the Order of Videos In Some User Feeds (gizmodo.com) 6
YouTube is testing non-chronological subscription feeds to try and serve you content that it thinks you'll want to see at the top. The problem with this is that the subscription feed exists because users subscribed to content that they want to see. If they don't, they will unsubscribe, thereby removing unwanted content from the feed. Gizmodo reports: YouTube confirmed the test on Twitter after some users noticed the change and inquired as to why the heck their subscription feed was no longer in chronological order. YouTube must have missed the memo about how users react when platforms mess with the order of the sacred feed.
Here's YouTube's how-to and troubleshooting Twitter account explained the test: "Just to clarify. We are currently experimenting with how to show content in the subs feed. We find that some viewers are able to more easily find the videos they want to watch when we order the subs feed in a personalized order vs always showing most recent video first." Weird, considering YouTube already offers recommended videos based on your viewing habits and subscribed channels in its sidebar.
Here's YouTube's how-to and troubleshooting Twitter account explained the test: "Just to clarify. We are currently experimenting with how to show content in the subs feed. We find that some viewers are able to more easily find the videos they want to watch when we order the subs feed in a personalized order vs always showing most recent video first." Weird, considering YouTube already offers recommended videos based on your viewing habits and subscribed channels in its sidebar.
Stopit (Score:1)
I really REALLY wish youtube would just make subscribe a real subscribe and not fart with it. If I subscribe to a channel there is a reason I subscribed to it, and I want to see all it's content show in my subscription feed.. Also show them all in chronological order. If a channel isn't of my interest I will unsubscribe! This whole "we will decide what you actually want to see BS is just more work on your part that I DO NOT WANT YOU TO DO!!"
It's not a bug, it's a feature? (Score:2)
Huh? I noticed glitches in the temporal order in Youtube's subscription feed over a year ago.
So, are they saying that it was supposed to be glitchy all along or that it is going to be even worse?
If the second, isn't the lack of randomness in the recommendations bad enough? Please don't add yet another glitchy algorithm where it isn't needed! Fix it the damn thing!
Memo from Alphabet to YouTube (Score:2)
Memo:
From: Alphabet HQ
To: YouTube
Hey you guys at YouTube... everything's still working just fine, isn't it time you fixed that (again)??
Remember, we struck out "Don't be evil" so make those users squeal!