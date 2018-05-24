StumbleUpon Is Shutting Down After 16 Years of Service (techcrunch.com) 34
An anonymous reader shares a report: After launching in 2002, website discovery platform StumbleUpon is shutting down on June 30. Over its existence, the service racked up 60 billion stumbles for 40 million users, cofounder Garrett Camp wrote in a Medium post this week.
You obviously completely oblivious to the use of stumbleupon, find it useful, what kind of nut are you, you were meant to find it fun. I can't understand why they aren't selling it and instead just shutting it down, seems really odd.
Read TFA for your answer:
"Existing StumbleUpon accounts will be transitioned to Mix ahead of the June 30 deadline."
They did sell it: to eBay, then bought it back and now they are setting up a new service.
PS it seems they are not really shutting down as much as product shifting to mix.com. It seems they wish to be more of a influencer for profit, than straight here's a random popular web site in one of your categories. Their home page seems to be heavily main stream media biased, horribly so. Is it in any way stumbleupon, nope, real marketing boondoggle it sucks balls.
According to The Verge, Mix.com is "a curation platform that incorporates your social media presence".
I'm pretty sure I want nothing to do with that!
stublevideo was one of the best websites on the internet for a while.
Then it kinda stopped letting you stuble on videos, and the whole thing became rather pointless.
I said the same thing about Facebook, but it didn't do any good.
Being able to step outside of our comfort zone, and skip to a part of the world wide web that we did not expect to be in. It's like setting a random course, turning on the warp drive, and stopping after a random period of time - to explore new life, and new civilizations. To boldly go where some people had gone before, but which might have otherwise lived and died as a niche part of the web that only some hip
Too bad, but (Score:4, Interesting)
I use StumbleUpon all the time. It's a great way to pass time.
BUT!
The thing has become a true privacy nightmare lately. If you use it without Noscript or uBlock Origin, you're bonkers: for any page that has, say, 10 scripts (and 8 are trackers), the same page referenced within the StumbleUpon "window" has hundred, even thousands of extra trackers tacked on.
It's so crazy I have to pretty much disable all scripts, and yank the URL of whatever page looks of interest from within the StumbleUpon URL (thankfully easy to extract) to paste it in another tab and view it normally.
So yeah, I'll miss SU. I won't miss the sneaky privacy invasion and over-the-top monetization attempts though...
Surprisingly, it has zero according to Privacy Badger (though I also have uBlock origin, so if it's only ad trackers, I might not be getting them anyway.)
They got bought a few years ago. I forget by whom but I think it was like AOL or something insane like that and as you say it became nearly unusable after that.
It was great for channel surfing websites and easily sharing links with friends but I stopped using it within the last year or two as it became easier to simply email or txt site links with out all the bullshit.
And nothing... (Score:4, Insightful)
And nothing of value was lost.
not really 'shutting down' (Score:3, Informative)
more like 'merging' with mix.com, a different site created by the same co-founder.
techcrunch, of course and as usual, is guilty of publishing a shitty article that simply paraphrases the original post on medium and only glossed-over that very important detail at the very end.
read the original post from camp here instead:
https://medium.com/@gc/su-is-m... [medium.com]
basically, su users will still get a similar service, just at a different domain. big whooop.
I read that StumbleUpon is shutting down! That's the first I've hear of them. Why isn't there a service to help discover useful new sites? Oh, wait...
StumbleUpon was a golden tool for me and let me used the internet to learn random things.
Now I just get stuck on memes and Starcraft replays on YouTube.
Time to try and retrain my brain to get more value from my time.
I liked the idea. It wasn't enticing enough fro me to ask to reset my password after I forgot it. I remember it not being worth the time unless I was really bored.
Really is the end of an era. I remember Stumble well.
Though, honestly, I'm a little surprised it lasted this long.