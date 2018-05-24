Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


StumbleUpon Is Shutting Down After 16 Years of Service (techcrunch.com) 34

Posted by msmash from the thanks-for-all-the-fish dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: After launching in 2002, website discovery platform StumbleUpon is shutting down on June 30. Over its existence, the service racked up 60 billion stumbles for 40 million users, cofounder Garrett Camp wrote in a Medium post this week.

  • May their last stumble be a merciful stumble. I think I used it once, didnt find it very useful.

      by rtb61 ( 674572 )

      You obviously completely oblivious to the use of stumbleupon, find it useful, what kind of nut are you, you were meant to find it fun. I can't understand why they aren't selling it and instead just shutting it down, seems really odd.

    • stublevideo was one of the best websites on the internet for a while.
      Then it kinda stopped letting you stuble on videos, and the whole thing became rather pointless.

    • ive been a user since around 04 and man it is a wonderful tool when you are just killing time. SU will be very missed.

    by Rosco P. Coltrane ( 209368 ) on Thursday May 24, 2018 @07:23PM (#56669680)

    I use StumbleUpon all the time. It's a great way to pass time.

    BUT!

    The thing has become a true privacy nightmare lately. If you use it without Noscript or uBlock Origin, you're bonkers: for any page that has, say, 10 scripts (and 8 are trackers), the same page referenced within the StumbleUpon "window" has hundred, even thousands of extra trackers tacked on.

    It's so crazy I have to pretty much disable all scripts, and yank the URL of whatever page looks of interest from within the StumbleUpon URL (thankfully easy to extract) to paste it in another tab and view it normally.

    So yeah, I'll miss SU. I won't miss the sneaky privacy invasion and over-the-top monetization attempts though...

    • Slashdot has at least 8 trackers (according to ghostery)
      • Ghostery is owned by an adverstising company.

        by Eythian ( 552130 )

        Surprisingly, it has zero according to Privacy Badger (though I also have uBlock origin, so if it's only ad trackers, I might not be getting them anyway.)

      by waspleg ( 316038 )

      They got bought a few years ago. I forget by whom but I think it was like AOL or something insane like that and as you say it became nearly unusable after that.

      It was great for channel surfing websites and easily sharing links with friends but I stopped using it within the last year or two as it became easier to simply email or txt site links with out all the bullshit.

    by geekd ( 14774 ) on Thursday May 24, 2018 @07:32PM (#56669708) Homepage

    And nothing of value was lost.

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 24, 2018 @07:53PM (#56669832)

    more like 'merging' with mix.com, a different site created by the same co-founder.

    techcrunch, of course and as usual, is guilty of publishing a shitty article that simply paraphrases the original post on medium and only glossed-over that very important detail at the very end.

    read the original post from camp here instead:
    https://medium.com/@gc/su-is-m... [medium.com]

    basically, su users will still get a similar service, just at a different domain. big whooop.

    by careysub ( 976506 ) on Thursday May 24, 2018 @08:02PM (#56669894)

    I read that StumbleUpon is shutting down! That's the first I've hear of them. Why isn't there a service to help discover useful new sites? Oh, wait...

  • StumbleUpon was a golden tool for me and let me used the internet to learn random things.
    Now I just get stuck on memes and Starcraft replays on YouTube.

    Time to try and retrain my brain to get more value from my time.

  • Stumble Upon has been a wonderful site. I am sad to hear it is shutting down.

  • I liked the idea. It wasn't enticing enough fro me to ask to reset my password after I forgot it. I remember it not being worth the time unless I was really bored.

  • That's too bad, I did find them of relative use in sending weekly emails of sites I'd like. They weren't always useful, and sometimes had repeats, but I found more sites I'd never known about this way. I hope an alternative comes around.

  • Really is the end of an era. I remember Stumble well.
    Though, honestly, I'm a little surprised it lasted this long.

