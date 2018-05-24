StumbleUpon Is Shutting Down After 16 Years of Service (techcrunch.com) 7
An anonymous reader shares a report: After launching in 2002, website discovery platform StumbleUpon is shutting down on June 30. Over its existence, the service racked up 60 billion stumbles for 40 million users, cofounder Garrett Camp wrote in a Medium post this week.
You obviously completely oblivious to the use of stumbleupon, find it useful, what kind of nut are you, you were meant to find it fun. I can't understand why they aren't selling it and instead just shutting it down, seems really odd.
Read TFA for your answer:
"Existing StumbleUpon accounts will be transitioned to Mix ahead of the June 30 deadline."
They did sell it: to eBay, then bought it back and now they are setting up a new service.
PS it seems they are not really shutting down as much as product shifting to mix.com. It seems they wish to be more of a influencer for profit, than straight here's a random popular web site in one of your categories. Their home page seems to be heavily main stream media biased, horribly so. Is it in any way stumbleupon, nope, real marketing boondoggle it sucks balls.
I said the same thing about Facebook, but it didn't do any good.
I use StumbleUpon all the time. It's a great way to pass time.
BUT!
The thing has become a true privacy nightmare lately. If you use it without Noscript or uBlock Origin, you're bonkers: for any page that has, say, 10 scripts (and 8 are trackers), the same page referenced within the StumbleUpon "window" has hundred, even thousands of extra trackers tacked on.
It's so crazy I have to pretty much disable all scripts, and yank the URL of whatever page looks of interest from within the StumbleUpon URL (thankfully