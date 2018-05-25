Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Earth Science

Birds Had To Relearn Flight After Meteor Wiped Out Dinosaurs, Fossil Records Suggest (theguardian.com) 20

Posted by BeauHD from the blast-from-the-past dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: Birds had to rediscover flight after the meteor strike that killed off the dinosaurs, scientists say. The cataclysm 66 million years ago not only wiped out Tyrannosaurus rex and ground-dwelling dinosaur species, but also flying birds, a detailed survey of the fossil record suggests. As forests burned around the world, the only birds to survive were flightless emu-like species that lived on the ground. The six to nine-mile-wide meteor struck the Earth off the coast of Mexico, releasing a million times more energy than the largest atomic bomb. Hot debris raining from the sky is thought to have triggered global wildfires immediately after the impact. It took hundreds or even thousands of years for the world's forests of palms and pines to recover. Fossil records from New Zealand, Japan, Europe and North America, all show evidence of mass deforestation. They also reveal that birds surviving the end of the Cretaceous period had long sturdy legs made for living on the ground. They resembled emus and kiwis, said the researchers whose findings are reported in the journal Current Biology.

Birds Had To Relearn Flight After Meteor Wiped Out Dinosaurs, Fossil Records Suggest More | Reply

Birds Had To Relearn Flight After Meteor Wiped Out Dinosaurs, Fossil Records Suggest

Comments Filter:
  • Never understood how birds are the only remaining dinosaurs... wonder what made dinos so vulnerable to this event, where many other large species (crocs, turtles, fish, etc) survive to this day. One might think that some small dinosaurs, or aquatic/marine species would have found a niche on some continent. Population bottleneck, I guess. Imagine if no dinosaurs at all had survived... maybe we'd have a lot more large insects and bats species filling the skies.
    • Good point, but there's another issue with large insects; they need a higher concentration of oxygen in the air than what we currently have. Insects have no lungs or blood, they breathe directly into every cell, so they are more sensitive to this. O2 concentration also affects other species in different ways, many things will simply burn out with too much of it.

  • Alphas (Score:3)

    by Tablizer ( 95088 ) on Friday May 25, 2018 @05:43PM (#56675858) Journal

    It's interesting that flightless birds had a pretty strong reign during the early recovery phases. They were often the dominant hunters of the time.

    It's often speculated that mammals eventually replaced those giant flightless birds as the alpha hunters not because mammals are more powerful than big birds, but rather because mammals learned to better leverage pack hunting: social coordination. Otherwise, this era would have resembled Dinosaurs 2.0, with 40-foot birds: Sqaaawwwk!! BOOOM

    • It's interesting that flightless birds had a pretty strong reign during the early recovery phases.

      By "interesting", I assume you mean "unsurprising", eh? It's not like the non-avian dinosaurs (flightless birds) didn't have a strong reign 200-odd megayears leading up to the Big Falling Rock....

    • with 40-foot birds:

      "North Perry Tower, Bonanza 1701 Sierra Tango, request an interceptor assist from the USAF, we seem to be gripped in the talons of a bird bigger than my plane..."

      "01 Sierra Papa, North Perry Tower, do you have any firearms with you?"

      "That's a negative, North Perry, we really need that assist right now, the claws are coming in through the roof..."

      *crunch* *crumple* *Burrrrp*

      Beechraft! More Taste, More Filling! *squaaaaak!*

  • Not suprising as it is also thought to have created a tsunami 330 feet tall along the coasts of Texas and flordia, but as high as 2.9 miles in deep ocean. It is 12 miles deep and 93 miles in diameter. It's pretty amazing as you can date the effects in many areas by the layer of material it spread over the whole world. Good thing these giant impacts are extremely rare because if we spot it late there is jack squat we could do.
  • Considering how the flight of the hummingbird more resembles that of an insect [phys.org] than it does of other birds.

  • They had to learn how to fall.

  • Both the article and the summary but not the actual paper make the claim that the only birds to survive were flightless. The actual paper talks about the demise of arboreal species. This makes sense as it is difficult for a tree-dwelling species to survive if the trees have gone. It does not follow that the survivors were necessarily flightless. Today most ground-dwelling species retain the ability to fly. And many of these have long, sturdy legs. Given that these kinds of birds don't tend to fly muc

Slashdot Top Deals

The last thing one knows in constructing a work is what to put first. -- Blaise Pascal

Close