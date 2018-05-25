Birds Had To Relearn Flight After Meteor Wiped Out Dinosaurs, Fossil Records Suggest (theguardian.com) 20
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: Birds had to rediscover flight after the meteor strike that killed off the dinosaurs, scientists say. The cataclysm 66 million years ago not only wiped out Tyrannosaurus rex and ground-dwelling dinosaur species, but also flying birds, a detailed survey of the fossil record suggests. As forests burned around the world, the only birds to survive were flightless emu-like species that lived on the ground. The six to nine-mile-wide meteor struck the Earth off the coast of Mexico, releasing a million times more energy than the largest atomic bomb. Hot debris raining from the sky is thought to have triggered global wildfires immediately after the impact. It took hundreds or even thousands of years for the world's forests of palms and pines to recover. Fossil records from New Zealand, Japan, Europe and North America, all show evidence of mass deforestation. They also reveal that birds surviving the end of the Cretaceous period had long sturdy legs made for living on the ground. They resembled emus and kiwis, said the researchers whose findings are reported in the journal Current Biology.
It's interesting that flightless birds had a pretty strong reign during the early recovery phases. They were often the dominant hunters of the time.
It's often speculated that mammals eventually replaced those giant flightless birds as the alpha hunters not because mammals are more powerful than big birds, but rather because mammals learned to better leverage pack hunting: social coordination. Otherwise, this era would have resembled Dinosaurs 2.0, with 40-foot birds: Sqaaawwwk!! BOOOM
By "interesting", I assume you mean "unsurprising", eh? It's not like the non-avian dinosaurs (flightless birds) didn't have a strong reign 200-odd megayears leading up to the Big Falling Rock....
if we spot it late there is jack squat we could do.
Can we do anything if we spot it early ?
I would speculate birds - flying birds - survived, and rapidly lost their power of flight, because it was no longer needed, because their predators were all dead.
The romantic in me would like to think that even a bird, non-sentient as it is, feels the beauty in flight.
I am very very likely completely wrong, but I would speculate birds - flying birds - survived, and rapidly lost their power of flight, because it was no longer needed, because their predators were all dead.
That is very likely to have happened in any area that really lost all or most ground predators. It is the reason that flightless birds evolved in New Zealand and islands around the world. Although flightless birds have evolved on continents as well, their distribution on islands is notable, a large fraction of all flightless species hale from predator-free islands.
They had to learn how to fall.
Non-arboreal != flightless (Score:2)
Both the article and the summary but not the actual paper make the claim that the only birds to survive were flightless. The actual paper talks about the demise of arboreal species. This makes sense as it is difficult for a tree-dwelling species to survive if the trees have gone. It does not follow that the survivors were necessarily flightless. Today most ground-dwelling species retain the ability to fly. And many of these have long, sturdy legs. Given that these kinds of birds don't tend to fly muc