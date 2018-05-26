Most MoviePass Subscribers Have Gone To a Movie They Normally Would've Ignored (exstreamist.com) 10
Extremist surveyed 1,311 current self-reporting MoviePass subscribers and found that 82% of subscribers have gone to a movie they normally would have ignored. 13% of respondents said "No," while 5% were "Not Sure." From the report: While theaters are only reporting a slight uptick in foot traffic since MoviePass got popular, there is no denying that there are now more butts in seats of movies that otherwise might not get as much foot traffic. Perhaps the real winner in a world with MoviePass is the box office rake for "bad" movies. If you are a MoviePass subscriber, have you noticed yourself attending movies you otherwise wouldn't pay directly to see?
I'm jealous (Score:2)
I'd love MoviePass in the UK. At university our cinema society had 70mm projects and put on films almost every night. I'd nip upstairs from the computer lab, take money at the door then go in and act as the door guard during the showing.
Meant I got far more leg room, sitting by the aisle, rarely got interrupted and got to see a lot of films - many of which I'd never had paid to see.
If you love cinema it's a no brainer. Sure, there are a lot of films that just aren't that good, but there are plenty that are
Not Just Bad Films (Score:2)
These people aren't necessarily going to 'bad' movies (whatever that means). Friends get together and want to do something. Hey, why not see this movie, at no additional cost since you all have MoviePass? Or, SO wants to see this RomCom which you have NO interest in but decide to go if it's free and you get brownie points with the SO. Or, you're totally unsure about some film that's polarizing or only for a certain kind of person (Oscar bait, genre-busting films etc.) and you figure for the low cost of free