Gamers Behind Fatal 'SWAT' Call Now Face Life In Prison (wlwt.com) 32
An anonymous reader writes: 18-year-old Casey Viner, who instigated the 911 call which led to a fatal shooting in Wichita (hiring Tyler Barriss to perform the actual call), is in big trouble. "If convicted on the 10 counts he faces, Viner could spend almost the rest of his life in prison and pay a $1,000,000 fine," reports a local Cincinnati news site. Ironically, Viner's father is a corporal with the county sheriff's department.
The 19-year-old intended target for the SWAT attack had supplied a real address in Wichita for a house where he used to live. But in an eerie coincidence, ten days before the fatal shooting in Wichita, Cincinnati police had responded to a similar SWAT call which had sent them to a house where Viner used to live. The local police said "the facts and circumstances and the verbiage were very, very similar."
25-year-old Tyler Barriss also faces a life sentence for false information which resulted in a death -- as well as several local charges. And Thursday a federal grand jury also indicted Barriss "for a threat that caused an evacuation of a high-profile FCC hearing" into net neutrality regulations just two weeks before the fatal Wichita shooting, "and another threat eight days later that targeted FBI headquarters."
Barriss's lawyer insists that his client wasn't responsible for the Wichita death, blaming instead a "gung-ho, crazy cop."
Great (Score:4, Informative)
I think you mean metalling. Russians are always forging stuff.
Agreed. The caller nor the person who hired him killed that boy. The cops did. The cops should be the ones facing jail for life, as should all others who've committed similar atrocities (such as the horrendous one in Arizona where the guy was laying prostrate on the floor unarmed).
The cops would not have even been there to potentially kill anyone,
What difference does it make whether they were at that house killing that particular innocent guy or at a different house shooting someone else answering the door?
Nah he will get a medal for bravery.
No punishment too severe (Score:4, Insightful)
These guys did the worst thing imaginable: they made law enforcement look bad.
If anyone condemning the SWATters stops to take a breath, the public might have time to consider the danger lurking in their communities, waiting for a call to go shoot some people.
It could be anyone, in any circumstance, at any time. There's nothing to prevent it happening to you or your family members. There's nothing to prevent the same people shooting more innocent people over and over, year after year. The shooters deny any responsibility for the shootings. They are accountable to no one.
I cannot disagree even more. This was an incredibly stupid thing to do but there was no intention on the part of the SWATTERS to cause a death. Maybe they should catch an involuntary manslaughter charge but locking them up for the rest of their lives is something I would expect to happen in China or North Korea. The whole problem with people like you is that you are lock them and up and throw away the key type of person. I have no problem with these guys doing some hard time but certainly not nearing or at
Whoosh
> By advocating such a harsh sentence
He didn't? Read it more closely. He's highlighting the danger that the police's response to call like this poses.
I think everyone-- the people making the false call, and police's aggressive response to situations like this-- is responsible. I think it deserves a harsh penalty for the false reporters, because there's been such a pattern of behavior and such a flippant response after the death (the media interviews doubling down on swatting, etc, after his actions si
Rule #1: Don't name your kid Tyler. (Score:2)
18-year-old Casey Viner, who instigated the 911 call which led to a fatal shooting in Wichita (hiring Tyler Barriss to perform the actual call), is in big trouble.
Seems like guys named Tyler [wikipedia.org] are always doing other guys dirty work and getting them both into trouble.
Why not both? (Score:2)
fair judgement (Score:1)
Regardless of what changes need to be done on the law enforcement side, this is the correct punishment for the swatters. What they did was completely uncalled for and shows a complete disrespect for other people.
What if some other location had a real threat, but the swat team was on a wild goose chase? As a result, someone who needed help did not get it?
Actions have consequences. They were asshats and now will be behind bars. The world is better off.
I do I pronounce $1,000,000 (Score:2)
From TFS:
and pay a $1,000,000 fine
I do I pronounce $1,000,000
1 decaMillion?