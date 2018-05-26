Australian Bank's System Outage Leaves 9 Million Customers Without Cash (reuters.com) 109
An anonymous reader quotes Reuters: National Australia Bank on Saturday suffered what it described as a "nationwide outage" to some of its technology systems, leaving customers unable to access banking services or withdraw money. Customers took to social media to vent their frustrations, with some saying they were left unable to pay for groceries or refuel their cars...
National Australia Bank is one of Australia's four largest retail banks with a customer base of 9 million, according to its website... The Bank of New Zealand, a NAB subsidiary, also experienced outages on Saturday across New Zealand, but the spokesman was unable to confirm a connection between the two incidents.
Ummmm. What?
And by what, I mean, what are you smoke, and can the rest of us have some? it must be damn good shit.
Always carry cash, and two different types of credit cards. I have a visa, mastercard and $200 cash on me, plus bank cards. Enough for some gas, food or a cheap hotel if needed.
Always carry cash, and two different types of credit cards. I have a visa, mastercard and $200 cash on me, plus bank cards
I always carry a Smith and Wesson. With one of those, I find I can get as much cash, credit cards, and jewellery and watches as I want.
That's why I drive a tank. Now my cards and $200 cash are safe even from the likes of you. Ha, take that!
I generally carry more, in both dollar terms and number of credit cards. However, this is of limited utility when a merchant’s payment processor goes down— you might be ok for now, but how long can you last? In an emergency, even a liberal amount of cash can go quickly. The systems today really aren’t sufficiently robust to handle the contingencies.
The systems today really aren’t sufficiently robust to handle the contingencies.
Sad but true. This is a story about a one day outage. In the UK, the bank TSB has been having similar problems for over one month, due to what appears to have been a spectacular failure while trying to migrate to a new IT system.
I'm also in the camp that keeps a significant amount of cash in safe, always-accessible places these days, after seeing a few too many incidents where people were literally unable to get money out of bank accounts and the like in recent years. But even I would have run out of saving
I only found out I was affected because I tried to buy something on steam, and my debit card was declined (weird because I knew I had funds in it).
I checked my banking app and it wouldnt show the live balance, and came up with a weird error when I tried to login... Couple of hours later it was back to normal, just was glad I out wasnt buying petrol or groceries
The Reuters article is lacking details. news.com.au has a story with more details [news.com.au].
It appears that their payment processing was down too. So, not just retail customers with accounts at NAB, but also merchants who use them for payment processing were not able to accept payments. The article I read does not state that clearly, but the taxi patron seemed to complain that it was the inability of the cabbie to accept a card payment that was the problem, rather than that his own individual card did not work.
It sucks when you are the customer and the service fails, but moreso when you are the collateral damage.
It seems that the backup voucher system was forgotten.
Unless the banks have withdrawn that - you used to be able to fill out a paper voucher for later processing when the EFTPOS was down.
It seems that the backup voucher system was forgotten.
Unless the banks have withdrawn that - you used to be able to fill out a paper voucher for later processing when the EFTPOS was down.
No, there was never a paper voucher system for EFTPOS. It relies totally on electronic authorization that funds exist and got transferred.
Perhaps you're thinking of the credit card backup vouchers? That relies on the trust inherent in credit (and not debit) cards.
Ah, yes - that's what I was thinking of.
But IIRC EFT terminals have the ability to store transactions and send later. I've seen that very statement on EFT displays: "Sending stored transactions" although that would tend to revert to a "trust" system, but there's nothing to stop the bank reversing the transaction later, or just putting the account holder's balance into the red if there's insufficient funds.
Pretty much exactly no sorry, the whole basis of EFTPOS is online verification.
they could do that for (older) credit card transactions, but certainly not for EFTPOS, with which online verification is a designed in requirement.
You mean those things with the carbon paper and the slider that disappeared after WW1?
Consider yourself in a taxi at the airport, about to board a flight, and all of a sudden you have no way to pay for the fare. Unless you have multiple cards WITH DIFFERENT BANKS, you have a problem.
Consider yourself in a taxi at the airport, about to board a flight, and all of a sudden you have no way to pay for the fare. Unless you have multiple cards WITH DIFFERENT BANKS, you have a problem.
Just pull out your wallet and pay cash. Oh, wait, you're one of those card only people.
Well then, I have something to say to you: MUAHAHAHAHA
Consider yourself in a taxi at the airport, about to board a flight, and all of a sudden you have no way to pay for the fare.
I think the bigger issue would be all the armed TSA agents surrounding your cab following it's rampage through the terminal building.
Unless you have multiple cards WITH DIFFERENT BANKS, you have a problem.
In this case that might not have helped either; many people were unable to pay because the merchant (or taxi) systems relied on a connection to the bank. If the driver can't accept CC transactions then it doesn't matter how many cards you have.
These kinds of things are fairly easily resolved even without cash, though; you show him your ID so he can get your name and address,
Vouchers for EFTPOS did exist in Australia. (Score:2)
The solution: Go cashless (Score:1)
Because progress!
Me, I tend to keep a bit of a cash reserve. But then I'm backward and old-fashioned like that.
But your life becomes SO much BETTER when the corporations and government can track every single transaction you make, where and when it was, for how much, and to whom, and it is only able to be completed if they allow it.
Think of the children!
There's a lesson here
and when you go to an store that does not take cas (Score:3)
Yep - all those hipster cafes that have signs up saying "EFTPOS only - no cash".
I wonder if they suddenly decided cash was OK after all?
Gas money car, more in safe at home. Lost wallet
In case I lose my wallet or there is a problem with the bank or whatever, I keep $10-$20 cash in car. That'll get gas to get me home or whatever.
At home, in the safe, I have enough cash to at least make it to the next pay day.
Yep I usually keep a hundred in my wallet and another 50 or so in the car somewhere for when I forget my wallet. I also ALWAYS have cards from 2 separate banks, especially when on holidays to avoid the sort of problem the NAB had, I have NAB cards, but also CBA and WESTPAC in australia so was unaffected (except the checkout at the supermarket took me 30 seconds longer as I had to hunt in my wallet for a second card after the NAB one was declined).
Yeah it's a bit if a no-brainer for those of us that are used to dealing with HA/DR type scenarios. Multiple card from multiple banks, plus cash, plus more cash elsewhere just in case.
While the bank can take the lion's share of blame for having flaky systems, the retailers and customers have to take some responsibility for not being prepared for such events.
And how often does it happen?
What backup systems would there be, other than cash? Payment systems meltdown very rarely - maybe once a year at the high end of the range, and usually only for a day tops.
Having manual cashless methods is not viable for something that infrequent - first off, retail turnover is high, while I know a retail
Your emergency supplies - which you surely have - should include some cash.
No. The lesson here is your business should have a business continuity plan. That may involve cash, it may not.
I remember a few years ago when Commbank's payment system went down. I found out about it after I had filled my car and went to pay. I didn't have cash. What I did do was hand over my drivers license, the store clerk took down my details as well as a receipt and basically said if I don't settle the debt in 48 hours he'll forward my details to the police.
Done. Simple. No cash required.
Why is this ev
Cashless Society == Bad Idea
This is one the reasons why a cashless society is a bad idea. Suppose the electronic systems were down for a couple of weeks. How is one without cash going to buy food, fuel, essential medicine, and pay for the rent/mortgage? In fact this is one of the less important reasons why its a bad idea. A quick summary of the other reasons why a cashless society is bad:
- Government and the Corporations get to monitor EVERY transaction made. No privacy. Anything and everything may be used against you now or in the future.
- WIth the push of a button the Government (and perhaps the Banks too) can turn off your money.
- No money for rent/mortgage, food, essential medicine, or fuel.
- No money to pay the lawyer to fight it.
- Bank have absolute control of your money. You don't.
- Fees for every kind of transfer, even small ones. No other option. Its not like you can just pull your money out in cash.
- Fees for the storage of your money. Your money dwindles away if you don't spend it. They can motivate you to spend more by increasing fees, and/or charing negative interest.
- No way to opt out of dealing with the banks. Best option is maybe getting to switch banks.
- Banks can dictate how your spend your money -- increasing fees for payments to parties they don't like, or denying them altogether.
This is one the reasons why a cashless society is a bad idea. Suppose the electronic systems were down for a couple of weeks.
What if water or electricity went down for weeks? The simple fact is that as these services become more important, they also become more resilient to failure. These days, outages are generally contained to hours rather than days, and that is an acceptable loss for the benefit they give (ie much greater accountability of transactions).
These days, outages are generally contained to hours rather than days, and that is an acceptable loss for the benefit they give (ie much greater accountability of transactions).
When you have a hostile government that's a bug, not a feature. Except, of course, to those who would control you.
When the last victimless crime is removed from the books, and the last corrupt cop is put in the ground, I'll support a cashless society.
They want more for themselves, and more control they have the more they going to exploit you.
Slashdot folk hate cryptocurrencies. Eg. I'm a freelancer. I regularly get my employers from across the world to buy Ethereum, and then send it to me... and I cash out 15 minutes later when I get it on my side, fees are about 5 dollars. Banks ? Takes 5 days for money
Suppose the electronic systems were down for a couple of weeks. How is one without cash going to buy food
If electronic systems are down for a couple of weeks then you're not getting food even if you have cash. The back side of a businesses haven't worked with cash for a long time.
Speaking of, they also don't work on a payment on transfer of goods basis either. There are plenty of alternatives if your payment processor goes down that doesn't involve having to deal with cash.
One step closer to crypto currency acceptance
The backup for an electronic system is not another electronic system, it is analog ie paper. And we already have a paper based backup system for currency exchange that works quite well.
It happened again, about a month ago.
It wasn't that big of a deal
I use this bank. The first I knew of this, I was in the supermarket buying groceries. When I went to pay, the machine said it needed a signature too. This is weird, I've never seen it before. So, I just did it and I got to walk out with my groceries.
Earlier I had bought a few more expensive things in a department store. It's entirely possible I wouldn't have been able to buy them then.
Apparently it was caused by a power outage to the mainframe. Maybe they should move this stuff off mainframes like everyone
Australia is pretty much cashless
And these issues happen very very rarely and, even when they do the impact in minimal.
9 million people without cash? Bullshit. Technically I am a NAB customer as I have a NAB cc and a NAB savings account. They are literally never used and exist purely as a backup. I cannot remember the last time I used them. We have a population of ~25 million people, and while NAB is a major bank there is no way in hell they are the primary bank for 9 million.
I also use android pay for 99% of my store transactions and
How hard do you have to work to twist your comprehension to come to that statement? It must be exhausting.
So, not only do you give 3% of your money to Visa/MC, but you ALSO give Google all of your purchase information? You're a good little drone, aren't you? VISA/MC/Google love people like you!
In India, this was done on purpose in 2016.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
It took more than 3 months before ATMs started working like normal. Lots of people died in lines outside banks.
This is what 40+ years of technical debt looks like.
Another symptom of this underlying issue at NAB: My NAB debit card simply doesn't work in London, in any ATM. It works everywhere else I've travelled in Europe and Asia. (Oh, except for 1 trip to Helsinki)
NAB has no idea why, and can't offer a solution (no, its not flagged/blocked, yes, its compatible with the ATM, yes, the network seems OK). But then, they have bigger fish to fry...