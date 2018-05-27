People Living in the Hottest Places on the Planet Are the Least Likely To Have Air Conditioners (qz.com) 36
Zoe Schlanger, writing for Quartz: In 2016, roughly 10% of the planet's energy use went towards air conditioning. Figures vary wildly from country to country, though, and some of the hottest regions on Earth use the least A/C -- for now. A new report from the International Energy Agency says that's about to change. By 2050, the intergovernmental agency predicts, global energy use from A/Cs will triple, reaching a level equivalent to China's total electricity demand today. The African continent is home to some of the hottest places on Earth, but fewer than 5% of people in most African nations own an air conditioner, and energy used for cooling comes to just 35 kWh per person living in the continent, according to the IEA. In India, where large parts of the country are hot all year round, people use an average of 70 kWh for cooling. Compared to nations where having an A/C is the norm, that's almost nothing at all.
Was going to mention that this is a big reason why 3rd world countries don't "need" ac in homes, they are all made of concrete and typically have an atrium or some sort of natural means of cooling the home. Its not perfect, but its free.
Also in lots of poor, hot countries people tend to live on the coast where they can get some wind rather than the interior.
or some sort of natural means of cooling the home.
Architecture can be pretty cool! [wikipedia.org]
Brick fares much better to keep buildings cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter.
Which you won't find much of on the west coast because of earthquakes. It's been years since I've seen a brick house, but strangely a lot of the new condo buildings in Seattle have brick facades on the first floor which seems like a problem.
During the 2001 earthquake, the brick building where I worked was made uninhabitable and a block away a brick wall crushed a van. If someone had been inside it, they would have been killed.
It's been years since I've seen a brick house, but strangely a lot of the new condo buildings in Seattle have brick facades on the first floor which seems like a problem.
I am not sure about how it works in Seattle, but I will bet that it is not structural brick they are using. I have seen some taller buildings (not single family homes) going up and the structural components are all steel it seems nowadays. The outer walls of the buildings are curtain walls [wikipedia.org]. The Wikipedia article mentions stone veneer of marble, granite, etc, mounted on an aluminum honeycomb backing. A few years ago I saw one go up that hade some brick veneer, no more than an inch or two thick on a backing.
Brick (and masonry) just feels cooler because it takes longer to heat up in the morning due to its greater mass. The larger mass means after absorbing the same amount of sunlight, its temperature increases less. But likewise it takes longer to cool down in the evening. This may not be
Air conditioners are not necessary if you design buildings correctly. I built my home and my butcher shop so that they do not require cooling and they do not require heating. This does require thinking differently and intentionally about design, materials and construction methods. These methods also kept the cost of construction down to less than 1/20th of what it would have been with standard construction, the buildings have less maintenance cost and will last longer.
The US military spends $20bn a year on air-con.
This is more than NASA costs to run.
And yet, people in hot countries don't really have air-con according to this. What does that tell you?
It tells me that humans adjust to the environment with enough exposure and training (or they shouldn't be there at all), and that $20bn would be much better spent on something useful.